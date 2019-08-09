Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019

HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)



As of



Portfolio results June 30, 2019



Total assets $553.2

Investment portfolio, at fair value $531.1

Net assets $270.1

Weighted average yield on debt investments 9.9%

Net asset value per share $14.29











Quarter

Quarter

ended

ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Portfolio activity











Total investments made, at par $50.4

$97.0 Number of new investments 4

5 Repayments and sale of investments, including amortization $37.0

$30.2 Number of portfolio companies at end of period 57

52







Operating results













Total investment income $14.2

$12.6 Net investment income $5.4

$4.7 Net investment income per share $0.29

$0.30







Core net investment income(1) $5.5

$5.2 Core net investment income per share(1) $0.29

$0.33







Realized Gains per share $0.14

$0.07 Distributions per share $0.34

$0.34 Net increase in net assets from operations $6.0

$7.6 Net increase in net assets from operations per share $0.32

$0.48 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period 18,883,745

15,953,810





(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees. The company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.

"During the second quarter, we generated realized income of $8.1 million, including a $2.7 million gain, or $0.43 per share compared to our dividend of $0.34 per share. Core and GAAP net investment income were both $0.29 per share. Year to date we have generated realized income of $22.7 million, including gains of $12.9 million, or $1.29 per share compared to our distributions of $0.68 per share. Our portfolio, at fair value, increased $13.7 million to $531.1 million which included fundings of $50.4 million and repayments of $37 million," said Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Capital.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

We completed the second quarter of 2019 with a portfolio of $531.1 million (at fair value) invested in 57 companies. As of June 30, 2019, our portfolio included approximately 65% of first lien debt, 24% of second lien debt, 5% of unsecured debt and 6% of equity investments at fair value. Our debt portfolio consisted of 91% floating rate investments (subject to interest rate floors) and 9% fixed rate investments. The average size of our portfolio company investments was $9.3 million and our largest portfolio company investment was approximately $22.6 million, both at fair value. The weighted average yield on all of our debt investments as of June 30, 2019 was approximately 9.9%.

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, we made $50.4 million of investments in four new and three existing portfolio companies at par and received $37.0 million from amortization and repayments of certain other investments.

This compares to the portfolio as of December 31, 2018, which had a fair value of $504.5 million invested in 57 companies, comprised of 58% of first lien debt, 30% of second lien debt, 5% of unsecured debt and 7% of equity investments at fair value. The weighted average yield on all of our debt investments as of December 31, 2018 was approximately 10.9%. The debt portfolio consisted of and 91% floating rate investments (subject to interest rate floors) and 9% fixed rate investments.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 totaled $14.2 million and $12.6 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, totaled $8.8 million and $7.9 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $2.3 million and $2.0 million, income incentive fees totaled $1.4 million and $1.3 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled $0.1 million and $0.5 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $3.4 million and $3.0 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million, income tax totaled $0.3 million and $0.0 million, and other expenses totaled $0.9 million and $0.8 million, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, net investment income was $5.4 million and $4.7 million, or $0.29 and $0.30 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 18,883,745 and 15,953,810, respectively.

During the second quarter we generated $2.7 million of realized gains, or $0.14 per share, resulting in total realized gains year to date of $12.9 million, or $0.73 per share.

The capital gains incentive fee of $0.1 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, was accrued for GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the quarters. There can be no assurance that unrealized appreciation or depreciation will be realized in the future. Accordingly, such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. Excluding this accrual, net investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 would be $5.5 million, or $0.29 per share. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, net investment income would be $5.2 million, or $ 0.33 per share excluding this accrual.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, of ($2.1) million and $1.8 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company had realized gains of $2.7 million and $1.1 million, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $6.0 million and $7.6 million, or $0.32 per common share and $0.48 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 18,883,745 and 15,953,810, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2019 and 2018, our credit facilities provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount up to $180.0 and $140.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2019, our credit facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $195.0 million. As of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, we had $78.8 million and $99.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, our operating activities used cash of $7.9 million primarily in connection with purchases and origination of portfolio investments, which was offset by repayments of our investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $8.7 million, due to a secondary offering during the period, offset by repayments on our credit facility.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, our operating activities used cash of $110.4 million, primarily in connection with the purchase and origination of portfolio investments, which was offset by repayments of our investments, and our financing activities provided cash of $106.2 million, due to net borrowings under credit facility and proceeds from the issuance of SBA-guaranteed debentures.

Distributions

During the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share ($6.4 million and $5.4 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

On April 11, 2019, we invested $8.0 million in the first lien term loan of Munch's Supply LLC, a wholesale distributor of HVAC equipment, parts, and supplies primarily to dealers and contractors. Additionally, we committed $2.2 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan, and we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.

On April 17, 2019, we received full repayment on the second lien term loan of U.S. Auto Sales, Inc. for total proceeds of $4.5 million.

On April 26, 2019, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan of Whisps Brands, an importer of Italian cheese and a leading cheese manufacturer. Additionally, we invested $0.5 million in the equity of the company.

On April 30, 2019, we received full repayment on the second lien term loan of Livingston International, Inc. for total proceeds of $6.8 million.

On May 1, 2019, we invested $4.8 million in the first lien term loan of Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Additionally, we invested $0.2 million in the equity of the company.

On May 2, 2019, we received full repayment on the second lien term loan of Magdata Intermediate Holdings, LLC for total proceeds of $15.1 million, including a $0.3 million prepayment fee.

On May 6, 2019, we invested $7.6 million in NS412, LLC, a provider of online curricula for health with a focus on weight loss. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

On May 15, 2019, we invested $16.3 million in the first lien term loan of Data Centrum Communications, Inc., a provider of point-of-care patient engagement and marketing solutions for pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, we invested $1.0 million in the equity of the company.

On May 15, 2019, we received full repayment on the revolver of Furniture Factory Outlet, LLC, for total proceeds of $2.5 million.

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2019

On July 1, 2019, we invested $17.3 million in the first lien term loan of PCS Software, Inc., a provider of integrated transportation management software for the inland trucking industry. Additionally, we committed $3.8 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $1.5 million in the unfunded revolver. We also invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.

On July 17, 2019, we invested $16.7 million in the first lien term loan of Integrated Oncology Network, LLC, a provider of radiation oncology center management services. Additionally, we committed $2.8 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.6 million in the unfunded revolver.

On July 23, 2019, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of J.R. Watkins Holding, Inc., an existing portfolio company.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of August 7, 2019 was $103.1 million.

Corporate Governance

At our 2019 annual stockholders meeting on July 22, 2019, our stockholders approved a proposal authorizing us to sell shares of our common stock equal to up to 25% of our outstanding common stock at a price below the then current net asset value per share of our common stock in one or more offerings. This authorization will expire on the earlier of our 2020 annual stockholder meeting or July 22, 2020, the one year anniversary of our 2019 annual stockholders meeting. We will need similar future approval from our stockholders to issue shares below the then current net asset value per share any time after the expiration of the current approval.

Dividend Declared

On July 3, 2019, the Company's board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend for each of July, August, and September 2019 as follows:

Declared

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount per Share 7/3/2019

7/30/2019

7/31/2019

8/15/2019

$ 0.1133 7/3/2019

8/29/2019

8/30/2019

9/13/2019

$ 0.1133 7/3/2019

9/27/2019

9/30/2019

10/15/2019

$ 0.1133

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial 888-254-3590 (domestic). Use passcode 7207121. Starting approximately twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Saturday, August 17, 2019 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 7207121. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION















STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





















June 30,









2019

December 31,



(Unaudited)

2018 ASSETS

























Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $0 and $52,185, respectively) $ —

$ 50,000

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $535,894,646 and $502,691,464, respectively)

531,120,396



504,433,668

Cash and cash equivalents

18,218,303



17,467,146

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

90,259



99,213

Interest receivable

3,441,077



3,788,684

Other receivables

25,495



85,246

Deferred offering costs

56,510



18,673

Prepaid expenses

222,115



344,621



Total Assets $ 553,174,155

$ 526,287,251 LIABILITIES











Notes payable $ 47,806,634

$ 47,641,797

Credit facility payable

77,736,217



98,237,227

SBA-guaranteed debentures

146,687,496



146,387,802

Dividends payable

2,142,048



1,807,570

Management fees payable

1,804,362



2,183,975

Income incentive fees payable

1,618,170



1,936,538

Capital gains incentive fees payable

1,358,651



81,038

Interest payable

2,156,204



1,863,566

Unearned revenue

327,944



410,593

Administrative services payable

464,134



392,191

Deferred tax liability

107,854



67,953

Income tax payable

380,000



316,092

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

458,778



115,902



Total Liabilities $ 283,048,492

$ 301,442,244 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets $ 270,125,663

$ 224,845,007 NET ASSETS











Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized; 18,905,959 and 15,953,810 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 18,906

$ 15,954

Paid-in capital

269,461,428



228,160,491

Distributable earnings

645,329



(3,331,438)



Net Assets $ 270,125,663

$ 224,845,007



Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 553,174,155

$ 526,287,251



Net Asset Value Per Share $ 14.29

$ 14.09

















STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

































For the

For the

For the

For the





three three six six





months ended months ended months ended months ended





June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,





2019 2018 2019 2018 INVESTMENT INCOME























Interest income $ 13,605,861

$ 12,214,766

$ 27,231,260

$ 22,945,514

Other income

564,394



404,891



773,924



585,924



Total Investment Income $ 14,170,255

$ 12,619,657

$ 28,005,184

$ 23,531,438 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees $ 2,304,362

$ 2,049,023

$ 4,527,007

$ 3,797,919

Valuation fees

21,628



20,307



128,950



154,717

Administrative services expenses

415,506



308,163



820,905



659,392

Income incentive fees

1,382,814



1,312,314



2,756,668



2,281,140

Capital gains incentive fees

115,856



522,019



1,277,613



522,019

Professional fees

329,541



224,121



673,881



693,259

Directors' fees

113,000



79,000



217,000



171,000

Insurance expense

86,649



86,649



172,346



172,346

Interest expense and other fees

3,359,270



3,012,644



7,034,057



5,477,624

Income tax expense

342,384



—



355,128



—

Other general and administrative expenses

283,845



278,181



292,570



399,407



Total Operating Expenses $ 8,754,855

$ 7,892,421

$ 18,256,125

$ 14,328,823



Net Investment Income $ 5,415,400

$ 4,727,236

$ 9,749,059

$ 9,202,615



Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 2,696,138

$ 1,075,964

$ 12,942,236

$ 2,411,233



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ (2,089,555)

$ 1,809,240

$ (6,516,454)

$ 3,414,706



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, affiliated investments

—



—



2,185



(72,185)



Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments $ (27,300)

$ (9,194)

$ (39,901)

$ (9,194)



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 5,994,683

$ 7,603,246

$ 16,137,125

$ 14,947,175



Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.29

$ 0.30

$ 0.55

$ 0.58



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share $ 0.32

$ 0.48

$ 0.92

$ 0.94



Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

18,883,745



15,953,810



17,624,385



15,953,328



Distributions Per Share $ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.68

$ 0.68





STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION



























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





























For the

For the

For the

For the





three three

six six





months ended months ended

months ended months ended





June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30,





2019 2018

2019 2018 Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations























Net investment income $ 5,415,400

$ 4,727,236

$ 9,749,059

$ 9,202,615

Net realized gain on investments

2,696,138



1,075,964



12,942,236



2,411,233

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

(2,089,556)



1,809,240



(6,516,454)



3,414,706

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, affiliated investments

—



—



2,185



(72,185)

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

(27,300)



(9,194)



(39,901)



(9,194) Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 5,994,682

$ 7,603,246

$ 16,137,125

$ 14,947,175



























Decrease in Net Assets from Stockholder Distributions $ (6,426,108)

$ (5,422,682)

$ (12,160,358)

$ (10,845,182) Capital Share Transactions























Issuance of common stock $ 2,917,010

$ —

$ 42,599,510

$ 94,788

Sales load

(68,731)



—



(1,003,731)



—

Offering costs

(90,181)



—



(293,072)



—

Partial share transactions

(254)



(241)



1,181



(568) Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From























Capital Share Transactions $ 2,757,844

$ (241)

$ 41,303,888

$ 94,220 Total Increase in Net Assets $ 2,326,419

$ 2,180,323

$ 45,280,656

$ 4,196,213 Net Assets at Beginning of Period $ 267,799,244

$ 222,263,132

$ 224,845,007

$ 220,247,242 Net Assets at End of Period $ 270,125,663

$ 224,443,455

$ 270,125,663

$ 224,443,455



























STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





















For the

For the





six six





months ended months ended





June 30, June 30,





2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities









Net Increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 16,137,125

$ 14,947,175

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets resulting from operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Purchases of investments

(78,149,872)



(166,916,853)



Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

58,832,731



45,807,477



Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments

6,514,269



(3,342,521)



Increase in investments due to PIK

(65,356)



(297,965)



Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(817,309)



(736,268)



Deferred tax provision

39,901



9,194



Amortization of loan structure fees

248,990



170,335



Amortization of deferred financing costs

164,837



167,316



Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures

299,694



280,605



Net realized gain on investments

(12,942,236)



(2,411,233)

Changes in other assets and liabilities













Decrease (increase) in interest receivable

347,607



(880,444)



Decrease (increase) in other receivable

59,751



(37,647)



Decrease in prepaid expenses

122,506



145,518



Decrease in management fees payable

(379,613)



(72,569)



Increase (decrease) in incentive fees payable

(318,368)



1,153,673



Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

1,277,613



522,019



Increase in administrative services payable

71,943



541



Increase in interest payable

292,638



521,659



Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue

(82,649)



72,806



Increase in income tax payable

63,908



—



Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

342,876



496,892 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (7,939,014)

$ (110,400,290) Cash flows from Financing Activities













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock $ 42,599,510

$ —



Sales load for common stock issued

(1,003,731)



—



Offering costs paid for common stock

(330,909)



—



Stockholder distributions paid

(11,825,880)



(10,749,495)



Proceeds from SBA Debentures

—



40,000,000



Financing costs paid on SBA Debentures

—



(1,570,000)



Borrowings under Credit Facility

78,750,000



175,300,000



Repayments of Credit Facility

(99,500,000)



(96,750,000)



Partial share transactions

1,181



(568) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 8,690,171

$ 106,229,937 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 751,157

$ (4,170,353)



Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of period

17,467,146



25,110,718 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 18,218,303

$ 20,940,365 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities













Cash paid for interest expense $ 6,027,898

$ 4,297,709



Excise tax paid

280,000



27,717



Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

—



94,788



Increase in distribution payable

334,478



899



Increase in deferred offering costs

37,837



—

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (Unaudited)







Quarter

Quarter



ended

ended



June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 Net investment income $5,415,400

$4,727,236

Capital gains incentive fee $115,856

$522,019 Core net investment income(1) $5,531,256

$5,249,255









Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share $0.29

$0.30 Core net investment income per share(1) $0.29

$0.33











