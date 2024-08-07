Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, in which U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.48 per share and core net investment income of $0.50 per share covered the regular dividend declared of $0.40 per share. Our loan portfolio is yielding 11.7%, as of June 30, 2024. We have completed over eleven years of operations, during which our investors have received a total of $262 million in distributions, equivalent to $15.75 per share."

Amount Per Share Net investment income $11.79 $0.48

$10.41 $0.49

$22.03 $0.90

$19.48 $0.95 Core net investment income(1) 12.37 0.50

10.79 0.51

22.97 0.94

19.66 0.96 Net realized gain (loss) on investments 1.99 0.07

(0.31) (0.01)

(18.39) (0.75)

(0.28) (0.02) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation (0.03) —

(0.01) —

(0.05) —

(0.05) — Total realized income(2) $13.75 $0.55

$10.09 $0.48

$3.59 $0.15

$19.15 $0.93 Distributions (10.05) (0.41)

(8.66) (0.41)

(19.70) (0.81)

(16.61) (0.81) Net unrealized change in (depreciation) appreciation on investments (5.58) (0.22)

(6.30) (0.31)

17.92 0.73

(10.54) (0.51) Net unrealized change in depreciation on foreign currency translation (0.01) —

(0.01) —

(0.01) —

(0.02) — Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments in taxable subsidiaries 0.38 0.02

(0.07) —

0.19 0.01

(0.14) (0.01) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $8.54 $0.35

$3.71 $0.17

$21.69 $0.89

$8.45 $0.41 Weighted average shares outstanding

24,733,966



21,231,979



24,429,804



20,509,995

(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023







Investments at fair value

$899.7

$874.5







Total assets

$946.5

$908.1







Net assets

$347.2

$319.9







Shares outstanding

25,980,998

24,125,642







Net asset value per share

$13.36

$13.26





























June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 New investments

$66.3

$46.5

$94.9

$87.7 Repayments of investments

(40.7)

(38.4)

(71.8)

(44.3) Net activity

$25.6

$8.1

$23.1

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023







Number of portfolio company investments

100

93







Number of debt investments

87

Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)















Cash

11.0 %

11.0 %







Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.3 %

0.5 %







Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 %







Total

11.7 %

Weighted average yield on total investments (4)















Cash

10.2 %

10.3 %







Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.3 %

0.5 %







Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.3 %







Total

10.9 %

(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for both the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 totaled $26.6 million most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, totaled $16.5 million and $16.2 million, respectively. The increase was driven primarily by increased income tax expense. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.9 million for both periods, income incentive fees totaled $2.5 million and $2.6 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.1 million for both periods (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.6 million and $0.4 million and other expenses totaled $0.9 million and $0.8 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company waived income incentive fees totaling $1.6 million for net operating expenses of $14.8 million. No such income incentive fees were waived for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net investment income was $11.8 million and $10.4 million, or $0.48 and $0.49 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 24,733,966 and 21,231,979 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 was $12.4 million and $10.8 million, or $0.50 and $0.51 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of $5.6 million and $6.3 million, respectively, and the Company had net realized gains (losses) of $2.0 million and ($0.3) million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $8.5 million and $3.7 million, or $0.35 and $0.17 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 24,733,966 and 21,231,979 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $260.0 million on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $350.0 million.

As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the Company had $169.4 million and $160.1 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

The Company issued 1,855,356 shares during the three months ended June 30, 2024 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program"), for gross proceeds of $25.8 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $13.89. Stellus Capital Management, LLC, the Company's investment adviser (the "Advisor"), agreed to reimburse the Company for underwriting fees to the extent the per share price of the shares to the public, less underwriting fees, was less then net asset value per share. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, the Advisor was not required to reimburse underwriting fees as all shares were issued at a premium to net asset value.

