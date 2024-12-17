Stellar Unveils State-of-the-Art Employee Fitness Center

Headquarter Renovations Reflect Commitment to Employee Well-Being and Excellence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar, an integrated design-build firm, announces the opening of its new state-of-the-art fitness center and outdoor recreation area on its Jacksonville campus. Renovations to the headquarters this year include 12,000 square feet of office space, a nutrition center, recreational area, and a fitness center.

The cutting-edge, two-story fitness center is open to all Stellar employees, providing both in-person and virtual access to ensure every team member nationwide can enjoy this exceptional wellness resource. The Stellar Fitness Center provides an all-inclusive environment for fitness and recovery, empowering employees to prioritize their health and well-being.

"We're passionate about fitness and wellness, and we want to give our employees every opportunity to enhance their lives by improving their health," said Stellar's Director of Wellness Jason Watson.

The fitness center includes a fully equipped weight room with specialized areas for heavy lifting, a cardio room with a comprehensive range of exercise equipment, a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) room, and a multipurpose studio for yoga and other fitness classes. The center also includes a spa-like locker room area with two cold plunge pools and custom infrared saunas designed to alleviate muscle tension and promote relaxation. The outside recreation area offers employees a one-eighth-mile-long track, two pickleball courts, a basketball court and a covered area for picnics or outdoor meetings.

Two certified trainers from the corporate fitness company Exos staff the fitness center to assist employees with equipment needs and fitness goals. Employees also have access to the Exos coaching, training and wellness app. To help employees stay accountable and dedicated to their wellness goals, Stellar has established fitness clubs including walking and pickleball clubs.

In renovating its headquarters, Stellar aims to support its top-tier talent and boost productivity with modernized workspaces, including private offices and high-tech meeting rooms. Renovations to the Jacksonville headquarters reflect the company's commitment to their vision of enriching the lives of its employees, building relationships, and inspiring a culture of excellence.

"The new fitness center and office space renovations aren't just an investment in physical infrastructure," said Stellar's Chief Executive Officer Brian Kappele. "They're a continued commitment to our most valuable asset — our people."

About Stellar

Stellar is a fully integrated design, engineering, construction, refrigeration, and mechanical services firm serving commercial, industrial, and public sector markets across the United States. More than 750 Stellar employees throughout the country create award-winning food processing plants, refrigerated warehouses, distribution centers, commercial buildings, and military facilities. In addition to its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, Stellar operates support locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit stellar.net.

