STELLUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC PROVIDES UNITRANCHE FINANCING IN SUPPORT OF CATCHMENT CAPITAL'S INVESTMENT IN FIDUS SYSTEMS

HOUSTON and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Management, LLC ("Stellus") announced today that its affiliates participated in providing senior debt financing and an equity co-investment in support of Catchment Capital's ("Catchment") investment in Fidus Systems ("Fidus" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced electronic and embedded system design services.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Fidus has established itself as a trusted design partner to blue-chip companies across a diverse set of end markets. The Company focuses on high-complexity embedded design services including FPGAs and ASICs, embedded software, hardware, layout and printed circuit boards, signal and power integrity, mechanical and thermal as well as radio frequency and providing validation and testing services. Trusted by 500+ customers, including tier-one leaders in semiconductor equipment, A&D, communications, computing and storage, auto, medical devices, consumer electronics and general industrial, Fidus combines deep technical talent with flexible engagement models to deliver first-time-right solutions for mission-critical applications.

Robby Berner, Partner at Catchment, said, "We believe Fidus is well-positioned to benefit from exceptionally attractive secular and macro growth drivers, including increases in market-wide outsourcing of high-complexity design services, utilization of artificial intelligence at the edge, increases in processing power and speed required for advanced electronics, and demand for aerospace, defense and space electronics. We appreciate Stellus' partnership throughout the transaction process."

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Catchment on its inaugural investment," said Doug Bollermann, Managing Director at Stellus, adding, "We believe the Company's strong reputation, coupled with Catchment's support, will accelerate its growth trajectory and position it well to capitalize on industry growth trends."

SOURCE Stellus Capital Management, LLC