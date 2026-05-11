Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its First Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

News provided by

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

May 11, 2026, 16:47 ET

HOUSTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, in which we earned U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.26 per share, core net investment income of $0.27 per share and net realized income of $0.29 per share. During the quarter, we funded $28 million of investments and received $42 million of repayments, resulting in a total portfolio of $990 million at fair value. I'm also pleased to report that our investors have received a total of $339 million in distributions, equivalent to $18.49 per share, since we began operations."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$7.50

$0.26

$9.79

$0.35

Core net investment income(1)

7.86

0.27

10.29

0.37

Net realized gain (loss) on investments

0.75

0.03

(5.97)

(0.21)

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency translation


(0.03)

Total realized income(2)

$8.25

$0.29

$3.79

$0.14

Distributions

(9.84)

(0.34)

(11.09)

(0.40)

Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation on investments

(6.54)

(0.23)

1.20

0.04

Net unrealized change in depreciation on foreign currency translation

(0.05)


Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$1.66

$0.06

$4.99

$0.18

Weighted average shares outstanding

28,947,254

27,602,612


(1)

Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.                           

(2)

Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and losses on debt extinguishment, all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)





As of

As of


March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

Investments at fair value

$990.0

$1,007.6

Total assets

$1,001.3

$1,041.3

Net assets

$363.0

$371.2

Shares outstanding

28,947,254

28,947,254

Net asset value per share

$12.54

$12.82







Three Months Ended


March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

New investments

$27.7

$55.4

Repayments of investments

(41.7)

(15.0)

Net activity

($14.0)

$40.4







As of

As of


March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

Number of portfolio company investments

116

115

Number of debt investments

100

100





Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing
investments (3)



Cash

8.1 %

8.5 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.6 %

0.5 %

Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 %

Total

9.0 %

9.3 %





Weighted average yield of total investments(4)



Cash

7.6 %

7.9 %

PIK

0.6 %

0.5 %

Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 %

Total

8.5 %

8.7 %


(3)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(4)

The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 totaled $23.3 million and $25.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 totaled $15.8 million and $16.4 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.4 million and $4.1 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.1 million and $2.1 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.9 million and $8.3 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.6 million and $0.4 million, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.5 million and other expenses totaled $1.4 million and $1.0 million. The Company waived $0.0 million and $1.2 million of income incentive fees due to the total return limitation pursuant to the provisions of the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Company and the Advisor (as defined below) for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, for net operating expenses of $15.8 million and $15.2 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $7.5 million and $9.8 million, or $0.26 and $0.35 per common share based on 28,947,254 and 27,602,612 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes capital gains incentive fees (reversals) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was $7.9 million and $10.3 million, or $0.27 and $0.37 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of ($6.5) million and $1.2 million, respectively, and the Company had net realized gains (losses) of $0.8 million and ($6.0) million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $1.7 million and $5.0 million, or $0.06 and $0.18 per common share, based on 28,947,254 and 27,602,612 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2026, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $335.0 million on a committed basis. As of both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $365.0 million.

As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $241.5 million and $236.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

Distributions

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.40 per share, respectively ($9.8 million and $11.1 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2026:










Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type

Add-On Investment

January 2, 2026

Bart & Associates, LLC*

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled services, and hosts
competitions for the U.S. equine industry

$

2,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

43,413

Equity

New Investment

January 9, 2026

Silver Corporate Holdings LLC

Senior-care focused placement platform

$

7,130,301

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

100,000

Revolver Commitment








$

498,641

Equity

Add-On Investment

January 15, 2026

GRC Java Holdings, LLC*

Specialty coffee platform

$

42,783

Equity

Add-On Investment

January 20, 2026

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and
property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers
and sellers

$

380,186

Senior Secured – First Lien

Add-On Investment

January 21, 2026

evolv Holdco, LLC*

Digital transformation consulting firm

$

8,036

Equity

Add-On Investment

February 2, 2026

BI Investors, LLC*

Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis therapy
services

$

5,743

Equity

Add-On Investment

February 3, 2026

Green Topco Holdings, LLC*

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and associated service provider

$

16,598

Equity

Add-On Investment

February 3, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$

628,201

Senior Secured – First Lien

Add-On Investment

February 6, 2026

SP MWM Holdco LLC*

Provider of test and measurement services and equipment

$

194,667

Equity

Add-On Investment

February 18, 2026

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and
property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers
and sellers

$

190,093

Senior Secured – First Lien

Add-On Investment

February 25, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$

1,256,415

Senior Secured – First Lien

Add-On Investment

March 3, 2026

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and
property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers
and sellers

$

190,093

Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment

March 3, 2026

Precision Strategies, LLC

Strategic communications and marketing agency

$

6,176,011

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

100,000

Revolver Commitment

New Investment

March 6, 2026

Synergy Health Partners MSO, LLC

Provider of orthopedic and musculoskeletal care

$

4,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

500,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

100,000

Revolver Commitment








$

136,634

Equity

Add-On Investment

March 24, 2026

Eskola LLC*

Provider of commercial re-roofing services


$

101,429

Equity

_________________________

*Existing portfolio company

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended March 31, 2026:













Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

 Instrument Type

Full Repayment

January 23, 2026

Camp Profiles LLC

Provider of digital marketing
services to small and medium-sized
businesses

$

12,041,875

$


Senior Secured – First Lien

Full Realization






$

969,138

$

719,138

Equity

Full Repayment

January 30, 2026

Luxium Solutions, LLC

Manufacturer and distributor of
high-performance advanced
materials and assemblies

$

8,169,324

$


Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,182,247

$


Delayed Draw Term Loan

Full Repayment

February 3, 2026

Arctiq, Inc.

Cyber-security focused value-added
reseller and associated service
provider

$

12,202,671

$


Senior Secured – First Lien








$

399,965

$


Delayed Draw Term Loan

Events Subsequent to March 31, 2026

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through May 11, 2026. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2026:










Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

 Instrument Type

Add-On Investment

April 1, 2026

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title &
settlement, and property and casualty insurance
brokerage services to home buyers
and sellers

$

190,093

Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment

April 3, 2026

VeloSource Purchaser, LLC

Locum tenens staffing agency

$

200,000

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

100,000

Revolver Commitment








$

18,605

Equity

Add-On Investment

April 13, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$

1,256,415

Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment

April 13, 2026

Solomon AcquisitionCo, LLC

An innovative process automation and digital systems
integrator

$

4,196,557

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

100,000

Revolver Commitment








$

186,807

Equity

New Investment

April 27, 2026

Project Freeze**

Manufacturer of walk-in coolers, freezers, and
refrigeration systems

$

4,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

100,000

Revolver Commitment








$

324,074

Equity

Add-On Investment

April 28, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$

502,566

Senior Secured – First Lien

Add-On Investment

April 28, 2026

Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*

Manufacturer of flexible packaging

$

330,250

Senior Secured – First Lien

_________________________

*Existing portfolio company
** The name of this portfolio company is not disclosed at this time due to confidentiality restrictions. The name of this portfolio company will be disclosed in the
Company's quarterly report for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies subsequent to March 31, 2026:













Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Loss

 Instrument Type

Full Repayment

April 17, 2026

Sales Benchmark Index, LLC

Provider of revenue growth
management consulting services
for private equity-owned and large
enterprise clients

$

11,968,656

$


Senior Secured – First Lien








$

443,820

$


Revolver Commitment

Full Realization






$

486,925

(178,805)

Equity

Full Repayment

April 24, 2026

Equine Network, LLC

Provider of equine competitions,
content, products, and services

$

9,043,164

$


Senior Secured – First Lien








$

97,900

$


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

166,667

$


Revolver Commitment

Full Repayment

April 30, 2026

Cerebro Buyer, LLC

Manufacturer of single-use
electrodes for medical procedures

$

4,526,683

$


Senior Secured – First Lien








$

376,902

$


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of May 11, 2026 was $238.4 million.

Distributions Declared

On April 14, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular monthly dividend for each of April 2026, May 2026, and June 2026 as follows:










Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per

Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share

4/14/2026

4/30/2026

4/30/2026

5/15/2026

$

0.1133

4/14/2026

5/29/2026

5/29/2026

6/15/2026

$

0.1133

4/14/2026

6/30/2026

6/30/2026

7/15/2026

$

0.1133

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 108816. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, May 20, 2026 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 54017. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES










(unaudited)




March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS






Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $34,432,893 and $33,603,521, 
respectively)

$

12,237,127

$

14,953,132

Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $4,878,960 and
$4,806,660, respectively)

3,378,350

3,750,674

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$976,006,465 and $987,729,505, respectively)

974,379,087

988,919,589

Cash and cash equivalents

3,376,525

25,050,156

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

492,000

581,509

Interest receivable

6,611,848

6,375,996

Income tax receivable



1,385,387

Other receivables

149,189

85,000

Related party receivable



20

Deferred offering costs

75,000


Prepaid expenses

574,127

150,843

Total Assets

$

1,001,273,253

$

1,041,252,306

LIABILITIES






Notes Payable

$

122,758,915

$

122,671,409

Credit Facility payable

238,276,659

233,167,360

SBA-guaranteed debentures

257,151,049

295,984,063

Dividends payable

3,279,724

3,858,669

Management fees payable

4,392,357

4,442,705

Income incentive fees payable

2,413,077

2,317,429

Interest payable

5,729,215

6,138,076

Related party payable

2,335,513


Unearned revenue

539,630

582,007

Administrative services payable

579,529

539,338

Income tax payable

93,492


Other accrued expenses and liabilities

728,572

372,294

Total Liabilities

$

638,277,732

$

670,073,350

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)






Net Assets

$

362,995,521

$

371,178,956

NET ASSETS






Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,947,254
and 28,947,254 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)

$

28,947

$

28,947

Paid-in capital

397,829,793

397,829,793

Total distributable loss

(34,863,219)

(26,679,784)

Net Assets

$

362,995,521

$

371,178,956

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

1,001,273,253

$

1,041,252,306

Net Asset Value Per Share

$

12.54

$

12.82

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)









For the three months ended


March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

INVESTMENT INCOME





From non-controlled, affiliated investments





Interest income

$

45

$

Payment-in-kind interest income

72,300

From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments





Interest income

20,578,575

20,817,005

Payment-in-kind interest income

1,602,087

3,310,111

Other income

1,039,927

824,542

Total Investment Income

$

23,292,934

$

24,951,658

OPERATING EXPENSES





Management fees

$

4,392,357

$

4,054,726

Valuation fees

166,119

157,889

Administrative services expenses

649,120

449,298

Income incentive fees

106,709

2,136,491

Professional fees

817,727

418,031

Directors' fees

129,250

111,250

Insurance expense

93,056

97,090

Interest expense and other fees

8,851,541

8,263,019

Income tax expense

360,471

499,547

Other general and administrative expenses

239,617

218,351

Total Operating Expenses

$

15,805,967

$

16,405,692

Income incentive fee waiver

(11,061)

(1,242,843)

Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers

$

15,794,906

$

15,162,849

Net Investment Income

$

7,498,028

$

9,788,809

Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$

750,410

$

(5,967,221)

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency translations

3,664

(29,655)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on controlled investments

(3,545,377)

55,276

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, affiliated investments

(444,624)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

(2,558,345)

1,138,017

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations

(48,020)

8,319

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$

1,655,736

$

4,993,545

Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted

$

0.26

$

0.35

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$

0.06

$

0.18

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted

28,947,254

27,602,612

Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted

$

0.34

$

0.40

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

















Common Stock



Total




Number 

Par 

Paid-in 

distributable




of shares

value

capital

(loss)


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2024

27,481,118

$

27,481

$

379,549,272

$

(9,654,813)

$

369,921,940

Net investment income







9,788,809

9,788,809

Net realized loss on investments







(5,967,221)

(5,967,221)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations







(29,655)

