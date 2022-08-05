Stellar Solar Wins Best Solar Power Company in the 2022 San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll - Marking The Sixth Year in a Row

The Oceanside based solar installer wins the coveted award for the 10th time in 12 years, dominating the category for a record six consecutive years and cementing their position as the go-to solar, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging installer in both the residential and commercial solar sectors in Southern California

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of San Diego's most experienced solar and battery storage installers since 1998, has won the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll in the category of Best Solar Company again in 2022, making it a record six consecutive years winning the award. Their victory in 2022 adds to wins in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. The winning streak extends their record in the category of Best Solar Panel Company and is a direct reflection on the satisfaction of their 15,000 + residential and commercial customers. The win further solidifies Stellar Solar as a preferred choice for home and business owners who are looking to install solar, battery storage, and EV connectivity.

Members of the Stellar Solar team representing our service, sales, design, construction and engineering departments celebrating another San Diego Union-Tribune Readers Poll Best Solar Company award aboard the USS Midway Museum. Stellar Solar Founding Partner and Vice President of Operations Brian Grems.

Brian Grems, co-founder and Vice President of Operations at Stellar Solar had this to say about winning the award for the sixth year in a row in a field that included local and national solar companies nominated in the poll: "I'm always elated to get this news as it has become an annual confirmation, and verification that our way of doing business, in both the residential solar and commercial solar sectors – of always putting the customer first, and treating our employees right, continues to be validated. Both our residential and commercial solar divisions have experienced record growth, and it's encouraging to see the adoption of battery storage and electric vehicle connectivity in that mix. Electrify Your Life is our tagline and our customers have jumped on board with that in a big way. It's an exciting time to be in this business."

Stellar Solar offers quick, easy, no-pressure virtual residential solar quotes for homeowners interested in solar. Commercial solar quotes are also available for businesses, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations.

About Stellar Solar

Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego since 1998 with over 15,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2022, marking the sixth year in a row and tenth time in twelve years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angi, are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

