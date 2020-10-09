Stellar Speakers to Make Targeting Metabesity 2020 One of the Most Important Healthy Longevity Conferences of the Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on ground-breaking conferences in London (2017) and Washington (2019), Metabesity 2020 will be held online, with an all-access free pass option, on Oct. 12-15.

Keynoters include Dr. Victor Dzau, (President of the National Academy of Medicine), Dr. Kenneth Dychtwald (Founder of Age Wave and one of America's leading gerontologist), and Lord Geoffrey Filkin (Chair of the Strategic Advisory Group of the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group for Longevity). Congresswoman Shalala, the longest-serving Secretary of Health and Human Services in history and now representing Miami-Dade County, Florida, one of the oldest demographics in the U.S., will join for a fireside chat in a session on making healthy longevity a national priority. Other speakers include Peter Stein (Director of FDA's Office of New Drugs), Luigi Ferrucci (Scientific Director of the National Institute on Aging of NIH), top researchers in geroscience, diabetes, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases, and their peers in industry, capital markets and other stakeholders.

This unique, silo-busting conference gathers more than 70 speakers in 20 sessions and will focus on preventing chronic disease and the extension of "healthspan," the portion of life spent free of significant disease. Targeting Metabesity 2020 will also offer a full day for Longevity Sector Investors at the Shark Tank-inspired Emerging Company Showcase on Oct. 15.

Founder and Co-Chair of Metabesity 2020, Dr. Alexander Fleming commented, "We are a part of a global moonshot project to advance healthy longevity for all within the next decade. We aim to make healthy longevity a national policy and part of everyday clinical practice. In addition to presenting the amazing scientific advances, in this Pandemic year, we are spotlighting the importance of equal access to solutions and the related disparities across ethnic, gender, and socioeconomic groups."

Conference Co-chair, Stanford Professor Dr. Lawrence Steinman, a co-discoverer of the multiple sclerosis drug, Tysabri and a number of other therapeutic approaches, added, "After several decades of stupendous progress in treating immediately life-threatening conditions, orphan and genetic disorders, and incapacitating degenerative diseases, we must turn our attention to slowing the aging process and reducing the risks of the major chronic diseases. Collectively, these diseases account for the great majority of morbidity and mortality and healthcare spending across the globe."

Conference organizer and Kinexum CEO Thomas Seoh noted, "This year's edition of Metabesity is a major milestone for the conference. A large and diverse online global audience has registered, and many more will be able to view the recorded proceedings. We are thrilled that the not-for-profit Kitalys Institute is taking the conference forward, along with related initiatives. Kitalys and the Metabesity Conference are partnering with a powerful network of academic, business, and governmental organizations to help reap the longevity dividend, a triple health, well-being and economic win for our young, our growing elderly, taxpayers, and our economy."

Conference organizer and Kitalys Institute Executive Director Adriane Berg added, "The Kitalys Institute mission is to accelerate the translation of emerging science into equitable gains in public health. We are thrilled and honored to work with the prominent speakers and motivated attendees of the Metabesity conferences to prevent or delay chronic diseases and extend healthy longevity."

To simulate the ambience and networking of previous conferences, Metabesity 2020 will include social gatherings after each day's program and a gala event on Wednesday evening. Acclaimed artists Voces8 and composer Eric Whitacre and his 17,000+ singers virtual choir will provide musical interludes. Amazing improv rapper and comedian Chris Turner will emcee the gala event.