(29,655)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments







1,193,293

1,193,293

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations







8,319

8,319

Distributions from net investment income







(11,087,389)

(11,087,389)

Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

656,085

656

8,937,430



8,938,086

Balances at March 31, 2025

28,137,203

$

28,137

$

388,486,702

$

(15,748,657)

$

372,766,182















Balances at December 31, 2025

28,947,254

$

28,947

$

397,829,793

$

(26,679,784)

$

371,178,956

Net investment income







7,498,028

7,498,028

Net realized gain on investments







750,410

750,410

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







3,664

3,664

Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments







(6,548,346)

(6,548,346)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations







(48,020)

(48,020)

Distributions from net investment income







(9,839,171)

(9,839,171)

Balances at March 31, 2026

28,947,254

$

28,947

$

397,829,793

$

(34,863,219)

$

362,995,521

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)


For the three months ended



March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

1,655,736

$

4,993,545

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:





Purchases of investments

(27,664,251)

(55,415,263)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

41,713,484

14,986,423

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments

6,548,346

(1,193,293)

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on foreign currency translations

48,020

(8,319)

Increase in investments due to payment-in-kind income

(1,674,387)

(976,479)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(713,561)

(715,755)

Amortization of loan structure fees

254,298

315,618

Amortization of deferred financing costs

134,684

110,150

Amortization of discount on Notes Payable

33,248

Amortization of premium on Notes Payable

(30,426)

Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures

166,986

188,984

Net realized (gain) loss on investments

(750,410)

5,967,221

Changes in other assets and liabilities





Increase in interest receivable

(235,852)

(1,281,507)

Decrease (increase) in income tax receivable

1,385,387

(1,081,760)

Increase in other receivables

(64,189)

(20,755)

Decrease in related party receivables

20

3,687

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses



(423,284)

90,313

(Decrease) increase in management fees payable

(50,348)

20,617

Increase (decrease) in income incentive fees payable

95,648

(1,458,054)

Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable

40,191

(12,990)

Decrease in interest payable

(408,861)

(3,788,915)

Increase in related party payable

2,335,513

1,290,893

(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue

(42,377)

72,177

Increase in income tax payable

93,492

Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

356,278

989,436

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

$

22,803,385

$

(36,924,026)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$


$

9,256,982

Sales load for common stock issued



(138,908)

Offering costs paid for common stock issued

(75,000)

(179,988)

Stockholder distributions paid

(10,418,116)

(10,999,933)

Financing costs paid on Notes Payable

(50,000)

Repayments of SBA-guaranteed debentures

(39,000,000)

(16,250,000)

Borrowings under Credit Facility

58,100,000

67,700,000

Repayments of Credit Facility

(53,033,900)

(21,633,900)

Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

$

(44,477,016)

$

27,754,253

Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

(21,673,631)

$

(9,169,773)

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

$

25,050,156

$

20,058,594

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

3,376,525

$

10,888,821

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities





Cash paid for interest expense

$

8,701,862

$

11,437,182

Income and excise tax refund, net

(1,118,408)

1,581,307

Exchange of investments

1,999,529

1,663,301

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income(1)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended


March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Net investment income

$7,498,028

$9,788,809

Income tax expense

360,471

499,547

Core net investment income

$7,858,499

$10,288,356





Per share amounts:



Net investment income per share

$0.26

$0.35

Core net investment income per share

$0.27

$0.37

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income(2)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended


March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

Net investment income

$7,498,028

$9,788,809

Net realized gain (loss) on investments

750,410

(5,967,221)

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

3,664

(29,655)

Total realized net investment income

$8,252,102

$3,791,933





Per share amounts:



Net investment income per share

$0.26

$0.35

Realized net investment income per share

$0.29

$0.14

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Monday, May 11,...
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Announces $0.34 Second Quarter 2026 Regular Dividend, Payable Monthly in Increments of $0.1133 in May, June, and July 2026

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Announces $0.34 Second Quarter 2026 Regular Dividend, Payable Monthly in Increments of $0.1133 in May, June, and July 2026

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: SCM) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.1133...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics