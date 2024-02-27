Stellar Snacks Arrive in Northern California & Nevada Whole Foods

RENO, Nev. , Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Snacks, the woman-owned bakery behind Stellar Pretzel Braids, is thrilled to announce its highly-anticipated launch into new Whole Foods Market locations in the West. This retail expansion arose as an answer to the fervent demand from snack enthusiasts across Northern Nevada and Northern California, where local pride runs deep for the Carson City, NV based family-owned company. Across the country, Stellar Snacks rises the ranks of fastest growing pretzel brands, establishing them as not just a notable emerging name, but a key player in the industry. Amidst the explosive national growth, local regions are embracing the brand with open arms and savoring the signature flavors, now readily available on Whole Foods shelves.

Additionally, Stellar Snacks can be found at other retailers and enjoyed as an in-flight snack on airline services, with Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and American Airlines nationwide. Stellar Snacks has been featured on The Today Show , VegOut Magazine , Tasting Table , and more.

"Seeing our pretzels gracing the shelves of our hometown Whole Foods is one of those "pinch me" moments that I'll never forget – it still feels surreal," said Stellar co-founder Gina Galvin. "I grew up admiring the curated products in these very aisles, gaining inspiration and passion for better-for-you food and packaged goods before I ever knew it would be my calling. For me, it was the first store that was noticeably geared towards nutritious ingredients, fine quality and enjoyable shopping experiences. Now, standing in the same footprints with our beautiful packaging looking back at me simply feels like a dream come true."

Stellar Snacks stands out from the competition with its relentless dedication to quality and taste. Their signature pretzel braids come in four delicious varieties - Simply Stellar, Maui Monk, Bold & Herby, and Sweet & Sparky - each baked from scratch and paired with a blend of premium seasonings made from natural ingredients. Not only are these snacks non-GMO, kosher, and peanut-free, but they also contain no corn syrup, MSG, artificial flavors/colors, cholesterol, or saturated/trans-fat, making them a go-to snack for health-conscious consumers. Perfect for both on-the-go snacking and sophisticated charcuterie presentations alike.

With vibrant and imaginative packaging that features original artwork created by emerging artists, Stellar Snacks elevates snacking experiences while also providing a platform for independent artists to showcase their talents to a wider audience. Stellar Snacks offers a premium, artisanal alternative to conventional pretzels through its combination of unique flavors, quality ingredients, and a purpose-driven mission.

To learn more about Stellar Snacks and embark on an unforgettable snacking adventure, visit stellarsnacks.com.

About Stellar Snacks

Stellar Snacks is a passion-filled, mother-daughter-owned business based in Carson City, NV. They are the only pretzel manufacturer in the Western USA, and the only woman-owned pretzel manufacturer. With a focus on innovation and quality, Stellar Snacks aims to revolutionize the snack industry by consistently introducing exciting and elevated nutritious products. To them, "It's not just a pretzel; it's a labor of love."

SOURCE Stellar Snacks