Steller Unveils Major New Features Revolutionizing The Platform And Encouraging A Global Community To Share Their World

As global travel continues to be impeded by the pandemic, Steller is a space where users can celebrate the experiences that bring people together across borders and phone screens. Steller is fostering a new time of digital and closer-to-home exploration through travel-inspired storytelling via a beautiful feed free of algorithms.

"Particularly now, it's invigorating to see people from all corners of the globe share their stories, and we want to help connect the dots by enabling our community to create, be inspired, plan, and eventually book the experiences of a lifetime," says Pete Bryant, CEO & Co-Founder of Steller, with respect to the company's vision. "Our hope is that the newest version of Steller will bring us ever closer to our goal of revolutionizing how travel is discovered, shared, planned, and booked."

Steller's new and updated features give users unlimited ways to share their unique experiences, and include:

Two feeds — a Following only feed with no algorithm and an Explore feed for discovery

The opportunity to engage with others' posts using "claps" instead of "likes"

A sleeker and faster authoring environment where users have access to a wide range of content creation tools like text, fonts, colors, and 100+ layouts

Geotagging capabilities that allow users to save experiences from other users to their personal map giving them the ability to create their own itineraries anywhere in the world

Tips widget for insider recommendations embedded into stories

Option to add a music soundtrack to stories

The ability to add outbound links (driving traffic to external bookable sites or product pages)

"These new features set Steller apart from any other platform out there," says Karen Poole, Co-Founder and Head of Design. "We're giving users the tools to create and consume stories faster and easier than ever before, and provide a level of utility that other platforms do not. Steller is everything a traveler needs, and more significantly, a vast community they can truly connect with."

At the core of Steller's growing community are its Ambassadors—trailblazers who have found a home perfectly suited to them within this unique platform. Steller Ambassadors include world champion rock climber Sasha DiGiulian; National Geographic photographer Keith Ladzinski; author and photographer Emilie Ristevski; travel and lifestyle blogger Joanna McBride; travel photographer Ilhan Eroglu; digital influencer Lauren Bath; and travel blogger Jessica Dales.

Offering a distinctive mobile app experience and rapidly growing user base, Steller continues to seek ways to bring content creators, influencers, consumers, brands, and destinations together. Steller is uniquely positioned to build awareness of new places, exceptional moments, and a more purposeful return to travel. Posts on Steller can also be shared across major social media channels and embedded on websites, allowing greater exposure of one-of-a-kind content.

The app's latest enhancements are launching on the heels of announcing the #LoveWhereYouLive initiative—a series of partnerships with tourism boards, including South Australia Tourism Commission and Louisiana Tourism, and influencers, inspiring others to discover the best their regions have to offer.

About Steller

Steller is where everyone can come together to discover and share incredible experiences from the world's coolest places. Steller is a celebration of everything that inspires us to travel: the places we love, the experiences that unite us, and the moments that connect us.

