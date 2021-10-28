Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, Highlighted by an Increase in its Regular Quarterly Dividend to $0.28 per Share

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid results in the third quarter in which we increased net asset value, covered the dividend, increased the dividend going forward and generated $7.9 million of realized gains. In particular, core net investment income of $0.31 per share covered our third quarter dividend of $0.27 per share. Net investment income on a GAAP basis was $0.21 per share primarily due to the accrual of a capital gains incentive fee related to our realized gains during the quarter. Based on the consistency of our dividend coverage, our Board of Directors approved an increase in the regular dividend to $0.28 per quarter beginning in the fourth quarter. Our portfolio at fair value was relatively unchanged as repayments largely offset new investments. Year to date we have invested $243 million."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





(dollars in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)































Q3-21

YTD-21



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share













Net investment income

$4.06 $0.21

$14.66 $0.75













Core net investment income (1)

6.00 0.31

17.22 0.88













Net realized gain on investments

7.92 0.40

6.60 0.34













Provision for taxes on realized gain











on investments in taxable subsidiaries

$(0.68) $(0.03)

$(0.68) $(0.03)













Loss on debt extinguishment

- -

(0.54) (0.03)













Total realized income(2)

11.30 0.58

20.04 1.03













Distributions











Q1 Distributions

- -

(4.87) (0.25) Q2 Distributions

- -

(4.87) (0.25) Q3 Distributions

(5.84) (0.30)

(5.84) (0.30) Q4 Distributions

(5.46) (0.28)

(5.46) (0.28) Total Distributions

(11.30) (0.58)

(21.04) (1.08) Net unrealized appreciation











on investments

2.08 0.11

3.87 0.20













Provision for taxes on unrealized gains











on investments in taxable subsidiaries

(0.61) (0.03)

(0.59) (0.03)













Net increase in net assets resulting











from operations

$12.78 $0.66

$23.32 $1.20













Weighted average shares outstanding

19,486,003

19,486,003





(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes that presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is not a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income and net realized gains on investments, including debt extinguishment; both U.S GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

















(dollars in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)





























As of

As of















September 30,

December 31,















2021

2020











Investments at fair value

$785.7

$653.4











Total assets

$827.0

$674.9











Net assets

$275.6

$273.4











Shares outstanding

19,486,003

19,486,003











Net asset value per share

$14.15

$14.03































































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended















September 30,

September 30,















2021

2021

































New investments

$60.5

$243.3











Repayments of investments

(67.4)

(123.6)











Net activity



$(6.9)

$119.7





















































As of

As of















September 30,

December 31,















2021

2020

























Number of portfolio company investments

74

66 Number of portfolio company debt investments

58

51









Weighted average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)







Cash

7.7%

7.8% Payment-in-kind ("PIK')

0.2%

0.0% Fee amortization

0.4%

0.5% Total

8.3%

8.3%









Weighted average yield on total investments (4)







Cash

7.2%

7.4% PIK

0.2%

0.0% Fee amortization

0.4%

0.5% Total

7.8%

7.9%





(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (4) The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 totaled $17.0 million and $14.0 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 totaled $13.0 million and $8.7 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.5 million and $2.8 million, income incentive fees totaled $1.5 million and $0.5 million, capital gains incentive fees totaled $1.7 million and $0.0 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $4.9 million and $3.9 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.4 million, income tax totaled $0.2 million and $0.4 million, and other expenses totaled $0.8 million and $0.7 million, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, net investment income was $4.1 million and $5.3 million, or $0.21 and $0.27 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,486,003 and 19,486,003, respectively.

The capital gains incentive fee of $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was accrued for GAAP purposes due to the increase in realized and unrealized gains over the quarter. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S GAAP measure that excludes these accruals, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.0 million, or $0.31 per share; and for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $5.7 million, or $0.29 per share.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, of $2.1 million and $2.1 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company had realized gains of $7.9 million and $0.2 million, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $12.8 million and $7.5 million, or $0.66 per common share and $0.39 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,486,003 and 19,486,003, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of both September 30, 2021 and 2020, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $230.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2021, our credit facility had an accordion feature that allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, we had $189.8 million and $174.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the credit facility, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, our operating activities used cash of ($102.1) million primarily in connection with the purchase and origination of new portfolio investments, some of which was offset by repayment of portfolio investments. For the same period, our financing activities provided cash of $121.4 million, due to the issuance of our 4.875% fixed-rate notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") offset by the repayment of our 5.75% fixed-rate notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes"), issuance of additional SBA-guaranteed debentures, and net repayments on our Credit Facility.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, our operating activities provided cash of $12.4 million, primarily in connection with the origination of portfolio investments, which was slightly offset by repayments of our investments, and our financing activities provided cash of $10.1 million, due to net borrowings under our Credit Facility.

Distributions

During both the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.58 per share ($11.3 million and $10.9 million, respectively) for each quarter. Of the $0.58 declared during the three months ended September 30, 2021, $0.27 relates to our regular distribution and was paid to shareholders during the third quarter, $0.03 relates to a special distribution and was paid to shareholders during the third quarter, and $0.28 relates to our regular distribution and will be paid to the shareholders during the fourth quarter. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Portfolio Activity During the Quarter

On July 12, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of NS Group Holding Company, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On July 16, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Software Luxembourg Acquisition S.A.R.L. (GK Holdings, Inc.) for total proceeds of $2.0 million.

On July 16, 2021, we invested $0.1 million in the equity of Venbrook Holdings, LLC, an existing portfolio company. On September 30, 2021, we invested an additional $0.2 million in the equity of the company.

On July 30, 2021, we invested $10.0 million in the first lien term loan and committed $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Credit Connection, LLC, a provider of software solutions to automotive dealerships. Additionally, we invested $0.8 million in the equity of the company.

On August 9, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Industry Dive, Inc. for total proceeds of $7.0 million.

On August 12, 2021, we invested $3.6 million in the first lien term loan of Spire Power Solutions, L.P., an existing portfolio company.

On August 13, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Ian, Evan & Alexander Corporation for total proceeds of $6.7 million.

On August 17, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of CommentSold, LLC for total proceeds of $12.4 million.

On August 31, 2021, we invested $3.1 million in the first lien term loan of Intuitive Health, LLC, an existing portfolio company.

On September 1, 2021, we received $1.0 million in full realization of the equity investment in Empirix Holdings I, Inc., resulting in a $0.3 million loss.

On September 1, 2021, we invested $14.4 million in the first lien term loan and committed $3.3 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of CF512, Inc., a provider of outsourced digital marketing services to customers primarily across the e-commerce and financial services industries. Additionally, we invested $0.2 million in the equity of the company.

On September 3, 2021, we invested $10.3 million in the first lien term loan and committed $3.8 million in the unfunded delayed draw term loan and $0.1 million in the unfunded revolver of Camp Profiles, LLC, a provider of digital marketing services to small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, we invested $0.3 million in the equity of the company.

On September 3, 2021, we invested $8.0 million in the first lien term loan of a company offering residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and property and casualty ("P&C") insurance brokerage services to home buyers and sellers. Additionally, we invested $7.9 million in the equity of the company.

On September 13, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Fast Growing Trees, LLC for total proceeds of $15.0 million. We also received $8.6 million in full realization on the equity of the company, resulting in a $7.7 million gain.

On September 21, 2021, we received full repayment on the first lien term loan of Whisps Acquisition Corp. for total proceeds of $6.9 million.

On September 22, 2021, we received $0.5 million in full realization of the investment in VRI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, resulting in a $0.5 million gain.

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the credit facility as of October 28, 2021 was $185.9 million.

SBA-guaranteed Debentures

The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of October 28, 2021 was $250.0 million.

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.



For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial 800-353-6461 (domestic). Use passcode 1557192. Starting approximately twenty-four hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Saturday, November 6, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 1557192. The replay will also be available on the company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about COVID-19 and its impacts, may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

PART I — FINANCIAL INFORMATION















STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





















September 30,









2021

December 31,



(Unaudited)

2020 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value













(amortized cost of $787,034,758 and $658,628,966,













respectively) $ 785,698,750

$ 653,424,495

Cash and cash equivalents

37,753,618



18,477,602

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

441,058



215,929

Interest receivable

2,803,581



2,189,448

Other receivables

135,495



25,495

Deferred offering costs

—



90,000

Prepaid expenses

186,321



487,188



Total Assets $ 827,018,823

$ 674,910,157 LIABILITIES











Notes payable $ 97,990,055

$ 48,307,518

Credit facility payable

187,878,861



171,728,405

SBA-guaranteed debentures

244,329,030



173,167,496

Dividends payable

7,402,736



—

Management fees payable

5,251,520



2,825,322

Income incentive fees payable

1,630,149



681,660

Capital gains incentive fees payable

2,361,593



521,021

Interest payable

737,704



2,144,085

Unearned revenue

531,271



523,424

Administrative services payable

763,236



391,491

Deferred tax liability

946,050



359,590

Income tax payable

1,236,616



724,765

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

315,033



174,731



Total Liabilities $ 551,373,854

$ 401,549,508

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets $ 275,644,969

$ 273,360,649 NET ASSETS











Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares











authorized; 19,486,003 and 19,486,003 issued and outstanding,













respectively) $ 19,486

$ 19,486

Paid-in capital

276,026,667



276,026,667

Accumulated undistributed deficit

(401,184)



(2,685,504)



Net Assets $ 275,644,969

$ 273,360,649



Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 827,018,823

$ 674,910,157



Net Asset Value Per Share $ 14.15

$ 14.03





















































STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

































For the

For the

For the

For the





three three nine nine





months ended months ended months ended months ended





September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,





2021 2020 2021 2020 INVESTMENT INCOME























Interest income $ 16,460,579

$ 13,707,343 $

44,819,754

$ 42,192,411

Other income

568,764



309,406



1,301,827



926,661



Total Investment Income $ 17,029,343

$ 14,016,749 $

46,121,581

$ 43,119,072 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees $ 3,473,041

$ 2,796,878 $

9,715,381

$ 8,259,127

Valuation fees

141,012



134,246



289,447



263,080

Administrative services expenses

437,804



431,894



1,354,295



1,335,423

Income incentive fees

1,451,752



461,590



1,507,651



1,969,976

Capital gains incentive fees

1,742,904



-



1,840,572



(880,913)

Professional fees

267,332



224,517



772,509



761,745

Directors' fees

74,500



77,500



240,500



320,316

Insurance expense

120,119



94,094



356,439



280,236

Interest expense and other fees

4,854,388



3,861,072



13,869,834



12,245,870

Income tax expense

192,612



367,836



718,869



853,631

Other general and administrative expenses

209,779



238,177



796,338



706,559



Total Operating Expenses $ 12,965,243

$ 8,687,804 $

31,461,835

$ 26,115,050



Net Investment Income $ 4,064,100

$ 5,328,945 $

14,659,746

$ 17,004,022



Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated



























investments $ 7,921,322

$ 151,697 $

6,601,885

$ (2,444,759)



Loss on debt extinguishment $ -

$ - $

(539,250)

$ -



Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)



























on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments $ 2,080,603

$ 2,120,787 $

3,868,463

$ (11,054,942)



Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain



























on investments $ (606,377)

$ (92,749) $

(586,460)

$ (122,699)



Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments $ (681,027)



- $

(681,027)

$ -



Net Increase in Net Assets

























Resulting from Operations $ 12,778,621

$ 7,508,680 $

23,323,357

$ 3,381,622



Net Investment Income Per Share $ 0.21

$ 0.27 $

0.75

$ 0.87



Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting

























from Operations Per Share $ 0.66

$ 0.39 $

1.20

$ 0.17



Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

19,486,003



19,486,003



19,486,003



19,466,647



Distributions Per Share $ 0.58

$ 0.56 $

1.08

$ 1.15





STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION



























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





























For the

For the

For the

For the





three three

nine nine





months ended months ended

months ended months ended





September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30,





2021 2020

2021 2020 Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations























Net investment income $ 4,064,100

$ 5,328,945

$ 14,659,746

$ 17,004,022

Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled,

























non-affiliated investments

7,921,322



151,697



6,601,885



(2,444,759)

Loss on debt extinguishment

—



—



(539,250)



—

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on

























non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

2,080,603



2,120,787



3,868,463



(11,054,942)

Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation

























on investments

(606,377)



(92,749)



(586,460)



(122,699)

Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments

(681,027)



—



(681,027)



— Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting























from Operations $ 12,778,621

$ 7,508,680

$ 23,323,357

$ 3,381,622 Stockholder Distributions From:























