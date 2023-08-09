Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

09 Aug, 2023, 16:21 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report strong operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, in which U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.49 per share and Core net investment income of $0.51 per share covered the regular dividend of $0.40 per share. Our portfolio grew by a net $4 million to $881 million at fair value and the loan portfolio is currently yielding 11.4%, on average."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$10.41
$0.49
$6.17
$0.32
$19.48
$0.95
$11.69
$0.60
Core net investment income(1)
10.79
0.51
5.62
0.29
19.66
0.96
11.37
0.58
Net realized loss on investments
(0.31)
(0.01)
(0.35)
(0.02)
(0.28)
(0.02)
3.11
0.16
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(0.01)
-
-
-
(0.05)
-
(0.01)
-
Total realized income(2)
$10.09
$0.48
$5.82
$0.30
$19.15
$0.93
$14.79
$0.76
Distributions
(8.66)
(0.41)
(6.64)
(0.34)
(16.61)
(0.81)
(12.11)
(0.62)
Net unrealized depreciation on investments
(6.30)
(0.31)
(4.29)
(0.22)
(10.54)
(0.51)
(8.01)
(0.41)
Net unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation
(0.02)
-
(0.04)
-
(0.02)
-
(0.04)
-
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries
(0.07)
-
(0.16)
(0.01)
(0.14)
(0.01)
(0.18)
(0.01)
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$3.71
0.17
$1.34
0.07
$8.45
0.41
$6.56
0.34
Weighted average shares outstanding
21,231,979
19,543,117
20,509,995
19,530,509
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)
As of
As of
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Investments at fair value
$881.7
$844.7
Total assets
$901.8
$898.2
Net assets
$308.3
$275.8
Shares outstanding
22,557,904
19,666,769
Net asset value per share
$13.67
$14.02
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
New investments
$46.5
$87.7
Repayments of investments
(38.4)
(44.3)
Net activity
$8.1
$43.4
As of
As of
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Number of portfolio company investments
93
85
Number of debt investments
79
73
Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)
Cash
10.9 %
10.3 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.4 %
0.4 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
11.7 %
11.1 %
Weighted average yield on total investments (4)
Cash
10.3 %
9.7 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.4 %
0.3 %
Fee amortization
0.3 %
0.4 %
Total
11.0 %
10.4 %
(3)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(4)
The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 totaled $26.6 million and $16.1 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, totaled $16.2 million and $9.9 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.9 million and $3.7 million, income incentive fees totaled $2.6 million and $0.0 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled $0.0 million and ($1.0) million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.1 million and $5.5 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 for both periods and other expenses totaled $0.8 for both periods.
Net investment income was $10.4 million and $6.2 million, or $0.49 and $0.32 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 21,231,979 and 19,543,117 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $10.8 million and $5.6 million, or $0.51 and $0.29 per share, respectively.
For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($6.3) million and ($4.3) million, respectively, and the Company had realized losses of ($0.3) million and ($0.4) million, respectively.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.7 million and $1.3 million, or $0.17 and $0.07 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 21,231,979 and 19,543,117 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2023, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, we had $171.5 million and $199.2 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
The Company issued 2,309,521 shares during the three months ended June 30, 2023 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program"), for gross proceeds of $32.6 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $14.10. The Advisor agreed to reimburse the Company for underwriting fees to the extent the per share price of the shares to the public, less underwriting fees, was less then net asset value per share. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Advisor reimbursed the Company $0.4 million, which resulted in net proceeds of $32.5 million, or $14.38 per share, excluding the impact of offering expenses.
