Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

HOUSTON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated "We are pleased to report solid operating results in the fourth quarter in which we generated $0.34 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $42 million of investments and received $18 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $400 million at fair value. On January 16, 2026, we declared our 2026 first quarter monthly dividend of $0.35 per share in the aggregate."



























FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS























($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)





















































Three Months Ended

Years Ended



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$4.17 $0.34

$3.49 $0.37

$15.10 $1.33

$15.57 $1.80 Net realized gain on investments

1.42 0.11

0.01 —

1.52 0.14

0.03 — Net unrealized (depreciation) appreciation included in earnings

(1.67) (0.12)

1.39 0.14

0.40 0.04

0.88 0.11 Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments

(0.07) (0.02)

(0.08) (0.01)

(0.08) (0.01)

(0.09) (0.01) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$3.85 $0.31

$4.81 $0.50

$16.94 $1.50

$16.39 $1.90 Distributions

(4.47) (0.36)

(4.53) (0.47)

(16.51) (1.46)

(16.96) (1.96) Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

— —

— (0.01)

— 0.01

— 0.01 Net asset value

$199.63 $15.21

$162.39 $15.16

$199.63 $15.21

$162.39 $15.16 Weighted average shares outstanding



12,424,324



9,561,014



11,316,555



8,643,493

























(1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares

outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Investments at fair value

$400.1

$300.7 Total assets

$404.7

$304.8 Net assets

$199.6

$162.4 Shares outstanding

13,121,397

10,715,095 Net asset value per share

$15.21

$15.16













Three Months Ended



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 New investments

$41.8

$52.8 Repayments of investments

(18.1)

(10.7) Net activity

$23.7

$42.1













As of

As of



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Number of portfolio company investments

74

59 Number of debt investments

71

55









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments(2)







Cash

9.3 %

10.2 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.1 %

0.2 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

9.8 %

10.8 %









Weighted average yield on total investments(3)







Cash

9.0 %

9.8 % PIK

0.1 %

0.2 % Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 % Total

9.4 %

10.3 %









(2) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (3) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights such yields to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $9.8 million and $7.8 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $6.2 million and $5.0 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $1.4 million and $1.0 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively; capital gains incentive (reversals) fees of ($0.0) million and 0.1 million, which are not currently payable, respectively; fees and expenses related to the Company's borrowings totaled $3.5 million and $2.6 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), respectively; administrative expenses totaled $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively and other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.4 million and $0.3 million of management fees, respectively; $0.2 million of income incentive fees for both periods (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and less than $0.1 million and $0.2 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor, respectively, for net operating expenses of $5.6 million and $4.3 million, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, net investment income was $4.2 million and $3.5 million, or $0.34 and $0.37 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 12,424,324 and 9,561,014, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of ($1.7) million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.9 million and $4.8 million, or $0.31 and $0.50 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 12,424,324 and 9,561,014, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $300.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $128.6 million and $90.5 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

On August 1, 2024, the Company entered into a Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") by and among Stellus Private Credit BDC SPV LLC ("PBDC SPV"), as borrower, the Company, as equityholder and servicer, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, as facility agent, Citibank, N.A., as collateral agent and collateral custodian, Alter Domus (US) LLC, as collateral administrator, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time (the "SPV Facility"). The SPV Facility, as amended, provides for $75.0 million of initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for an additional $25.0 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. As of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $75.0 million and $50.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the SPV Facility, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company sold 412,586 common shares of beneficial interest at a weighted-average price of $15.26 per share for aggregate net proceeds of $6.3 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors during the three months ended December 31, 2025. Additionally, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company called $7.5 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction resulted in the issuance of 491,481 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.26 per share. Lastly, the Company purchased 176,879 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer during the three months ended December 31, 2025 at a price equal to $15.25 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.7 million.

Distributions

During the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.36 per share and $0.50, respectively ($4.5 million in the aggregate for both periods). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $0.3 million of the dividends declared in 2025 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended December 31, 2025:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

October 1, 2025

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc.*

Provider of patient safety, clinical risk mitigation, and healthcare compliance solutions

$ 1,241,645

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

October 17, 2025

Fidus Systems Inc.

