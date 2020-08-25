Stellar Solar Wins Best Solar Power Company in the 2020 San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll Marking the Fourth Year in a Row

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of San Diego's most experienced solar installers in business since 1998, has won the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll in the category of Best Solar Company again in 2020, making it a record four consecutive years winning the award. Their victory in 2020 adds to wins in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. The winning streak is unprecedented in the category of Best Solar Panel Company and is a direct reflection on the satisfaction of their 12,000 + residential and commercial customers. The win further solidifies Stellar Solar as a preferred choice for home and business owners who are looking to go solar.

Solar evangelist and two time NBA Champion Bill Walton on Stellar Solar winning Best Solar Power Company for the fourth year in a row and eight out of the last ten years! Stellar Solar has been voted Best Solar Power Company in the 2020 San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll marking the fourth year in a row and eight out of the last ten years. Two time NBA Champion and San Diego resident is now working with Stellar Solar as their Solar Evangelist, helping to promote the benefits of solar to San Diego homeowners who have not yet gone solar.

Kent Harle, co-founder and CEO of Stellar Solar had this to say about winning the award for the fourth year in a row among the strongest competition yet, including several national solar companies included in the readers poll: "I'm always thrilled to get the news, but was particularly excited this year considering the fact that we were up against some of the largest solar companies in the country who have a presence in San Diego. It shows that San Diego homeowners appreciate that they can support a local company that has world-class solar design and installation capabilities and a team that is going to provide them the best possible service before, during and after their installation. This has been a challenging year for all of us, yet despite the hurdles, our customers, whose referrals are our number one source of new business, have supported us once again with their vote. This award also helps us attract the best and brightest talent in the industry. Our sales team is made up of a very high percentage of folks from other reputable solar companies who have sought us out, as they want to work for a company that strives for greatness and treats both employees and customers with respect. This year is also special as we have formed a relationship with NBA Hall of Fame Center and two time NBA champion Bill Walton to work with us as our Solar Evangelist to help inform homeowners on the benefits of going solar. Walton is a San Diego native and resident who has solar installed on his home and drives electric vehicles so this was a natural fit for both of us. Stellar Solar winning this award eight out of the last ten years and four years in a row played a big part in his choice to work with us. Putting Bill Walton out there via our marketing campaigns spreading the solar word is going to give a boost to the entire solar industry in Southern California and we are proud to be able to make that happen."

Stellar Solar offers quick, easy, no-pressure virtual residential solar quotes for homeowners interested in solar. Commercial solar quotes are also available for businesses, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations.

About Stellar Solar

Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego since 1998 with over 12,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2020 marking the fourth year in a row and eighth time in ten years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