Distributions

During the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 per share for both periods ($10.0 million and $8.7 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended June 30, 2024:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

April 1, 2024

FairWave Holdings, LLC

Specialty coffee platform

$ 7,615,265

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,665,343

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,142,290

Revolver Commitment















$ 285,572

Equity New Investment

April 11, 2024

WER Holdings, LLC

Regional provider of commercial landscaping services

$ 2,704,164

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,338,695

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 401,609

Revolver Commitment















$ 180,300

Equity Add-On Investment

April 16, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 8,932

Equity Add-On Investment

April 22, 2024

Exacta Land Surveyors, LLC*

Provider of land survey and field management services to facilitate real estate transactions

$ 90,773

Unsecured















$ 2,164

Equity New Investment

May 10, 2024

Luxium Solutions, LLC

Manufacturer and distributor of high-performance advanced materials and assemblies

$ 8,293,730

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,200,250

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment Add-On Investment

May 16, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 4,466

Equity New Investment

May 24, 2024

Teckrez, LLC

Distributor of tackifier resins and acrylic monomers

$ 4,315,846

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,442,221

Revolver Commitment















$ 90,139

Equity Add-On Investment

May 24, 2024

ADS Group Opco, LLC*

Designer and supplier of impulse products and merchandising

solutions to retailers.

$ 90,582

Equity New Investment

May 28, 2024

FiscalNote Boards LLC*

Facilitator of executive-level in-person events and remote peer-to-peer industry insights

$ 190,382

Equity New Investment

May 31, 2024

TriplePoint MEP Holdings, LLC

Provider of HVAC, plumbing, and other mechanical and industrial services

$ 5,356,491

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,339,123

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 743,957

Revolver Commitment















$ 557,968

Equity New Investment

June 6, 2024

Monarch Behavioral Therapy, LLC

Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis therapy

services

$ 6,764,635

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,084,076

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 722,717

Revolver Commitment















$ 428,571

Equity Add-On Investment

June 6, 2024

Infolinks Media Buyco, LLC*

Advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized publishers

$ 2,558,672

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

June 6, 2024

Impact Home Services LLC*

Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider

$ 2,233

Equity Add-On Investment

June 10, 2024

U.S. Expediters, LLC*

Reseller of CPAP machines and accessories

$ 36,415

Equity Add-On Investment

June 12, 2024

Unicat Catalyst Holdings, LLC*

Global formulator and distributor of heterogeneous, consumable catalyst products primarily serving the refinery, petrochemical, and other end markets

$ 10,547

Equity New Investment

June 13, 2024

Said Differently Consulting, LLC

Digital transformation consulting firm

$ 7,480,519

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,168,831

Revolver Commitment















$ 350,649

Equity New Investment

June 24, 2024

AGT Robotics, Inc.

Manufacturer of robotic welding solutions for metal fabrication

industry

$ 10,726,931

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,526,600

Revolver Commitment























*Existing portfolio company























The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended June 30, 2024:































Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Repayment

May 1, 2024

Nutritional Medicinals, LLC*

Manufacturer and distributor of

organic whole food, plant-based

feeding tube formulas and meal

replacement kits.

$ 11,421,291

$ -

Senior Secured – First Lien Full Realization













$ 2,950,529

$ 1,977,726

Equity Full Repayment

June 4, 2024

Jurassic Acquisition Corp.*

Producer and distributor of air-float

kaolin and gel-grade attapulgite clays

$ 16,581,250

$ -

Senior Secured – First Lien



























































*Existing portfolio company





























Events Subsequent to June 30, 2024

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 7, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2024:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

July 31, 2024

PCS Software, Inc.*

Provider of integrated transportation management

software for the inland trucking industry

$ 9,995

Equity















































*Existing portfolio company























The Company realized investments in the following portfolio company subsequent to June 30, 2024:































Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Realization

August 1, 2024

ICD Holdings, LLC*

Financial company that connects

corporate treasury departments with

money market and short duration

bond funds

$ 2,593,039

$ 2,155,185

Equity



























































*Existing portfolio company





























Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of August 7, 2024 was $168.7 million.

Distributions Declared

On July 10, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of July, August, and September 2024, as follows:

























Ex-Dividend

Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Date

Share 7/10/2024

7/31/2024

7/31/2024

8/15/2024

$ 0.1333 7/10/2024

8/30/2024

8/30/2024

9/13/2024

$ 0.1333 7/10/2024

9/30/2024

9/30/2024

10/15/2024

$ 0.1333

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 302036. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Thursday, August 22, 2024 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 51014. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES



















June 30, 2024









(unaudited)

December 31, 2023

ASSETS













Controlled investments at fair value (amortized cost of $17,934,808 and $17,285,138,

respectively)

$ 7,500,423

$ 6,175,994

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$891,583,081 and $884,858,412, respectively)



892,178,026



868,284,689

Cash and cash equivalents



35,867,781



26,125,741

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



574,015



371,877

Interest receivable



7,663,147



4,882,338

Income tax receivable



2,174,449



1,588,708

Other receivables



135,666



42,995

Deferred offering costs



—



7,312

Prepaid expenses



412,737



606,674

Total Assets

$ 946,506,244

$ 908,086,328

LIABILITIES













Notes Payable

$ 99,219,159

$ 98,996,412

Credit Facility payable



166,396,015



156,564,776

SBA-guaranteed debentures



320,823,417



320,273,358

Dividends payable



3,463,267



—

Management fees payable



852,233



2,918,536

Income incentive fees payable



1,435,084



2,885,180

Interest payable



5,248,420



5,241,164

Related party payable



337,500



—

Unearned revenue



572,243



397,725

Administrative services payable



426,174



402,151

Deferred tax liability



—



188,893

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



547,239



278,345

Total Liabilities

$ 599,320,751

$ 588,146,540

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets

$ 347,185,493

$ 319,939,788

NET ASSETS













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 25,980,998

and 24,125,642 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 25,981

$ 24,125

Paid-in capital



361,167,004



335,918,984

Total distributable loss



(14,007,492)



(16,003,321)

Net Assets

$ 347,185,493

$ 319,939,788

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 946,506,244

$ 908,086,328

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 13.36

$ 13.26



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)































For the three months ended

For the six months ended





June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

INVESTMENT INCOME

























From controlled investments:

























Interest income

$ —

$ —

$ 81,636

$ —

From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

























Interest income



25,164,944



25,662,895



50,121,795



49,071,499

Other income



1,461,255



922,122



2,419,517



1,588,865

Total Investment Income

$ 26,626,199

$ 26,585,017

$ 52,622,948

$ 50,660,364

OPERATING EXPENSES

























Management fees

$ 3,852,233

$ 3,865,588

$ 7,704,466

$ 7,600,690

Valuation fees



35,711



46,422



192,218



193,495

Administrative services expenses



481,261



466,378



972,162



928,342

Income incentive fees



2,542,530



2,603,004



5,051,640



4,727,839

Capital gains incentive fee



—



—



—



(569,528)

Professional fees



196,205



169,836



535,832



600,684

Directors' fees



114,250



93,250



222,500



210,500

Insurance expense



125,489



121,885



250,478



242,431

Interest expense and other fees



8,116,497



8,101,975



15,884,070



15,988,399

Income tax expense



574,037



371,786



944,756



746,549

Other general and administrative expenses



417,867



331,649



663,142



510,099

Total Operating Expenses

$ 16,456,080

$ 16,171,773

$ 32,421,264

$ 31,179,500

Income incentive fee waiver



(1,622,542)



—



(1,826,893)



—

Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers

$ 14,833,538

$ 16,171,773

$ 30,594,371

$ 31,179,500

Net Investment Income

$ 11,792,661

$ 10,413,244

$ 22,028,577

$ 19,480,864

Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 1,992,482

$ (310,588)

$ (18,392,249)

$ (275,621)

Net realized loss on foreign currency translations



(29,789)



(10,704)



(54,895)



(50,616)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on controlled investments



138,189



—



674,759



—

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(5,724,870)



(6,295,233)



17,257,150



(10,544,875)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



(5,887)



(20,323)



(9,489)



(18,449)

Benefit (provision) for taxes on net unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments



381,500



(65,353)



188,893



(144,113)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 8,544,286

$ 3,711,043

$ 21,692,746

$ 8,447,190

Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.48

$ 0.49

$ 0.90

$ 0.95

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.35

$ 0.17

$ 0.89

$ 0.41

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted



24,733,966



21,231,979



24,429,804



20,509,995

Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.41

$ 0.41

$ 0.81

$ 0.81



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

































Common Stock







Total









Number

Par

Paid-in

distributable









of shares

value

capital

earnings (loss)

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2022

19,666,769

$ 19,667

$ 275,114,720

$ 642,226

$ 275,776,613 Net investment income

—



—



—



9,067,620



9,067,620 Net realized gain on investments

—



—



—



34,967



34,967 Net realized loss on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(39,912)



(39,912) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

—



—



—



(4,249,642)



(4,249,642) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



1,874



1,874 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(78,760)



(78,760) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(7,951,284)



(7,951,284) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

581,614



581



8,289,988



—



8,290,569 Balances at March 31, 2023

20,248,383

$ 20,248

$ 283,404,708

$ (2,572,911)

