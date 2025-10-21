Steller Wellness Offering New Brain Stimulation Technology to Optimize Mental Health

New Offering Spotlights Breakthrough Treatment During

National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month

MT. ZION, Ill., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals seeking a noninvasive treatment for depression, anxiety or mental fog can now find help at Steller Wellness in Mt. Zion, Illinois. Steller Wellness, a cutting-edge facility that prioritizes total health, vitality and rejuvenation, is now offering EXOMIND, a medication-free, FDA-cleared treatment that boosts mental health and emotional wellness.

"With October being National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, it is an important reminder to check in on your mental health, and we are thrilled to be able to offer EXOMIND for our patients struggling with mental health challenges," said Jenna Stowers, nurse practitioner and co-owner of Steller Wellness. "The EXOMIND technology helps our patients return to creating their healthiest lives."

EXOMIND is a noninvasive technology that addresses the key brain areas involved in emotional regulation, cognitive function and self-control. To maximize results, doctors recommend treatment twice a week for three weeks. An additional benefit? Research shows patients experience reduced food cravings, and many report weight loss after the EXOMIND treatments.

"EXOMIND is an incredible addition to our practice because true wellness starts with a healthy mind. When our patients feel balanced mentally, it enhances every aspect of their overall well-being," said Katie Keller, nurse practitioner and co-owner of Steller Wellness.

A practice based in integrative medicine, Steller Wellness combines traditional medical practices with alternative therapies to address health issues holistically. Their offerings include IV infusions, women's health consultations, aesthetics, weight-loss treatments and mental wellness.

Steller Wellness offers multiple cutting-edge technologies from aesthetics to overall wellness.

These offerings include Emface – the first FDA-cleared device that simultaneously tightens facial muscles and lifts loose skin along the cheeks, jawline and under the chin.

The clinic also offers Emsculpt Neo, a treatment using muscle activation and heat to burn up to 30% fat and build up to 25% muscle in hard-to-treat areas.

For those dealing with incontinence, Steller Wellness offers the EMSELLA chair, a noninvasive device using muscle activation to strengthen the pelvic floor, where patients sit fully clothed for 28 minutes. Studies show the treatment has a 98% patient satisfaction rate for restoring bladder function.

Steller Wellness is offering discounted pricing on an EXOMIND package for a limited time. For more information, please call 217-855-7447 or visit www.beyondsteller.com.

SOURCE Steller Wellness