Stellar® Upgrades Android Data Recovery with Faster Performance and New Features

Latest software enhancements introduce Google Drive WhatsApp backup recovery, support for the newest Android version, faster scanning, an intuitive user experience, with free photo and video recovery.

KATY, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar has introduced a series of major enhancements to Stellar Data Recovery for Android, making data recovery faster, more intuitive, and more accessible for Android users. The latest updates deliver improved performance, broader device compatibility, Google Drive WhatsApp backup recovery, a redesigned interface, and a new free recovery option for photos and videos.

As smartphones continue to store growing volumes of personal and professional data, recovering lost information has become increasingly important. Whether data is lost due to accidental deletion, system crashes, software updates, or device issues, users expect a robust recovery solution. The latest release of Stellar Data Recovery for Android address these evolving needs with meaningful improvements that enhance both performance and usability across a wide range of Android devices.

The latest software enhancements include:

Google Drive WhatsApp Backup Recovery, enabling users to recover WhatsApp chats along with photos, videos, audio files, documents, and stickers directly from Google Drive backups. Support for the latest Android operating system, ensuring compatibility with newer Android devices. Faster scanning performance that reduces the time required to locate recoverable data. A completely redesigned user interface that simplifies the recovery workflow with a cleaner and more intuitive experience. Free recovery of up to 10 photos or videos, allowing users to experience recovery results before upgrading.

"Innovation is meaningful only when it solves real customer challenges. As mobile devices become increasingly central to everyday life, we're committed to advancing recovery technologies that are intelligent, dependable, and easy to use. These latest enhancements reinforce our commitment to helping users recover what matters most with confidence," said Sunil Chandna, Founder & CEO of Stellar.

The latest enhancements are now available in Stellar Data Recovery for Android, empowering users with a faster, more streamlined, and feature-rich data recovery experience.

About Stellar:

With foundation laid in 1993, Stellar® today is a market leader in Data Care Services. With expertise in Data Recovery, Data Erasure, Mailbox Conversion, & File Repair Software, Online Solutions and In-Lab Services, we serve 3 Million+ customers in over 190 countries. We build trustworthy technology marked by the ISO 9001, ISO 27001, NIST certifications, and HIPAA verification.

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SOURCE Stellar Data Recovery