$ 280,852,045 Net investment income

—



—



—



10,413,244



10,413,244 Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(310,588)



(310,588) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(10,704)



(10,704) Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(6,295,233)



(6,295,233) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(20,323)



(20,323) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(65,353)



(65,353) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(8,659,144)



(8,659,144) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

2,309,521



2,310



32,418,774



—



32,421,084 Balances at June 30, 2023

22,557,904

$ 22,558

$ 315,823,482

$ (7,521,012)

$ 308,325,028





























Balances at December 31, 2023

24,125,642

$ 24,125

$ 335,918,984

$ (16,003,321)

$ 319,939,788 Net investment income

—



—



—



10,235,916



10,235,916 Net realized loss on investments

—



—



—



(20,384,731)



(20,384,731) Net realized loss on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(25,106)



(25,106) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



23,518,590



23,518,590 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(3,602)



(3,602) Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



(192,607)



(192,607) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(9,647,844)



(9,647,844) Balances at March 31, 2024

24,125,642

$ 24,125

$ 335,918,984

$ (12,502,705)

$ 323,440,404 Net investment income

—



—



—



11,792,661



11,792,661 Net realized gain on investments

—



—



—



1,992,482



1,992,482 Net realized loss on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(29,789)



(29,789) Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

—



—



—



(5,586,681)



(5,586,681) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(5,887)



(5,887) Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments

—



—



—



381,500



381,500 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(10,049,073)



(10,049,073) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

1,855,356



1,856



25,248,020



—



25,249,876 Balances at June 30, 2024

25,980,998

$ 25,981

$ 361,167,004

$ (14,007,492)

$ 347,185,493

































(1) See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2024 for more information on offering costs.

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

















For six months ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities











Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 21,692,746

$ 8,447,190 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:











Purchases of investments



(94,854,139)



(87,741,479) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



71,824,905



44,269,661 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments



(17,931,909)



10,544,875 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations



9,490



18,306 Increase in investments due to PIK



(1,555,868)



(1,904,853) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(1,383,624)



(1,360,629) Deferred tax (benefit) provision



(188,893)



144,113 Amortization of loan structure fees



544,379



289,243 Amortization of deferred financing costs



222,747



221,524 Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



550,059



624,358 Net realized loss on investments



18,392,249



275,621 Changes in other assets and liabilities











Increase in interest receivable



(2,780,809)



(654,240) Increase in income tax receivable



(585,741)



— (Increase) decrease in other receivables



(92,671)



8,876 Increase in related party receivables



—



(883) Decrease in prepaid expenses



193,937



357,520 Decrease in management fees payable



(2,066,303)



(5,284,818) (Decrease) increase in income incentive fees payable



(1,450,096)



711,987 Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable



—



(569,528) Increase in administrative services payable



24,023



50,346 Increase in interest payable



7,256



142,257 Increase (decrease) in related party payable



337,500



(284,527) Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue



174,518



(98,964) Decrease in income tax payable



—



(393,015) Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



268,894



226,618 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$ (8,647,350)

$ (31,960,441) Cash flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ 25,777,185

$ 41,448,945 Sales load for common stock issued



(386,987)



(614,721) Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(133,010)



(121,471) Stockholder distributions paid



(16,233,650)



(13,603,459) Financing costs paid on Credit Facility



(66,348)



— Borrowings under Credit Facility



104,400,000



37,000,000 Repayments of Credit Facility



(94,967,800)



(65,267,800) Net Cash Provided (Used) by Financing Activities

$ 18,389,390

$ (1,158,506) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 9,742,040

$ (33,118,947) Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

$ 26,125,741

$ 48,043,329 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 35,867,781

$ 14,924,382 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense

$ 14,559,629

$ 14,711,017 Income and excise tax paid



1,530,497



1,139,564 Increase in distributions payable



3,463,267



3,006,969 Decrease in deferred offering costs



(7,312)



(1,100)

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net investment income

$11,792,661

$10,413,244 Income tax expense

574,037

371,786 Core net investment income

$12,366,698

$10,785,030









Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$0.48

$0.49 Core net investment income per share

$0.50

$0.51











Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 Net investment income

$11,792,661

$10,413,244 Net realized gain (loss) on investments

1,992,482

(310,588) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

(29,789)

(10,704) Total Realized Net Investment Income

$13,755,354

$10,091,952









Per share amounts:







Net investment income per share

$0.48

$0.49 Realized net investment income per share

$0.55

$0.48