Distributions
During the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 and $0.34 per share, respectively ($8.7 million and $6.6 million, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended June 30, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
April 3, 2023
EH Real Estate Services, LLC*
Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and
$
570,279
Senior Secured – First Lien
Add-On Investment
April 13, 2023
ADS Group Opco, LLC*
Designer and supplier of impulse products and merchandising
$
88,733
Equity
Add-On Investment
April 13, 2023
Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP*
Advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized publishers
$
1,093
Equity
Add-On Investment
April 14, 2023
BLP Buyer, Inc.*
Distributor of lifting solutions
$
1,729,958
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
229,010
Equity
Add-On Investment
April 17, 2023
Axis Portable Air, LLC*
Air conditioning, heating, and air quality equipment rental company
$
1,893,610
Senior Secured – First Lien
Add-On Investment
April 27, 2023
CompleteCase, LLC*
Provider of online uncontested divorce solutions
$
66,667
Revolver Commitment
$
111,409
Equity
New Investment
April 28, 2023
Impact Home Services LLC
Residential, garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider
$
5,936,899
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
310,844
Equity
New Investment
May 1, 2023
RIA Advisory Borrower, LLC
Provider of Oracle software implementation services
$
6,000,000
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
243,467
Equity
Add-On Investment
May 11, 2023
Archer Systems, LLC*
Provider of mass tort settlement administrative solutions
$
3,500,000
Senior Secured – First Lien
Add-On Investment
May 15, 2023
ArborWorks Acquisition LLC*
A professional tree care firm
$
15,515
Equity
New Investment
May 22, 2023
Equine Network, LLC
Provider of content, information, tech-enabled services, and hosts
$
5,008,219
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
100,000
Delayed Draw Term Loan
New Investment
June 5, 2023
2X LLC
Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-as-a-service
$
5,500,208
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
589,496
Equity
Add-On Investment
June 7, 2023
EH Real Estate Services, LLC*
Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and
$
589,365
Senior Secured – First Lien
New Investment
June 30, 2023
Craftable Intermediate II Inc.
Hospitality focused back-of-house management and automation
$
10,083,715
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
626,690
Equity
Add-On Investment
June 30, 2023
Impact Home Services LLC*
Provides of garage door, electrical, and plumbing residential services
$
269,859
Senior Secured – First Lien
* Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended June 30, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Proceeds Received
Instrument Type
Full Repayment
June 14, 2023
Data Centrum Communications, Inc.
$
15,679,110
Senior Secured – First Lien
Full Repayment
June 30, 2023
DTE Enterprises, LLC
$
5,134,219
Senior Secured – First Lien
Events Subsequent to June 30, 2023
The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 9, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.
Investment Portfolio
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
New Investment
July 7, 2023
Madison Logic, Inc.*
Provider of B2B account based marketing services
$
394,767
Equity
Add-On Investment
July 12, 2023
EH Real Estate Services, LLC*
Offers residential property brokerage, title &
$
501,846
Senior Secured – First Lien
New Investment
July 31, 2023
EHI Buyer, Inc.
Provider of design, engineering, installation, and
$
6,111,343
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
3,055,671
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
617,801
Equity
New Investment
August 2, 2023
Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC
Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,
$
9,595,100
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
4,096,741
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
250,761
Equity
New Investment
August 3, 2023
Morgan Electrical Group
Provider of commercial electrical services
$
4,439,439
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
2,864,154
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
356,800
Equity
Add-On Investment
August 4, 2023
TradePending OpCo Aggregator,
Provider of vehicle trade-in and merchandising
$
2,473,227
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
687,007
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
325,379
Equity
New Investment
August 7, 2023
The Hardenbergh Group, Inc.
Provider of temporary professional staffing of
$
10,501,898
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver Commitment
$
434,504
Equity
New Investment
August 8, 2023
Green Intermediateco II, Inc.
Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and
$
11,170,252
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
500,000
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
$
271,401
Equity
* Existing portfolio company
The Company realized the following portfolio company subsequent to June 30, 2023:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Proceeds Received
Instrument Type
Full Repayment
July 31, 2023
NuSource Financial, LLC*
Provider of technology integration
$10,984,910
Senior Secured – First Lien
____________
* Existing portfolio company
Effective July 1, 2023, the ArborWorks Acquisition, LLC term loan and revolver were placed on non-accrual status.
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of August 9, 2023 was $187.2 million.
SBA-guaranteed Debentures
The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of August 9, 2023 was $322.7 million.
Distributions Declared
On July 14, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of July, August, and September 2023, as follows:
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Date
Share
7/14/2023
7/28/2023
7/31/2023
8/15/2023
$
0.1333
7/14/2023
8/30/2023
8/31/2023
9/15/2023
$
0.1333
7/14/2023
9/28/2023
9/29/2023
10/13/2023
$
0.1333
Conference Call Information
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.
For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 810825. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Thursday, August 24, 2023 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 48865. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.
For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.
