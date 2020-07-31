Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

HOUSTON, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"The second quarter brought very positive results for the Company: net investment income of $0.28 per share exceeded distributions of $0.25 per share, net asset value increased by 15%, or $1.79 per share, and liquidity and access to funding exceeded $45 million. Given the stabilization of asset quality, capital base and liquidity, the Company is declaring a regular dividend of $0.25 per share for the third quarter," reported Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)































Q2-20

YTD-20



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share













Net investment income

$5.44 $0.28

$11.68 $0.60













Core net investment income (1)

5.72 0.29

11.28 0.58













Net realized loss on investments

(3.89) (0.20)

(2.60) (0.13)













Total realized income(2)

1.54 0.08

9.08 0.47













Distributions

(4.87) (0.25)

(11.49) (0.59)













Net unrealized appreciation











(depreciation) on investments

38.33 1.96

(13.18) (0.68)













Provision for taxes on unrealized gains











on investments in taxable subsidiaries

(0.06) (0.00)

(0.03) (0.00)













Net increase in net assets resulting











from operations

39.81 2.04

(4.13) (0.21)













Weighted average shares outstanding

19,484,217

19,456,849

(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income and net realized gains on investments; both U.S GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

















($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)





























As of

As of















June 30,

December 31,















2020

2019











Investments at fair value

$640.7

$628.9











Total assets

$666.7

$648.5











Net assets

$260.0

$270.6











Shares outstanding

19,486,003

19,131,746











Net asset value per share

$13.34

$14.14































































Quarter Ended

Year Ended















June 30,

June 30,















2020

2020

































New investments

$6.7

$68.2











Repayments of investments

(10.5)

(42.3)











Net activity

$(3.8)

$25.9





















































As of

As of















June 30,

December 31,















2020

2019

























Number of portfolio company investments

65

63 Number of debt investments

51

51









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (1)







Cash

7.7%

8.7% PIK

0.0%

0.0% Fee amortization

0.4%

0.5% Total

8.1%

9.2%









Weighted average yield on total investments (2)







Cash

7.3%

8.3% PIK

0.0%

0.0% Fee amortization

0.4%

0.5% Total

7.7%

8.8%



























(1) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (2) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 totaled $13.8 million and $14.2 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, totaled $8.4 million and $8.8 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $2.7 million and $2.3 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.2 million and $1.4 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled $0.0 million and $0.1 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $4.1 million and $3.4 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.4 million, income tax totaled $0.3 million and $0.3 million, and other expenses totaled $0.7 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, net investment income was $5.4 million and $5.4 million, or $0.28 and $0.29 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,484,217 and 18,883,745, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, of $38.3 million and ($2.1) million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company had realized gains (losses) of ($3.9) million and $2.7 million, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $39.8 million and $6.0 million, or $2.04 per common share and $0.32 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,484,217 and 18,883,745, respectively. The majority of the increase resulted from the $38.3 million of net unrealized appreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2020, which was primarily from the normalization of the primary index utilized in the valuation process in the second quarter to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, offset by approximately $1.1 million of additional company-specific unrealized depreciation during the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2020 and 2019, our credit facilities provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount up to $230.0 and $180.0 million, respectively, on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2020, our credit facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $250.0 million. As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we had $185.0 million and $161.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively. As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, we had approximately $45.0 million and $58.4 million, respectively, of unused borrowing capacity.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, our operating activities used cash of $12.4 million primarily in connection with the origination of portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $19.5 million, due to net borrowings under our Credit Facility.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, our operating activities used cash of $7.9 million, primarily in connection with the origination of portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments, and our financing activities provided cash of $8.7 million, due to a secondary offering during the year, offset by repayments on our Credit Facility.

Distributions

During the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, we declared aggregate distributions for each quarter of $0.25 and $0.34 per share, respectively ($4.9 million and $6.4 million, respectively) for each quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions during the calendar year will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these distributions is expected to include a return of capital.

Portfolio Activity During the Quarter

On April 1, 2020, we invested an additional $0.9 million in the revolver of Elliott Aviation, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Subsequent paydowns totaling $1.8 million were received by the Company throughout the quarter.

On April 1, 2020, we invested $1.3 million in the revolver of Sales Benchmark Index, LLC, an existing portfolio company. A subsequent paydown of $0.4 million was received by the Company on May 29, 2020.

On April 1, 2020, we invested an additional $0.9 million in the revolver of Lynx FBO Operating, LLC, an existing portfolio company. Subsequent paydowns totaling $1.9 million were received by the Company throughout the quarter.

On April 1, 2020, our investments in Furniture Factory Outlet, LLC and Furniture Factory Holdings, LLC were placed on non-accrual.

On April 2, 2020, our $1.6 million commitment in the delayed draw term loan of GS HVAM Intermediate, LLC expired.

On April 3, 2020, our existing second lien investment of $9.5 million in KidKraft was terminated in exchange for a $1.5 million last out term loan and $4.0 million of preferred equity.

On April 3, 2020, we invested $0.6 million in the revolver of Integrated Oncology Network, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On April 10, 2020, we invested $0.7 million in the delayed draw term loan of Munch's Supply, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On April 14, 2020, we invested $1.1 million in the revolver of Venbrook Buyer, LLC, an existing portfolio company, and on May 15, 2020, we invested an additional $1.1 million in the revolver.

On April 24, 2020, our delayed draw term loan commitment of $4.4 million for Venbrook Buyer, LLC was amended such that the borrower would not be permitted to borrow the delayed draw term loan before July 15, 2020.

On April 28, 2020, our delayed draw term loan commitment of $4.0 million to Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC, was amended to allow us, as administrative agent, to have full discretion to fund the delayed draw term loan commitment.

On April 29, 2020, our $1.7 million commitment in the delayed draw term loan of BFC Solmetex, LLC was extinguished.

On May 27, 2020, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of USASF Blocker IV, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On June 29, 2020, we invested $0.02 million in the equity of TFH Reliability Group, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2020

On July 17, 2020, we invested $7.1 million in the first lien term loan of Industry Dive, Inc., a provider of mobile and desktop-based newsletters containing industry-specific business analysis and news targeting executives. Additionally, we committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver, of which $0.04 million was funded on July 17, 2020.

On July 21, 2020 we received a paydown of $2.7 million on the revolver of GS HVAM Intermediate, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

Unfunded Commitments

As of July 30, 2020, we had unfunded commitments of $30.7 million, including unfunded delayed draw term loan commitments of $12.1 million.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of July 30, 2020 was $182.0 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of July 30, 2020 was $161.0 million.

Distributions

The Company paid distributions of $0.25 for shareholders of record as of July 15, 2020 on July 31, 2020, as declared on June 30, 2020.

On July 29, 2020, the Company's board of directors declared a distribution of $0.25 per share on September 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2020.

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, chief executive officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, chief financial officer, chief compliance officer, treasurer, and secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial 800-353-6461 (domestic). Use passcode 6250711. Starting approximately twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Saturday, August 8, 2020 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 6250711. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche), second lien and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public Investors" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, such as significant market volatility and changes in base interest rates, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION















STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





















June 30,









2020

December 31,



(Unaudited)

2019 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value













(amortized cost of $667,649,307 and $642,707,824,













respectively) $ 640,713,831

$ 628,948,077

Cash and cash equivalents

23,209,941



16,133,315

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

113,812



123,409

Interest receivable

2,325,856



2,914,710

Other receivables

25,495



25,495

Prepaid expenses

266,843



368,221



Total Assets $ 666,655,778

$ 648,513,227 LIABILITIES











Notes payable $ 48,139,950

$ 47,974,202

Credit facility payable

184,075,319



160,510,633

SBA-guaranteed debentures

157,886,403



157,543,853

Dividends payable

4,871,504



2,167,630

Management fees payable

5,462,248



2,695,780

Income incentive fees payable

1,660,862



1,618,509

Capital gains incentive fees payable

—



880,913

Interest payable

2,167,084



2,322,314

Director fees payable

9,000



—

Unearned revenue

646,000



559,768

Administrative services payable

796,768



413,278

Deferred tax liability

164,664



134,713

Income tax payable

456,000



917,000

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

366,668



203,461



Total Liabilities $ 406,702,470

$ 377,942,054

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets $ 259,953,308

$ 270,571,173 NET ASSETS











Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares













authorized; 19,486,003 and 19,131,746 issued and outstanding,













respectively) $ 19,486

$ 19,132

Paid-in capital

277,116,729



272,117,091

Accumulated undistributed deficit

(17,182,907)



(1,565,050)



Net Assets $ 259,953,308

$ 270,571,173



Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 666,655,778

$ 648,513,227



Net Asset Value Per Share $ 13.34

$ 14.14

















































STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

































For the

For the

For the

For the





three three six six





months ended months ended months ended months ended





June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,





2020 2019 2020 2019 INVESTMENT INCOME























Interest income $ 13,635,480

$ 13,605,861

$ 28,485,068

$ 27,231,260

Other income

205,798



564,394



617,255



773,924



Total Investment Income $ 13,841,278

$ 14,170,255

$ 29,102,323

$ 28,005,184 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees $ 2,743,195

$ 2,304,362

$ 5,462,249

$ 4,527,007

Valuation fees

19,001



21,628



128,834



128,950

Administrative services expenses

436,594



415,506



903,529



820,905

Income incentive fees

168,749



1,382,814



1,508,386



2,756,668

Capital gains incentive (reversal) fees

-



115,856



(880,913)



1,277,613

Professional fees

150,514



329,541



537,228



673,881

Directors' fees

110,566



113,000



242,816



217,000

Insurance expense

93,071



86,649



186,142



172,346

Interest expense and other fees

4,092,594



3,359,270



8,384,798



7,034,057

Income tax expense

289,000



342,384



485,795



355,128

Other general and administrative expenses

302,379



283,845



468,382



292,570



Total Operating Expenses $ 8,405,663

$ 8,754,855

$ 17,427,246

$ 18,256,125



Net Investment Income $ 5,435,615

$ 5,415,400

$ 11,675,077

$ 9,749,059



Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated



























investments $ (3,893,249)

$ 2,696,138

$ (2,596,456)

$ 12,942,236



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)



























on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 38,329,217

$ (2,089,555)

$ (13,175,729)

$ (6,514,269)



Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain



























on investments $ (58,909)

$ (27,300)

$ (29,950)

$ (39,901)



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets



























Resulting from Operations $ 39,812,674

$ 5,994,683

$ (4,127,058)

$ 16,137,125



Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.28

$ 0.29

$ 0.60

$ 0.55



Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting



























from Operations Per Share $ 2.04

$ 0.32

$ (0.21)

$ 0.92



Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

19,484,217



18,883,745



19,456,849



17,624,385



Distributions Per Share $ 0.25

$ 0.34

$ 0.59

$ 0.68































STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION



























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





























For the

For the

For the

For the





three three

six six





months ended months ended

months ended months ended





June 30, June 30,

June 30, June 30,





2020 2019

2020 2019 Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from























Operations























Net investment income $ 5,435,615

$ 5,415,400

$ 11,675,077

$ 9,749,059

Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled,

























non-affiliated investments

(3,893,249)



2,696,138



(2,596,456)



12,942,236

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on

























non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

38,329,217



(2,089,556)



(13,175,729)



(6,514,269)

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation

























on investments

(58,909)



(27,300)



(29,950)



(39,901) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting























from Operations $ 39,812,674

$ 5,994,682

$ (4,127,058)

$ 16,137,125 Stockholder Distributions From:























Net investment income $ (4,871,501)

$ (6,426,108)

$ (11,490,798)

$ (12,160,358)

Total Distributions $ (4,871,501)

$ (6,426,108)

$ (11,490,798)

$ (12,160,358)

Capital Share Transactions























Issuance of common stock $ 93,470

$ 2,917,010

$ 5,023,937

$ 42,599,510

Sales load

—



(68,731)



(5,681)



(1,003,731)

Offering costs

—



(90,181)



(18,169)



(293,072)

Partial share transactions

—



(253)



(96)



1,182 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From























Capital Share Transactions $ 93,470

$ 2,757,845

$ 4,999,991

$ 41,303,888 Total Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets $ 35,034,643

$ 2,326,419

$ (10,617,865)

$ 45,280,655 Net Assets at Beginning of Period $ 224,918,665

$ 267,799,244

$ 270,571,173

$ 224,845,007 Net Assets at End of Period $ 259,953,308

$ 270,125,663

$ 259,953,308

$ 270,125,663

























































STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





















For the

For the





six six





months ended months ended





June 30, June 30,





2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities









Net (decrease) increase in net assets resulting from operations $ (4,127,058)

$ 16,137,125

Adjustments to reconcile net (decrease) increase in net assets













from operations to net cash used in operating activities:













Purchases of investments

(68,247,468)



(78,149,872)



Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

42,341,340



58,832,731



Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

13,175,729



6,514,269



Increase in investments due to PIK

(552,245)



(65,356)



Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(1,069,969)



(817,309)



Deferred tax provision

29,951



39,901



Amortization of loan structure fees

318,039



248,990



Amortization of deferred financing costs

165,748



164,837



Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures

342,550



299,694



Net realized loss (gain) on investments

2,596,456



(12,942,236)

Changes in other assets and liabilities













Decrease in interest receivable

588,854



347,607



Decrease in other receivable

—



59,751



Decrease in prepaid expenses

101,378



122,506



Increase (decrease) in management fees payable

2,766,468



(379,613)



Increase (decrease) in incentive fees payable

42,353



(318,368)



(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

(880,913)



1,277,613



Increase in administrative services payable

383,490



71,943



(Decrease) increase in interest payable

(155,230)



292,638



Increase in director fees payable

9,000



—



Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue

86,232



(82,649)



(Decrease) increase in income tax payable

(461,000)



63,908



Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

163,207



342,876 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (12,383,088)

$ (7,939,014) Cash flows from Financing Activities













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock $ 4,794,994

$ 42,599,510



Sales load for common stock issued

(5,681)



(1,003,731)



Offering costs paid for common stock

(18,169)



(330,909)



Stockholder distributions paid

(8,557,981)



(11,825,880)



Borrowings under Credit Facility

86,450,000



78,750,000



Repayments of Credit Facility

(63,000,000)



(99,500,000)



Financing costs paid on Credit facility

(203,353)



—



Partial share transactions

(96)



1,181 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 19,459,714

$ 8,690,171 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 7,076,626

$ 751,157



Cash and cash equivalents balance at beginning of period

16,133,315



17,467,146 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 23,209,941

$ 18,218,303 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities













Cash paid for interest expense $ 7,713,693

$ 6,027,898



Excise tax paid

940,000



280,000



Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

228,943



—



Increase in dividends payable

2,703,874



334,478



Increase in deferred offering costs

—



37,837

















Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (Unaudited)







Quarter

Quarter



ended

ended



June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019 Net investment income $5,435,615

$5,415,400

Capital gains incentive fee $-

$115,856

Income tax expense $289,000

$342,384 Core net investment income $5,724,615

$5,873,640









Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share $0.28

$0.29 Core net investment income per share $0.29

$0.31











