Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023

HOUSTON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, in which U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.49 per share and core net investment income of $0.50 per share covered the regular dividend declared of $0.40 per share. Our loan portfolio is yielding 11.9%, as of December 31, 2023. We have concluded over eleven years of operations, during which our investors have received a total of $246 million in distributions, equivalent to $15.08 per share."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $11.91 $0.49

$9.71 $0.50

$42.21 $1.92

$28.59 $1.46 Core net investment income(1) 12.16 0.50

8.66 0.44

42.97 1.95

26.93 1.38 Net realized (loss) gain on investments (30.54) (1.26)

(1.00) (0.06)

(30.21) (1.38)

3.66 0.19 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation (0.04) —

— —

(0.11) —

(0.01) — Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments in taxable subsidiaries 2.99 0.12

— —

2.99 0.14

— — Total realized income(2) ($15.68) ($0.65)

$8.71 $0.44

$14.88 $0.68

$32.24 $1.65 Distributions (9.65) (0.40)

(6.67) (0.34)

(35.53) (1.61)

(25.42) (1.30) Net unrealized change in appreciation (depreciation) on investments 27.13 1.13

(4.73) (0.24)

2.79 0.13

(17.55) (0.90) Net unrealized change in appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translation 0.01 —

0.06 —

(0.01) —

0.01 — Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments in taxable subsidiaries 0.02 —

(0.06) —

(0.13) (0.01)

(0.21) (0.01) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $11.48 $0.48

$3.98 $0.20

$17.53 $0.80

$14.49 $0.74 Weighted average shares outstanding

24,125,642



19,604,040



22,004,648



19,552,931





(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)





















As of

As of











December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







Investments at fair value

$874.5

$844.7







Total assets

$908.1

$898.2







Net assets

$319.9

$275.8







Shares outstanding

24,125,642

19,666,769







Net asset value per share

$13.26

$14.02















































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 New investments

$44.2

$30.1

$183.9

$211.0 Repayments of investments

(55.2)

(53.2)

(134.2)

(127.5) Net activity

($11.0)

($23.1)

$49.7

$83.5





















As of

As of











December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022







Number of portfolio company investments

93

85







Number of debt investments

81

73

























Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)















Cash

11.0 %

10.3 %







Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.5 %

0.4 %







Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 %







Total

11.9 %

11.1 %

























Weighted average yield on total investments (4)















Cash

10.3 %

9.7 %







Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.5 %

0.3 %







Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.4 %







Total

11.1 %

10.4 %













(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 totaled $105.8 million and $75.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, totaled $63.9 million and $46.5 million, respectively. The increase was driven primarily by increased interest expense and income incentive fees. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $15.5 million and $14.8 million, income incentive fees totaled $10.2 million and $3.8 million, capital gains incentive fee reversals totaled ($0.6) million and ($2.8) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $32.0 million and $24.5 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $1.9 million and $1.8 million, income tax totaled $1.3 million and $1.2 million and other expenses totaled $3.6 million and $3.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company waived income incentive fees totaling $0.3 million for net operating expenses of $63.7 million. No such income incentive fees were waived for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Net investment income was $42.2 million and $28.6 million, or $1.92 and $1.46 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 22,004,648 and 19,552,931 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $43.0 million and $26.9 million, or $1.95 and $1.38 per share, respectively.

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of $2.8 million and ($17.5) million, respectively, and the Company had net realized (losses) gains of ($30.2) million and $3.7 million, respectively. The full realizations for the year ended December 31, 2023 had previously been reflected as unrealized depreciation which were reversed during the year then ended and included in the $2.8 million of unrealized appreciation as of December 31, 2023.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $17.5 million and $14.5 million, or $0.80 and $0.74 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 22,004,648 and 19,552,931 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On November 21, 2023, the Company entered into the Fourth Amendment to Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement (the "Fourth Amendment Agreement") by and among the Company, as the borrower, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank ("Amegy Bank"), as the administrative agent, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time (collectively, the "Lenders"). The Fourth Amendment Agreement, among other things, (i) decreases the maximum commitment under the Company's credit agreement with the Lenders (the "Credit Facility") from $265.0 million to $260.0 million, (ii) increases the maximum accordion limit from $315.0 million to $350.0 million, (iii) authorizes the replacement of Canadian Dollar Offered Rate with a Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average benchmark rate to be agreed for advances in Canadian Dollars, (iv) extends the Commitment Termination Date (as defined in the Fourth Amendment Agreement) to November 21, 2027 and Final Maturity Date (as defined in the Fourth Amendment Agreement) to November 21, 2028, and (v) reduces the Company's interest coverage ratio requirement from 2.00:1.00 to 1.75:1.00.

