Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its First Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

HOUSTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, in which we earned U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.26 per share, core net investment income of $0.27 per share and net realized income of $0.29 per share. During the quarter, we funded $28 million of investments and received $42 million of repayments, resulting in a total portfolio of $990 million at fair value. I'm also pleased to report that our investors have received a total of $339 million in distributions, equivalent to $18.49 per share, since we began operations."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $7.50 $0.26

$9.79 $0.35 Core net investment income(1) 7.86 0.27

10.29 0.37 Net realized gain (loss) on investments 0.75 0.03

(5.97) (0.21) Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency translation — —

(0.03) — Total realized income(2) $8.25 $0.29

$3.79 $0.14 Distributions (9.84) (0.34)

(11.09) (0.40) Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation on investments (6.54) (0.23)

1.20 0.04 Net unrealized change in depreciation on foreign currency translation (0.05) —

— — Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $1.66 $0.06

$4.99 $0.18 Weighted average shares outstanding

28,947,254



27,602,612





(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and losses on debt extinguishment, all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)















As of

As of



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Investments at fair value

$990.0

$1,007.6 Total assets

$1,001.3

$1,041.3 Net assets

$363.0

$371.2 Shares outstanding

28,947,254

28,947,254 Net asset value per share

$12.54

$12.82













Three Months Ended



March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 New investments

$27.7

$55.4 Repayments of investments

(41.7)

(15.0) Net activity

($14.0)

$40.4













As of

As of



March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Number of portfolio company investments

116

115 Number of debt investments

100

100









Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing

investments (3)







Cash

8.1 %

8.5 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.6 %

0.5 % Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 % Total

9.0 %

9.3 %









Weighted average yield of total investments(4)







Cash

7.6 %

7.9 % PIK

0.6 %

0.5 % Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 % Total

8.5 %

8.7 %





(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 totaled $23.3 million and $25.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 totaled $15.8 million and $16.4 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.4 million and $4.1 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.1 million and $2.1 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.9 million and $8.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.6 million and $0.4 million, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.5 million and other expenses totaled $1.4 million and $1.0 million. The Company waived $0.0 million and $1.2 million of income incentive fees due to the total return limitation pursuant to the provisions of the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Company and the Advisor (as defined below) for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, for net operating expenses of $15.8 million and $15.2 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $7.5 million and $9.8 million, or $0.26 and $0.35 per common share based on 28,947,254 and 27,602,612 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes capital gains incentive fees (reversals) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was $7.9 million and $10.3 million, or $0.27 and $0.37 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($6.5) million and $1.2 million, respectively, and the Company had net realized gains (losses) of $0.8 million and ($6.0) million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $1.7 million and $5.0 million, or $0.06 and $0.18 per common share, based on 28,947,254 and 27,602,612 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2026, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $335.0 million on a committed basis. As of both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $365.0 million.

As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $241.5 million and $236.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.40 per share, respectively ($9.8 million and $11.1 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2026:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

January 2, 2026

Bart & Associates, LLC*

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled services, and hosts

competitions for the U.S. equine industry

$ 2,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 43,413

Equity New Investment

January 9, 2026

Silver Corporate Holdings LLC

Senior-care focused placement platform

$ 7,130,301

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 498,641

Equity Add-On Investment

January 15, 2026

GRC Java Holdings, LLC*

Specialty coffee platform

$ 42,783

Equity Add-On Investment

January 20, 2026

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and

property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 380,186

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

January 21, 2026

evolv Holdco, LLC*

Digital transformation consulting firm

$ 8,036

Equity Add-On Investment

February 2, 2026

BI Investors, LLC*

Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis therapy

services

$ 5,743

Equity Add-On Investment

February 3, 2026

Green Topco Holdings, LLC*

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and associated service provider

$ 16,598

Equity Add-On Investment

February 3, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 628,201

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

February 6, 2026

SP MWM Holdco LLC*

Provider of test and measurement services and equipment

$ 194,667

Equity Add-On Investment

February 18, 2026

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and

property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 190,093

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

February 25, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 1,256,415

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

March 3, 2026

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and

property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 190,093

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

March 3, 2026

Precision Strategies, LLC

Strategic communications and marketing agency

$ 6,176,011

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment New Investment

March 6, 2026

Synergy Health Partners MSO, LLC

Provider of orthopedic and musculoskeletal care

$ 4,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 500,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 136,634

Equity Add-On Investment

March 24, 2026

Eskola LLC*

Provider of commercial re-roofing services

$ 101,429

Equity

_________________________ *Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2026:































Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Repayment

January 23, 2026

Camp Profiles LLC

Provider of digital marketing

services to small and medium-sized

businesses

$ 12,041,875

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien Full Realization













$ 969,138

$ 719,138

Equity Full Repayment

January 30, 2026

Luxium Solutions, LLC

Manufacturer and distributor of

high-performance advanced

materials and assemblies

$ 8,169,324

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,182,247

$ —

Delayed Draw Term Loan Full Repayment

February 3, 2026

Arctiq, Inc.

