Stellar Solar and Planet Detroit Join Forces to Educate Michigan Homeowners on Solar and Battery Storage

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of the most experienced solar and battery installers in Michigan and San Diego since 1998, is providing sponsorship support and educational content on solar and battery storage for Planet Detroit, the independent nonprofit local news organization whose mission is to inform and educate on environment and public health issues in Detroit and Michigan. Given the heightened profile of both solar and battery storage in Michigan due to the extension of the 30% tax credit for both solar and batteries, the electrification of the auto industry, and the proliferation of battery production in Michigan, more homeowners than ever before are exploring how they might benefit from both.

Stellar Solar Michigan and Planet Detroit have joined forces to educate Michigan homeowners on solar and battery storage.

Planet Detroit Founder and Editor Nina Ignaczak had this to say about the collaboration:

"Given Stellar Solar's 25 years in business, A+ Better Business Bureau ranking and educational approach to presenting homeowners with all their options, we felt they would be the perfect partner to help Planet Detroit provide valuable content for people new to solar and battery storage in Michigan."

David Boylan, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Stellar Soar added: "Stellar Solar has built our business over the past 25 years by educating homeowners on the benefits of solar and battery storage, presenting them with all their options, and guiding them through the process, rather than a hard sell. That approach is reflected by our number one source of new business coming from customer referrals. We seek the same qualities in our industry partners and Planet Detroit certainly fits that bill given the valuable content and reporting they provide. Our team of industry experts is excited to have this new platform to help educate Michiganders on the benefits of both solar and battery storage. It's an exciting time for renewable energy in Michigan and we are proud to be taking this leadership role by partnering with Planet Detroit."

Stellar Solar offers quick, easy, no-pressure virtual residential solar and battery quotes for Michigan homeowners interested in solar and battery storage.

About Stellar Solar

Headquartered in Oceanside, California and Royal Oak, Michigan, Stellar Solar is a leading California and Michigan residential and commercial PV solar and battery storage design and installation company since 1998 with over 15,000+ installations across Southern California and Michigan including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2022 marking the sixth year in a row and tenth time in twelve years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie are further testament to their standing as the leading solar, battery storage, and EV connectivity provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations in Southern California and Michigan. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

About Planet Detroit

Planet Detroit is an independent nonprofit local news organization designed to inform you about the environment and public health in Detroit and Michigan. We focus on accountability, solutions and community reporting, and we have a deep commitment to engaging with the community. Our mission is to produce quality climate, equity, health and environment journalism in the public interest that centers grassroots voices, holds power accountable, spotlights solutions + serves the community. Learn more at http://www.planetdetroit.org