About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)
June 30, 2023
(unaudited)
December 31, 2022
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Asset Value Per Share
|
$
|
13.67
|
$
|
14.02
|
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|
For the three
|
For the three
|
For the six
|
For the six
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2022
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2022
|
INVESTMENT INCOME
|
Interest income
|
$
|
25,662,895
|
$
|
15,658,018
|
$
|
49,071,499
|
$
|
30,774,969
|
Other income
|
922,122
|
451,027
|
1,588,865
|
828,480
|
Total Investment Income
|
$
|
26,585,017
|
$
|
16,109,045
|
$
|
50,660,364
|
$
|
31,603,449
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
Management fees
|
$
|
3,865,588
|
$
|
3,705,053
|
$
|
7,600,690
|
$
|
7,197,766
|
Valuation fees
|
46,422
|
30,029
|
193,495
|
169,617
|
Administrative services expenses
|
466,378
|
466,903
|
928,342
|
941,221
|
Income incentive fees
|
2,603,004
|
—
|
4,727,839
|
—
|
Capital gains incentive fee reversal
|
—
|
(983,575)
|
(569,528)
|
(1,025,792)
|
Professional fees
|
169,836
|
217,404
|
600,684
|
529,466
|
Directors' fees
|
93,250
|
74,500
|
210,500
|
171,000
|
Insurance expense
|
121,885
|
125,890
|
242,431
|
250,397
|
Interest expense and other fees
|
8,101,975
|
5,524,378
|
15,988,399
|
10,415,975
|
Income tax expense
|
371,786
|
426,236
|
746,549
|
705,653
|
Other general and administrative expenses
|
331,649
|
347,656
|
510,099
|
559,392
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
$
|
16,171,773
|
$
|
9,934,474
|
$
|
31,179,500
|
$
|
19,914,695
|
Net Investment Income
|
$
|
10,413,244
|
$
|
6,174,571
|
$
|
19,480,864
|
$
|
11,688,754
|
Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
$
|
(310,588)
|
$
|
(352,723)
|
$
|
(275,621)
|
$
|
3,105,367
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
|
(10,704)
|
—
|
(50,616)
|
(7,350)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
(6,295,233)
|
(4,289,591)
|
(10,544,875)
|
(8,011,193)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation
|
(20,323)
|
(35,754)
|
(18,449)
|
(35,754)
|
Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments
|
(65,353)
|
(160,656)
|
(144,113)
|
(181,813)
|
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
|
3,711,043
|
1,335,847
|
$
|
8,447,190
|
$
|
6,558,011
|
Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
0.60
|
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.17
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.41
|
$
|
0.34
|
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted
|
21,231,979
|
19,543,117
|
20,509,995
|
19,530,509
|
Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.41
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
0.81
|
$
|
0.62
|
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
|
Common Stock
|
Total
|
Number
|
Par
|
Paid-in
|
distributable
|
of shares
|
value
|
capital
|
earnings (loss)
|
Net Assets
|
Balances at December 31, 2021
|
19,517,595
|
$
|
19,518
|
$
|
274,559,121
|
$
|
10,532,594
|
$
|
285,111,233
|
Net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,514,183
|
5,514,183
|
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,458,090
|
3,458,090
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7,350)
|
(7,350)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(3,721,602)
|
(3,721,602)
|
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(21,157)
|
(21,157)
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5,464,666)
|
(5,464,666)
|
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
|
14,924
|
15
|
167,655
|
—
|
167,670
|
Balances at March 31, 2022
|
19,532,519
|
$
|
19,533
|
$
|
274,726,776
|
$
|
10,290,092
|
$
|
285,036,401
|
Net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6,174,571
|
6,174,571
|
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(352,723)
|
(352,723)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(4,289,591)
|
(4,289,591)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(35,754)
|
(35,754)
|
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(160,656)
|
(160,656)
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(6,643,663)
|
(6,643,663)
|
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
|
13,416
|
13
|
137,520
|
—
|
137,533
|
Balances at June 30, 2022
|
19,545,935
|
$
|
19,546
|
$
|
274,864,296
|
$
|
4,982,276
|
$
|
279,866,118
|
Balances at December 31, 2022
|
19,666,769
|
$
|
19,667
|
$
|
275,114,720
|
$
|
642,226
|
$
|
275,776,613
|
Net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9,067,620
|
9,067,620
|
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
34,967
|
34,967
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(39,912)
|
(39,912)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(4,249,642)
|
(4,249,642)
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,874
|
1,874
|
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(78,760)
|
(78,760)
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7,951,284)
|
(7,951,284)
|
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
|
581,614
|
581
|
8,289,988
|
—
|
8,290,569
|
Balances at March 31, 2023
|
20,248,383
|
$
|
20,248
|
$
|
283,404,708
|
$
|
(2,572,911)
|
$
|
280,852,045
|
Net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
10,413,244
|
10,413,244
|
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(310,588)
|
(310,588)
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(10,704)
|
(10,704)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(6,295,233)
|
(6,295,233)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(20,323)
|
(20,323)
|
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(65,353)
|
(65,353)
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(8,659,144)
|
(8,659,144)
|
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
|
2,309,521
|
2,310
|
32,418,774
|
—
|
32,421,084
|
Balances at June 30, 2023
|
22,557,904
|
$
|
22,558
|
$
|
315,823,482
|
$
|
(7,521,012)
|
$
|
308,325,028
|
_______________________
|
(1) See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2023 for more information on offering costs.
|
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
|
For the six
|
For the six
|
months ended
|
months ended
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2022
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
|
$
|
8,447,190
|
$
|
6,558,011
|
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Purchases of investments
|
(87,741,479)
|
(142,053,995)
|
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
|
44,269,661
|
58,182,238
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
|
10,544,875
|
8,011,193
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
|
18,306
|
35,754
|
Increase in investments due to PIK
|
(1,904,853)
|
(653,534)
|
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
|
(1,360,629)
|
(1,174,220)
|
Deferred tax provision
|
144,113
|
181,813
|
Amortization of loan structure fees
|
289,243
|
272,959
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
221,524
|
221,524
|
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
|
624,358
|
589,020
|
Net realized loss (gain) on investments
|
275,621
|
(3,105,367)
|
Changes in other assets and liabilities
|
Increase in interest receivable
|
(654,240)
|
(28,511)
|
Decrease (increase) in other receivable
|
8,876
|
(122,781)
|
Increase in related party receivable
|
(883)
|
(187,132)
|
Decrease in prepaid expenses
|
357,520
|
226,175
|
(Decrease) increase in management fees payable
|
(5,284,818)
|
250,828
|
Increase (decrease) in income incentive fees payable
|
711,987
|
(1,459,942)
|
Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable
|
(569,528)
|
(1,025,791)
|
Increase in administrative services payable
|
50,346
|
13,373
|
Increase in interest payable
|
142,257
|
259,771
|
Decrease in related party payable
|
(284,527)
|
—
|
Decrease in unearned revenue
|
(98,964)
|
(18,860)
|
Decrease in income tax payable
|
(393,015)
|
(2,544,219)
|
Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
|
226,618
|
637,471
|
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|
$
|
(31,960,441)
|
$
|
(76,934,222)
|
Cash flows from Financing Activities
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
$
|
41,448,945
|
$
|
420,004
|
Sales load for common stock issued
|
(614,721)
|
(5,957)
|
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
|
(121,471)
|
(183,114)
|
Stockholder distributions paid
|
(13,603,459)
|
(11,064,831)
|
Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures
|
—
|
43,600,000
|
Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures
|
—
|
(1,061,660)
|
Financing costs paid on Credit facility
|
—
|
(131,768)
|
Borrowings under Credit Facility
|
37,000,000
|
89,588,800
|
Repayments of Credit Facility
|
(65,267,800)
|
(61,940,000)
|
Net Cash (Used) Provided by Financing Activities
|
$
|
(1,158,506)
|
$
|
59,221,474
|
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$
|
(33,118,947)
|
$
|
(17,712,748)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
|
$
|
48,043,329
|
$
|
44,174,856
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
|
$
|
14,924,382
|
$
|
26,462,108
|
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
|
Cash paid for interest expense
|
$
|
14,711,017
|
$
|
9,072,909
|
Income and excise tax paid
|
1,139,564
|
3,132,755
|
Increase in dividends payable
|
3,006,969
|
1,043,498
|
(Decrease) increase in deferred offering costs
|
(1,100)
|
74,270
|
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2022
|
Net investment income
|
$10,413,244
|
$6,174,571
|
Capital gains incentive fee
|
-
|
(983,575)
|
Income tax expense
|
371,786
|
426,236
|
Core net investment income
|
$10,785,030
|
$5,617,232
|
Per share amounts:
|
Net investment income per share
|
$0.49
|
$0.32
|
Core net investment income per share
|
$0.51
|
$0.29
|
Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30, 2023
|
June 30, 2022
|
Net investment income
|
$10,413,244
|
$6,174,571
|
Net realized loss on investments
|
(310,588)
|
(352,723)
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
|
(10,704)
|
—
|
Total Realized Net Investment Income
|
$10,091,952
|
$5,821,848
|
Per share amounts:
|
Net investment income per share
|
$0.49
|
$0.32
|
Realized net investment income per share
|
$0.48
|
$0.30
SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
Share this article