Net investment income $ (11,299,933)

$ (10,912,161)

$ (21,039,037)

$ (22,402,959) Total Distributions $ (11,299,933)

$ (10,912,161)

$ (21,039,037)

$ (22,402,959) Capital Share Transactions























Issuance of common stock $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 5,023,937

Sales load

—



—



—



(5,681)

Offering costs

—



—



—



(18,169)

Partial share transactions

—



—



—



(96) Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From























Capital Share Transactions $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 4,999,991 Total Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets $ 1,478,688

$ (3,403,481)

$ 2,284,320

$ (14,021,346) Net Assets at Beginning of Period $ 274,166,281

$ 259,953,308

$ 273,360,649

$ 270,571,173 Net Assets at End of Period $ 275,644,969

$ 256,549,827

$ 275,644,969

$ 256,549,827





























STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



For the

For the nine nine months ended months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities









Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 23,323,357

$ 3,381,622 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets









from operations to net cash operating activities:











Purchases of investments

(243,298,147)



(87,193,368)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

123,617,259



82,360,666

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

(3,868,463)



11,054,942

Increase in investments due to PIK

(607,393)



(568,028)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(1,747,423)



(1,611,189)

Deferred tax provision

586,460



122,699

Amortization of loan structure fees

390,298



500,495

Amortization of deferred financing costs

346,123



249,532

Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures

801,259



515,707

Net realized (gain) loss on investments

(6,595,217)



2,444,759

Loss on debt extinguishment

539,250



— Changes in other assets and liabilities











(Increase) decrease in interest receivable

(614,133)



1,044,450

Increase in other receivable

(110,000)



(35,000)

Decrease in prepaid expenses

300,867



178,461

Increase in management fees payable

2,426,198



2,844,293

Increase (decrease) in incentive fees payable

948,489



(1,033,628)

Increase (decrease) in capital gains incentive fees payable

1,840,572



(880,913)

Increase in administrative services payable

371,745



363,606

Decrease in interest payable

(1,406,381)



(1,484,237)

Increase in unearned revenue

7,847



34,298

Increase (decrease) in income tax payable

511,851



(111,000)

Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

140,302



236,255 Net Cash Operating Activities $ (102,095,280)

$ 12,414,422 Cash flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from the issuance of common stock $ —

$ 4,794,994

Sales load for commons stock issued

—



(5,681)

Offering costs paid for common stock issued

—



(18,169)

Stockholder distributions paid

(13,636,301)



(18,300,982)

Repayment of Notes Payable

(48,875,000)



—

Proceeds from issuance of Notes

100,000,000



—

Financing costs from bond issuance

(2,237,835)



—

Proceeds from SBA Debentures

73,500,000



—

Financing costs paid on SBA Debentures

(3,139,725)



—

Financing costs paid on Credit facility

(39,843)



(1,849,834)

Borrowings under Credit Facility

191,200,000



97,450,000

Repayments of Credit Facility

(175,400,000)



(72,000,000)

Partial Share Redemption

—



(96) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 121,371,296

$ 10,070,232 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 19,276,016

$ 22,484,654 Cash and Cash Equivalents balance at beginning of period

18,477,602



16,133,315 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 37,753,618

$ 38,617,969 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense $ 13,733,216

$ 12,433,551

Excise tax paid

870,000



940,000

Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

—



228,943

Increase in dividends payable

7,402,736



3,873,034

Decrease in deferred offering costs for Notes Payable offering

(90,000)



—

Gain on conversion of equity investment

6,668



—

















Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (1) (Unaudited)







Quarter

Quarter



ended

ended



September 30,

2021

September 30,

2020 Net investment income $4,064,100

$5,328,945

Capital gains incentive fee $1,742,904

$-

Income tax expense $192,612

$367,836 Core net investment income $5,999,616

$5,696,781









Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share $0.21

$0.27 Core net investment income per share $0.31

$0.29











Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (2) (Unaudited)







Quarter

Quarter



ended

ended



September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020 Net investment income $4,064,100

$5,328,945

Net Realized Gain $7,921,322

$151,697

Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments $(681,027)

$- Total Realized Net Investment Income $11,304,395

$5,480,642









Per share amounts:





Net investment income per share $0.21

$0.27 Realized net investment income per share $0.58

$0.28











SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