As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $160.1 million and $199.2 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

The Company issued 4,458,873 shares during the year ended December 31, 2023 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program"), for gross proceeds of $62.9 million. The average per share gross offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the year ended December 31, 2023 was $14.10. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net proceeds of $62.2 million, or $14.00 per share, exceeded net asset value per share, excluding the impact of offering expenses.

Distributions

During the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 and $0.34 per share, respectively ($9.6 million and $6.7 million in the aggregate, respectively). During the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $1.60 and $1.30 per share, respectively ($35.5 million and $25.4 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $0.4 million of the dividends declared in 2023 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2023:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

October 3, 2023

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers and sellers

$ 2,281,116

Revolver Commitment















$ 3

Equity Add-On Investment

October 11, 2023

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 539,718

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 13,398

Equity Add-On Investment

October 16, 2023

Equine Network, LLC*

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled services, and hosts competitions for the U.S. equine industry

$ 955,516

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

October 26, 2023

Elliott Aviation, LLC*

Provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul and fixed-base operator services to the business aviation sector.

$ 56,148

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,489

Equity Add-On Investment

October 31, 2023

2X LLC*

Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-as-a-service

$ 1,448,388

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

November 1, 2023

Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*

Manufacturer of high barrier forming web films

$ 10,584

Equity Restructured Investment

November 6, 2023

ArborWorks, LLC*

A professional tree care firm

$ 3,461,538

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,309,486

Revolver Commitment















$ 3,610,847

Equity Add-On Investment

November 15, 2023

Monitorus Holding, LLC*

Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services

$ 5,532

Unsecured Convertible Bond Add-On Investment

December 5, 2023

Amika OpCo LLC*

Branded haircare platform

$ 9,705,893

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

December 7, 2023

evolv Consulting, LLC

Digital transformation consulting firm

$ 10,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,363,636

Revolver Commitment















$ 473,485

Equity New Investment

December 12, 2023

AdCellerant LLC

Provider of outsourced digital marketing software and services

$ 10,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 875,995

Revolver Commitment















$ 728,710

Equity Add-On Investment

December 13, 2023

Unicat Catalyst Holdings, LLC*

Manufacturer and distributor of catalysts and other industrial products

$ 21,103

Equity Add-On Investment

December 20, 2023

Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*

Manufacturer of high barrier forming web films

$ 68,034

Equity Add-On Investment

December 20, 2023

Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP**

Advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized publishers

$ 1,226

Equity New Investment

December 21, 2023

Michelli, LLC

Provider of test and measurement services and equipment

$ 5,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 3,888,228

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,296,076

Revolver Commitment















$ 509,215

Equity Add-On Investment

December 22, 2023

Anne Lewis Strategies, LLC*

Provider of tech-enabled donor targeting and strategic digital fundraising services for non-profit and political organizations.

$ 492,905

Equity























*Existing portfolio company















The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2023:































Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain/(Loss)

Instrument Type Full Repayment

October 24, 2023

Interstate Waste Services, Inc.*

Provider of non-hazardous waste management, collection, and recycling services

$ 368,448

$ (577,677)

Equity Restructured Investment

November 6, 2023

ArborWorks, LLC*

A professional tree care firm

$ —

$ (9,080,023)

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ —

$ (2,119,291)

Funded Revolver















$ —

$ (130,900)

Equity Full Repayment

November 21, 2023

SIB Holdings, LLC*

Provider of fixed cost reduction services

$ 12,545,260

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,249,126

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 843,422

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 461,200

$ (38,800)

Equity Full Realization

November 29, 2023

U.S. Auto Sales, Inc. et al*

Integrated used car retailer and subprime auto finance company

$ —

$ (985,000)

Equity Full Repayment

November 30, 2023

Archer Systems, LLC*

Provider of mass tort settlement administrative solutions

$ 3,788,754

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien Full Repayment

December 21, 2023

Kelleyamerit Holdings, Inc.*

Nation-wide provider of fleet maintenance and repair services

$ 9,750,000

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,500,000

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien Full Realization

December 21, 2023

International Designs Holdings LLC*

Distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances and architectural specialty products

$ 569,427

$ 369,427

Equity Full Repayment

December 22, 2023

BLP Buyer, Inc.*

Distributor of lifting solutions

$ 6,116,486

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,725,633

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien Full Realization

December 31, 2023

Protect America, Inc.*

Provider of residential security monitoring and home automation systems

$ —

$ (17,979,749)

Senior Secured – Second Lien

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2023

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through March 4, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2023:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

January 5, 2024

Whisps Holdings LP*

Manufacturer of cheese-based snacks

$ 75,192

Equity Add-On Investment

January 8, 2024

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers and sellers

$ 475,233

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

January 9, 2024

Morgan Electrical Group Intermediate Holdings, Inc.*

Provider of commercial electrical services

$ 23,531

Equity Add-On Investment

January 12, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 50,914

Equity Add-On Investment

January 31, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 22,331

Equity Add-On Investment

February 7, 2024

Unicat Catalyst Holdings, LLC*

Manufacturer and distributor of catalysts and other industrial products

$ 7,032

Equity Add-On Investment

February 28, 2024

Monitorus Holding, LLC*

Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services

$ 13,290

Equity























*Existing portfolio company















The Company realized investments in the following portfolio company subsequent to December 31, 2023:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

January 8, 2024

Peltram Plumbing Holdings, LLC*

Provider of plumbing solutions.

$ 16,160,003

Senior Secured – First Lien























*Existing portfolio company















Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of March 4, 2024 was $148.5 million.

Distributions Declared

On January 13, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of January, February, and March 2024, as follows:





Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 1/13/2024

1/30/2024

1/31/2024

2/15/2024

$ 0.1333 1/13/2024

2/28/2024

2/29/2024

3/15/2024

$ 0.1333 1/13/2024

3/28/2024

3/29/2024

4/15/2024

$ 0.1333

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 183087. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Tuesday, March 19, 2024 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 50028. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

















December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS











Control investments at fair value (amortized cost of $17,285,138 and $0, respectively)

$ 6,175,994

$ — Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $884,858,412 and $875,823,177, respectively)



868,284,689



844,733,638 Cash and cash equivalents



26,125,741



48,043,329 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



371,877



718,794 Interest receivable



4,882,338



3,984,409 Income tax receivable



1,588,708



— Other receivables



42,995



34,245 Deferred offering costs



7,312



1,100 Prepaid expenses



606,674



667,267 Total Assets

$ 908,086,328

$ 898,182,782 LIABILITIES











2026 Notes payable

$ 98,996,412

$ 98,549,692 Credit Facility payable



156,564,776



197,685,281 SBA-guaranteed debentures



320,273,358



307,895,195 Management fees payable



2,918,536



7,150,407 Income incentive fees payable



2,885,180



2,464,408 Capital gains incentive fees payable



—



569,528 Interest payable



5,241,164



4,640,841 Related party payable



—



1,060,321 Unearned revenue



397,725



320,675 Administrative services payable



402,151



356,919 Income tax payable



—



1,175,373 Deferred tax liability



188,893



61,936 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



278,345



475,593 Total Liabilities

$ 588,146,540

$ 622,406,169 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 319,939,788

$ 275,776,613 NET ASSETS











Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,125,642 and 19,666,769 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 24,125

$ 19,667 Paid-in capital



335,918,984



275,114,720 Total distributable (loss) earnings



(16,003,321)



642,226 Net Assets

$ 319,939,788

$ 275,776,613 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 908,086,328

$ 898,182,782 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 13.26

$ 14.02

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























For the years ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 INVESTMENT INCOME

















Interest income

$ 102,016,788

$ 72,964,999

$ 61,536,686 From control investments:

















Interest income

$ 37,897

$ —

$ — From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

















Interest income



101,978,891



72,964,999



61,536,686 Other income



3,830,780



2,147,577



2,142,308 Total Investment Income

$ 105,847,568

$ 75,112,576

$ 63,678,994 OPERATING EXPENSES

















Management fees

$ 15,452,347

$ 14,848,174

$ 13,169,606 Valuation fees



373,628



351,752



313,437 Administrative services expenses



1,908,191



1,810,576



1,798,966 Income incentive fees



10,189,888



3,782,151



3,043,470 Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee



(569,528)



(2,818,623)



2,867,131 Professional fees



1,455,372



1,103,693



1,082,917 Directors' fees



406,000



329,000



315,000 Insurance expense



492,596



503,907



482,140 Interest expense and other fees



32,011,317



24,469,285



18,721,058 Income tax expense



1,333,452



1,161,668



1,102,374 Other general and administrative expenses



891,170



984,309



1,006,428 Total Operating Expenses

$ 63,944,433

$ 46,525,892

$ 43,902,527 Income incentive fee waiver



(307,442)



—



— Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers

$ 63,636,991

$ 46,525,892

$ 43,902,527 Net Investment Income

$ 42,210,577

$ 28,586,684

$ 19,776,467 Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ (30,211,467)

$ 3,660,595

$ 23,710,167 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation



(112,481)



(6,091)



— Loss on debt extinguishment



—



—



(539,250) Net change in unrealized depreciation on control investments



(430,577)



—



— Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



3,222,729



(17,542,230)



(6,928,160) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translation



(6,504)



6,040



— (Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments



(126,957)



(213,214)



510,868 Benefit (provision) for taxes on net realized loss (gain) on investments



2,987,847



—



(2,957,220) Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 17,533,167



14,491,784



33,572,872 Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 1.92

$ 1.46

$ 1.01 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.80

$ 0.74

$ 1.72 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted



22,004,648



19,552,931



19,489,750 Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 1.61

$ 1.30

$ 1.14

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

































Common Stock







Total









Number

Par

Paid-in

distributable









of shares

value

capital

(loss) earnings

Net Assets Balances as of December 31, 2020

19,486,003

$ 19,486

$ 276,026,667

$ (2,685,504)

$ 273,360,649 Net investment income

—



—



—



19,776,467



19,776,467 Net realized gain on investments

—



—



—



23,710,167



23,710,167 Loss on debt extinguishment

—



—



—



(539,250)



(539,250) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

—



—



—



(6,928,160)



(6,928,160) Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments



















510,868



510,868 Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments

—



—



—



(2,957,220)



(2,957,220) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

—



—



(1,861,213)



1,861,213



— Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(21,201,567)



(21,201,567) Distributions from net realized capital gains

—



—



—



(1,014,420)



(1,014,420) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

31,592



32



393,667



—



393,699 Balances at December 31, 2021

19,517,595

$ 19,518

$ 274,559,121

$ 10,532,594

$ 285,111,233 Net investment income

—



—



—



28,586,684



28,586,684 Net realized gain on investments

—



—



—



3,660,595



3,660,595 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(6,091)



(6,091) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

—



—



—



(17,542,230)



(17,542,230) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



6,040



6,040 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(213,214)



(213,214) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

—



—



(1,040,884)



1,040,884



— Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(21,633,343)



(21,633,343) Distributions from net realized capital gains

—



—



—



(3,789,693)



(3,789,693) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

149,174



149



1,596,483



—



1,596,632 Balances at December 31, 2022

19,666,769

$ 19,667

$ 275,114,720

$ 642,226

$ 275,776,613 Net investment income

—



—



—



42,210,577



42,210,577 Net realized loss on investments

—



—



—



(30,211,467)



(30,211,467) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(112,481)



(112,481) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



2,792,152



2,792,152 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(6,504)



(6,504) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(126,957)



(126,957) Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments

—



—



—



2,987,847



2,987,847 Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

—



—



(1,348,766)



1,348,766



— Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(35,080,734)



(35,080,734) Distributions from net realized capital gains

—



—



—



(446,746)



(446,746) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

4,458,873



4,458



62,153,030



—



62,157,488 Balances at December 31, 2023

24,125,642

$ 24,125

$ 335,918,984

$ (16,003,321)

$ 319,939,788





(1) See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 4, 2024 for more information on offering costs.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS























For the years ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities

















Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 17,533,167

$ 14,491,784

$ 33,572,872 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:

















Purchases of investments



(183,858,762)



(211,010,869)



(387,281,160) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



134,223,224



127,548,194



287,639,512 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments



(2,792,152)



17,542,230



6,928,160 Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on foreign currency translations



6,360



(5,897)



— Increase in investments due to PIK



(3,799,843)



(1,357,177)



(939,030) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(2,749,543)



(2,519,462)



(2,412,991) Deferred tax provision (benefit)



126,957



213,214



(510,868) Amortization of loan structure fees



657,323



567,375



518,930 Amortization of deferred financing costs



446,720



446,719



444,153 Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



1,255,753



1,227,952



1,088,132 Net realized loss (gain) on investments



30,211,467



(3,660,595)



(23,703,499) Loss on debt extinguishment



—



—



539,250 Changes in other assets and liabilities

















Increase in interest receivable



(897,929)



(1,039,810)



(755,151) Increase in income tax receivable



(1,588,708)



—



— (Increase) decrease in other receivables



(8,750)



20,507



(29,257) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses



60,593



(155,053)



(25,026) (Decrease) increase in management fees payable



(4,231,871)



3,696,182



628,903 Increase in income incentive fees payable



420,772



715,278



1,067,470 (Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable



(569,528)



(2,818,623)



2,867,130 Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable



45,232



(29,449)



(5,123) Increase in interest payable



600,323



947,179



1,549,577 (Decrease) increase in related party payable



(1,060,321)



1,060,321



— Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue



77,050



(209,051)



6,302 (Decrease) increase in income tax payable



(1,175,373)



(2,094,141)



2,544,749 (Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(197,248)



136,635



164,227 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$ (17,265,087)

$ (56,286,557)

$ (76,102,738) Cash flows from Financing Activities

















Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ 63,348,436

$ 2,158,540

$ 449,515 Sales load for common stock issued



(943,248)



(31,066)



(2,489) Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(253,913)



(517,054)



(53,327) Stockholder distributions paid



(35,527,480)



(26,594,095)



(21,044,928) Repayment of Notes



—



—



(48,875,000) Proceeds from issuance of Notes



—



—



100,000,000 Financing costs paid on Notes



—



—



(2,237,835) Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures



11,400,000



63,600,000



73,500,000 Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures



(277,590)



(1,548,660)



(3,139,725) Financing costs paid on Credit facility



(2,663,106)



(193,635)



(136,219) Borrowings under Credit Facility



108,400,000



149,888,800



268,700,000 Repayments of Credit Facility



(148,135,600)



(126,607,800)



(265,360,000) Partial share redemption



—



—



— Net Cash (Used) Provided by Financing Activities

$ (4,652,501)

$ 60,155,030

$ 101,799,992 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ (21,917,588)

$ 3,868,473

$ 25,697,254 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period



48,043,329



44,174,856



18,477,602 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 26,125,741

$ 48,043,329

$ 44,174,856 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities

















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 29,051,198

$ 21,280,060

$ 15,099,656 Income and excise tax paid



2,508,825



3,255,809



1,445,000 (Decrease) increase in distributions payable



—



(1,171,059)



1,171,059 Increase (decrease) in deferred offering costs



6,212



(13,788)



(75,112) Gain on conversion of equity investment



—



—



6,668 Exchange of investments



3,610,846



—



—

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Net investment income

$11,908,914

$9,708,610

$42,210,577

$28,586,684 Capital gains incentive reversal

—

(1,146,074)

(569,528)

(2,818,623) Income tax expense

251,395

94,900

1,333,452

1,161,668 Core net investment income

$12,160,309

$8,657,436

$42,974,501

$26,929,729

















Per share amounts:

































Net investment income per share

$0.49

$0.50

$1.92

$1.46 Core net investment income per share

$0.50

$0.44

$1.95

$1.38

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Net investment income

$11,908,914

$9,708,610

$42,210,577

$28,586,684 Net realized loss on investments

(30,536,249)

(998,222)

(30,211,467)

3,660,595 Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(39,699)

1,935

(112,481)

(6,091) Benefit for taxes on realized loss on investments

2,987,847

—

2,987,847

— Total Realized Net Investment Income

($15,679,187)

$8,712,323

$14,874,476

$32,241,188

















Per share amounts:















Net investment income per share

$0.49

$0.50

$1.92

$1.46 Realized net investment income per share

($0.65)

$0.44

$0.68

$1.65

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation