StellarAlgo Expands Fan Data Advantage for Leagues and Teams With New Data Fast Pass

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StellarAlgo, the world-leading Sports Customer Data Platform trusted by major leagues and teams, has launched a new Fast Pass option to help customers rapidly utilize data in warehouses for fan engagement. The new Fast Pass flexibility equips teams and leagues to connect fan data from warehouses to StellarAlgo for segmentation in just hours.

"Sports properties have invested heavily in fan data, but many struggle to make it easily accessible for segmentation and marketing," commented Vince Ircandia, CEO of StellarAlgo. "That means teams and leagues are only engaging a fraction of their total fanbases and are missing out on opportunities to drive engagement and grow fan revenue. StellarAlgo now offers the industry's most sophisticated sports fan engagement platform, with fast and flexible data access, to put all your fan data to work."

StellarAlgo is making fan data easier to put to work to reach more fans, faster. Fast Pass equips teams and leagues to access any warehouse data for segment building and automation, in just hours.

Fast Pass data is fed into the StellarAlgo CDP's single customer view, providing access to all custom fan attributes and maintaining a clear view of the total fan universe and every single fan.

Value of StellarAlgo Fast Pass data flexibility:

Save team time to access fan data – Automate how data from multiple sources moves from your warehouse into StellarAlgo so marketing and sales staff can utilize new fan data quickly without demands on data teams.

Automate how data from multiple sources moves from your warehouse into StellarAlgo so marketing and sales staff can utilize new fan data quickly without demands on data teams. Turn fan data into stronger segments for better engagement – Use expanded fan data to precisely target and engage more fans, faster.

Use expanded fan data to precisely target and engage more fans, faster. Stay continuously in touch with evolving fanbase – New fan data comes in? It all automatically flows into StellarAlgo and is available for immediate use.

New fan data comes in? It all automatically flows into StellarAlgo and is available for immediate use. Maximize the ROI of fan data you're already paying for – Draw on all the data in your warehouse to fuel fan reach.

Equipping teams and leagues to get ROI on fan data investments

Leagues and teams have fan data from multiple sources including ticketing, email (ESP), SMS and CRM systems, with data accessed from data warehouses, direct from source, or in a hybrid set up. Fan growth and new fan revenue are only fully unlocked when all that data is used to effectively engage fans. To keep marketing and sales teams in sync with evolving fan data to best connect with fans, sports properties are seeking a cost-effective, low-effort way to continuously add or swap fan data sources as technology and fan behaviors evolve.

Offered alongside Fast Pass are deeper data integration options for richer analysis, measurement and AI modelling.

StellarAlgo provides complete data flexibility - All your fan data, accessible and actionable

Sean Fynn, CTO of StellarAlgo explained: "Gone are the days when any one system can be the single source of truth. What sports organizations need are technologies that can complement each other to realize the greatest value out of tech stack investment. Our mission is to empower leagues and teams with easier access to fan data to best understand the needs of individual fans and effectively reach them, faster."

Customers describe StellarAlgo as the easiest-to-use, no code solution, to predict the ideal fans for different campaigns at different moments. Plus, the platform offers segment automation, making personalized campaigns manageable during busy events and seasons. With new data flexibility, and enriched fan profile data appends, StellarAlgo offers unmatched fan connection capabilities for teams and leagues.

About StellarAlgo

StellarAlgo is the world's leading sports CDP that makes it easy to access and take action on fan data across teams and leagues, increasing fan engagement, revenue and sponsorship opportunities. Our platform provides a clear view of fans faster, with no-code segmentation tools, sports-specific plays, and cross-property fan insights that empower our customers to best engage fans. We even take the guesswork out of predicting fan opportunities using AI to surface ideal audiences to target with select offers. All this makes us the trusted partner for more than 200 sports properties and 14 leagues including NBA, WNBA, MLB/MiLB, NHL, CEBL and ECHL. Join us in shaping the future of fan engagement. Learn more at www.stellaralgo.com.

