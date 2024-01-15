Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Announces $0.40 First Quarter 2024 Regular Dividend, Payable Monthly in Increments of $0.1333 in February, March, and April 2024

News provided by

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

15 Jan, 2024, 16:30 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: SCM) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.1333 for each of January, February, and March, totaling $0.40 per share in the aggregate for the first quarter of 2024. The regular dividend of $0.40 per share will be paid to shareholders of record in February, March, and April 2024.

Summary of First Quarter 2024 Regular Monthly Dividends

Declared

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount per Share

1/13/2024

1/30/2024

1/31/2024

2/15/2024

$0.1333

1/13/2024

2/28/2024

2/29/2024

3/15/2024

$0.1333

1/13/2024

3/28/2024

3/29/2024

4/15/2024

$0.1333

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" link.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, (713) 292-5414
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Also from this source

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended...
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Tuesday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.