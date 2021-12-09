Stellar Solar to Power Herman Cook Volkswagen in Encintas With 65 Kilowatt System

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of San Diego's most experienced solar and battery storage installers since 1998, and winner of the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll in the category of Best Solar Company again in 2021, has been selected by Herman Cook Volkswagen in Encinitas to install a 65kW solar system featuring 135 QCells 480 Watt panels. The system will produce enough power to completely offset their historical one year kilowatt consumption, or 104% of their historical annual electricity usage.

Herman Cook Volkswagen General Manager and co-owner Connor Cook and Stellar Solar CEO Kent Harle with the new VW ID.4 Electric Vehicle and Bosch Power Max EV Charger soon to be powered by the Stellar Solar 65kW solar system. As the iconic North County San Diego Volkswagen dealership expands their electric vehicle offerings, they will also form a strategic partnership with Stellar Solar who will provide their customers solar, battery storage and electric vehicle connectivity offerings to power those vehicles.

Besides powering the dealership, the strategic partnership with Stellar Solar will offer Cook VW customers who purchase electric vehicles, a full suite of clean energy solutions including solar, battery storage and EV connectivity to help power their cars with clean energy from the sun. The partnership is the first of its kind between an auto dealer and solar company in San Diego County and given the proliferation and widespread adoption of electric vehicles, it was a natural fit for both parties.

Herman Cook Volkswagen General Manager and co-owner Connor Cook had this to say about going solar and the strategic partnership with Stellar Solar: "First off we are thrilled to be making the move to solar. And to do it with a local company with such an established track record of success and expertise in solar, battery storage and electric vehicle connectivity was just a bonus. It was their tagline of Electrify Your Life that made forming a strategic partnership and offering their full suite of services to our customers a no-brainer. I'm excited to be on the forefront of this and contributing to the clean energy movement."

Kent Harle, co-founder and CEO of Stellar Solar had this to say about working with Herman Cook Volkswagen and the strategic partnership: "First off, I'm thrilled to be working with such an iconic North County family run business. Cook VW's history is rich in Encinitas and their growth has reflected that of the area. Going solar and offering our clean energy solutions to their customers is a perfect example of being on the cutting edge and offering what homeowners in the area are demanding. Besides solar, we have established ourselves as the go-to resource for battery storage and electric vehicle connectivity and with Cook VW's amazing line of electric vehicles, this is an exciting time for both of us."

About Herman Cook Volkswagen

A family-owned dealership Herman Cook Volkswagen has been a proud part of the Encinitas area for over 54 years and have helped drivers from across the region find their perfect vehicle. Herman Cook Volkswagen is always looking for new ways to give back and sponsor local events, including the Encinitas Half Marathon, Surfing Madonna Beach Run, Cardiff Kook 5K/10K, the Turkey Trot, and San Diego Vintage VW Cruises. They also are involved with the local YMCA and SDSU athletics. The world has changed significantly since they started the 60's, but their values remain the same. At Herman Cook Volkswagen the customer is their top priority. They go above and beyond to provide every customer with an easy, no-hassle shopping experience.

As any owner will say, there is really nothing like a Volkswagen. The exceptional quality and driving experience are unmatched in these vehicles and it's one of the many reasons they are proud to be an exclusive Volkswagen dealership since 1967. At Herman Cook Volkswagen you'll find an excellent selection of new and pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles and the friendly, knowledgeable staff to help you along the way. Most importantly, there's no haggling or high-pressure sales. At Herman Cook Volkswagen in Encinitas, CA you can have confidence you'll be treated in a straightforward, courteous manner each and every time you stop in.

About Stellar Solar

Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego since 1998 with over 14,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2021 marking the fifth year in a row and ninth time in eleven years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar, battery storage, and EV connectivity provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