Cyber-security focused value-added

reseller and associated service

provider

$ 12,202,671

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 399,965

$ —

Delayed Draw Term Loan

Events Subsequent to March 31, 2026

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through May 11, 2026. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2026:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

April 1, 2026

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title &

settlement, and property and casualty insurance

brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 190,093

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

April 3, 2026

VeloSource Purchaser, LLC

Locum tenens staffing agency

$ 200,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 18,605

Equity Add-On Investment

April 13, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 1,256,415

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

April 13, 2026

Solomon AcquisitionCo, LLC

An innovative process automation and digital systems

integrator

$ 4,196,557

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 186,807

Equity New Investment

April 27, 2026

Project Freeze**

Manufacturer of walk-in coolers, freezers, and

refrigeration systems

$ 4,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 324,074

Equity Add-On Investment

April 28, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 502,566

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

April 28, 2026

Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*

Manufacturer of flexible packaging

$ 330,250

Senior Secured – First Lien

_________________________ *Existing portfolio company

** The name of this portfolio company is not disclosed at this time due to confidentiality restrictions. The name of this portfolio company will be disclosed in the

Company's quarterly report for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2026:































Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Loss

Instrument Type Full Repayment

April 17, 2026

Sales Benchmark Index, LLC

Provider of revenue growth

management consulting services

for private equity-owned and large

enterprise clients

$ 11,968,656

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 443,820

$ —

Revolver Commitment Full Realization













$ 486,925



(178,805)

Equity Full Repayment

April 24, 2026

Equine Network, LLC

Provider of equine competitions,

content, products, and services

$ 9,043,164

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 97,900

$ —

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 166,667

$ —

Revolver Commitment Full Repayment

April 30, 2026

Cerebro Buyer, LLC

Manufacturer of single-use

electrodes for medical procedures

$ 4,526,683

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 376,902

$ —

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of May 11, 2026 was $238.4 million.

Distributions Declared

On April 14, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular monthly dividend for each of April 2026, May 2026, and June 2026 as follows:

























Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 4/14/2026

4/30/2026

4/30/2026

5/15/2026

$ 0.1133 4/14/2026

5/29/2026

5/29/2026

6/15/2026

$ 0.1133 4/14/2026

6/30/2026

6/30/2026

7/15/2026

$ 0.1133

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 108816. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, May 20, 2026 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 54017. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES



















(unaudited)









March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS













Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $34,432,893 and $33,603,521,

respectively)

$ 12,237,127

$ 14,953,132

Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $4,878,960 and

$4,806,660, respectively)



3,378,350



3,750,674

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$976,006,465 and $987,729,505, respectively)



974,379,087



988,919,589

Cash and cash equivalents



3,376,525



25,050,156

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



492,000



581,509

Interest receivable



6,611,848



6,375,996

Income tax receivable



—



1,385,387

Other receivables



149,189



85,000

Related party receivable



—



20

Deferred offering costs



75,000



—

Prepaid expenses



574,127



150,843

Total Assets

$ 1,001,273,253

$ 1,041,252,306

LIABILITIES













Notes Payable

$ 122,758,915

$ 122,671,409

Credit Facility payable



238,276,659



233,167,360

SBA-guaranteed debentures



257,151,049



295,984,063

Dividends payable



3,279,724



3,858,669

Management fees payable



4,392,357



4,442,705

Income incentive fees payable



2,413,077



2,317,429

Interest payable



5,729,215



6,138,076

Related party payable



2,335,513



—

Unearned revenue



539,630



582,007

Administrative services payable



579,529



539,338

Income tax payable



93,492



—

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



728,572



372,294

Total Liabilities

$ 638,277,732

$ 670,073,350

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets

$ 362,995,521

$ 371,178,956

NET ASSETS













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,947,254

and 28,947,254 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 28,947

$ 28,947

Paid-in capital



397,829,793



397,829,793

Total distributable loss



(34,863,219)



(26,679,784)

Net Assets

$ 362,995,521

$ 371,178,956

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 1,001,273,253

$ 1,041,252,306

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 12.54

$ 12.82



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

















For the three months ended



March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 INVESTMENT INCOME











From non-controlled, affiliated investments











Interest income

$ 45

$ — Payment-in-kind interest income



72,300



— From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments











Interest income



20,578,575



20,817,005 Payment-in-kind interest income



1,602,087



3,310,111 Other income



1,039,927



824,542 Total Investment Income

$ 23,292,934

$ 24,951,658 OPERATING EXPENSES











Management fees

$ 4,392,357

$ 4,054,726 Valuation fees



166,119



157,889 Administrative services expenses



649,120



449,298 Income incentive fees



106,709



2,136,491 Professional fees



817,727



418,031 Directors' fees



129,250



111,250 Insurance expense



93,056



97,090 Interest expense and other fees



8,851,541



8,263,019 Income tax expense



360,471



499,547 Other general and administrative expenses



239,617



218,351 Total Operating Expenses

$ 15,805,967

$ 16,405,692 Income incentive fee waiver



(11,061)



(1,242,843) Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers

$ 15,794,906

$ 15,162,849 Net Investment Income

$ 7,498,028

$ 9,788,809 Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 750,410

$ (5,967,221) Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations



3,664



(29,655) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on controlled investments



(3,545,377)



55,276 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, affiliated investments



(444,624)



— Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(2,558,345)



1,138,017 Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations



(48,020)



8,319 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 1,655,736

$ 4,993,545 Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.26

$ 0.35 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.06

$ 0.18 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted



28,947,254



27,602,612 Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.34

$ 0.40

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

































Common Stock







Total









Number

Par

Paid-in

distributable









of shares

value

capital

(loss)

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2024

27,481,118

$ 27,481

$ 379,549,272

$ (9,654,813)

$ 369,921,940 Net investment income

—



—



—



9,788,809



9,788,809 Net realized loss on investments

—



—



—



(5,967,221)



(5,967,221) Net realized loss on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(29,655)



(29,655) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



1,193,293



1,193,293 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



8,319



8,319 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(11,087,389)



(11,087,389) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

656,085



656



8,937,430



—



8,938,086 Balances at March 31, 2025

28,137,203

$ 28,137

$ 388,486,702

$ (15,748,657)

$ 372,766,182





























Balances at December 31, 2025

28,947,254

$ 28,947

$ 397,829,793

$ (26,679,784)

$ 371,178,956 Net investment income

—



—



—



7,498,028



7,498,028 Net realized gain on investments

—



—



—



750,410



750,410 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



3,664



3,664 Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

—



—



—



(6,548,346)



(6,548,346) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(48,020)



(48,020) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(9,839,171)



(9,839,171) Balances at March 31, 2026

28,947,254

$ 28,947

$ 397,829,793

$ (34,863,219)

$ 362,995,521

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



For the three months ended



March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 1,655,736

$ 4,993,545 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:











Purchases of investments



(27,664,251)



(55,415,263) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



41,713,484



14,986,423 Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments



6,548,346



(1,193,293) Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on foreign currency translations



48,020



(8,319) Increase in investments due to payment-in-kind income



(1,674,387)



(976,479) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(713,561)



(715,755) Amortization of loan structure fees



254,298



315,618 Amortization of deferred financing costs



134,684



110,150 Amortization of discount on Notes Payable



33,248



— Amortization of premium on Notes Payable



(30,426)



— Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



166,986



188,984 Net realized (gain) loss on investments



(750,410)



5,967,221 Changes in other assets and liabilities











Increase in interest receivable



(235,852)



(1,281,507) Decrease (increase) in income tax receivable



1,385,387



(1,081,760) Increase in other receivables



(64,189)



(20,755) Decrease in related party receivables



20



3,687 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses



(423,284)



90,313 (Decrease) increase in management fees payable



(50,348)



20,617 Increase (decrease) in income incentive fees payable



95,648



(1,458,054) Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable



40,191



(12,990) Decrease in interest payable



(408,861)



(3,788,915) Increase in related party payable



2,335,513



1,290,893 (Decrease) increase in unearned revenue



(42,377)



72,177 Increase in income tax payable



93,492



— Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



356,278



989,436 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

$ 22,803,385

$ (36,924,026) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ —

$ 9,256,982 Sales load for common stock issued



—



(138,908) Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(75,000)



(179,988) Stockholder distributions paid



(10,418,116)



(10,999,933) Financing costs paid on Notes Payable



(50,000)



— Repayments of SBA-guaranteed debentures



(39,000,000)



(16,250,000) Borrowings under Credit Facility



58,100,000



67,700,000 Repayments of Credit Facility



(53,033,900)



(21,633,900) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

$ (44,477,016)

$ 27,754,253 Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ (21,673,631)

$ (9,169,773) Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

$ 25,050,156

$ 20,058,594 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 3,376,525

$ 10,888,821 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense

$ 8,701,862

$ 11,437,182 Income and excise tax refund, net



(1,118,408)



1,581,307 Exchange of investments



1,999,529



1,663,301

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income(1) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 Net investment income

$7,498,028

$9,788,809 Income tax expense

360,471

499,547 Core net investment income

$7,858,499

$10,288,356









Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$0.26

$0.35 Core net investment income per share

$0.27

$0.37

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income(2) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025 Net investment income

$7,498,028

$9,788,809 Net realized gain (loss) on investments

750,410

(5,967,221) Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

3,664

(29,655) Total realized net investment income

$8,252,102

$3,791,933









Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$0.26

$0.35 Realized net investment income per share

$0.29

$0.14

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation