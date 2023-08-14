Stellar Solar Awarded Performance Excellence Recognition from Tesla

News provided by

Stellar Solar

14 Aug, 2023, 08:09 ET

This prestigious national designation is awarded to a top performing battery installer in the United States for their significant sales volume and customer support. 

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of the most experienced solar and battery installers in Southern California and Michigan since 1998, and consistent winner of  the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll in the category of Best Solar Company, has added another impressive award to their collection, this time in the emerging energy storage sector. As winner of the Tesla Performance Excellence award, they have been recognized nationally as one of the leading installers of the Tesla Powerwall and providers of customer support for both new solar installations and additions to existing systems.  Given the high volume of Powerwall installations nationally, this is a significant accomplishment for Stellar Solar and Stellar Solar Michigan and further establishes them as the go-to resource for solar and battery storage combination installations in both the California and Michigan markets.

Continue Reading
Stellar Solar President Brian Hobbs with one of his three Tesla Powerwalls.
Stellar Solar is consistently voted San Diego's Best Solar Company in the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll including 2023.
Besides their status as one of the most experienced solar installers in the country, now in their 25th year, Stellar Solar has also been installing batteries for over 18 years, putting them in a leadership position nationally in that category as well.

Stellar Solar President Brian Hobbs had this to say about the award and Stellar Solar's leadership position in the battery space: "It's an honor to be recognized by Tesla, the market leader in batteries for both self-consumption and emergency backup. They are the gold standard in a now crowded energy storage field yet continue to hold a leadership position in the battery sector. We had already been installing batteries when the Powerwall came to market and immediately realized the potential of their game changing technology and quickly started marketing their superior technology to our new and existing customer base who also recognized the potential for both energy storage for self-consumption and emergency backup. I personally have three of them and could not be happier with their performance and stylish aesthetics."

Kent Harle, co-founder and CEO of Stellar Solar had this to add about the award: "Tesla is one of the most respected and innovative brands in the world, so to represent their game-changing Powerwall and be recognized by them for our efforts in introducing them to homeowners on a large scale is an accomplishment I am very proud of.  Besides solar, we take pride in being the leading resource for energy storage and electric vehicle connectivity in Southern California and Michigan - helping homeowners electrify their lives with both." 

Stellar Solar offers quick, easy, no-pressure virtual residential solar and battery quotes for homeowners interested in solar and battery storage. Commercial solar quotes are also available for businesses, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations.

About Stellar Solar
Headquartered in Oceanside, California and Royal Oak, Michigan, Stellar Solar is a leading California and Michigan residential and commercial PV solar and battery storage design and installation company since 1998 with over 15,000+ installations across Southern California and Michigan including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2022 marking the sixth year in a row and tenth time in twelve years winning the award.  Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie are further testament to their standing as the leading solar, battery storage, and EV connectivity provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations in Southern California and Michigan.  Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

Media Contact:
David Boylan
858.395.6905
[email protected]

SOURCE Stellar Solar