Provider of outsourced electronic product development and engineering services

$ 3,023,836

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,015,890

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,446,825

Revolver Commitment















$ 216,218

Equity Add-On Investment

October 22, 2025

Recharged Opco, LLC*

Provider of residential electrical services

$ 775,904

Priority Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

October 27, 2025

Channel Partners Intermediateco, LLC*

Provider of outsourced marketing services

$ 277,083

Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

November 6, 2025

Mobotrex Acquisition, LLC*

Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic solution equipment

$ 1,435,403

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,668,789

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 461,751

Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

December 3, 2025

BC Partners Glengarry Co-Investment LP*

Provider of business-to-business account based marketing services

$ 11,916

Equity New Investment

December 3, 2025

Pure Upper Holdco LLC

Environmental and ambulatory cleaning services for healthcare facilities

$ 4,472,417

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,647,733

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,859,584

Revolver Commitment















$ 178,183

Equity Add-On Investment

December 15, 2025

SP CS Holdings LLC*

Provider of product testing and consumer insights

$ 59,038

Equity Add-On Investment

December 15, 2025

Recharged Opco, LLC*

Provider of residential electrical services

$ 274,800

Priority Revolver Commitment Add-On Investment

December 17, 2025

Carolina Topco Holdings, LP*

National commercial surface care and restoration company

$ 67,784

Equity New Investment

December 18, 2025

Pilot Power Group Acquisition, Inc.

Managed energy procurement and energy advisory services

$ 9,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 275,151

Equity Add-On Investment

December 19, 2025

Curion Holdings, LLC

Provider of product testing and consumer insights

$ 2,053,573

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

December 22, 2025

Solid Surface Holdco, LLC*

National commercial surface care and restoration company

$ 1,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 509,581

Revolver Commitment New Investment

December 23, 2025

Valor Buyco

Provider of dispatched road services

$ 2,918,359

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,646,753

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,497,245

Revolver Commitment















$ 490,441

Equity Add-On Investment

December 31, 2025

FairWave Holdings, LLC*

Specialty coffee platform

$ 49,707

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 252,134

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment * Existing portfolio company

The Company realized the following portfolio companies for the three months ended December 31, 2025:































Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Repayment

October 1, 2025

Heartland Business Systems, LLC

End-to-end information technologies solutions provider

$ 3,122,393

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 3,241,539

$ —

Delayed Draw Term Loan Full Realization













$ 452,671

$ 360,253

Equity Full Realization

December 8, 2025

EHI Buyer, Inc.

Provider of design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services for building management systems

$ 1,216,042

$ 1,039,429

Equity

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2025

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through March 13, 2026. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2025:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

January 2, 2026

Bart & Associates, LLC*

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled services, and hosts competitions for the U.S. equine industry

$ 1,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 32,595

Equity New Investment

January 9, 2026

Silver Parent, LLC

Senior-care focused placement platform

$ 4,611,400

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,006,422

Revolver Commitment















$ 387,436

Equity Add-On Investment

January 15, 2026

GRC Java Holdings, LLC*

Specialty coffee platform

$ 17,332

Equity Add-On Investment

January 21, 2026

evolv Holdco, LLC*

Digital transformation consulting firm

$ 4,530

Equity Add-On Investment

February 2, 2026

BI Investors, LLC*

Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis therapy

services

$ 4,467

Equity Add-On Investment

February 3, 2026

Green Topco Holdings, LLC*

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and associated service provider

$ 11,896

Equity Add-On Investment

February 6, 2026

SP MWM Holdco LLC*

Provider of test and measurement services and equipment

$ 113,721

Equity Add-On Investment

February 9, 2026

Michelli, LLC*

Provider of test and measurement services and equipment

$ 4,000,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment New Investment

March 3, 2026

Precision Strategies, LLC

Strategic communications and marketing agency

$ 4,524,350

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,177,716

Revolver Commitment New Investment

March 6, 2026

Synergy Health Partners

Provider of orthopedic and musculoskeletal care

$ 7,274,448

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,866,885

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 962,920

Revolver Commitment















$ 300,126

Equity























* Existing portfolio company

The Company realized the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2025:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

January 30, 2026

Luxium Solutions, LLC

Manufacturer and distributor of high- performance advanced materials and assemblies

$ 3,315,849

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 480,795

Delayed Draw Term Loan Full Repayment

February 3, 2026

Arctiq, Inc.

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and associated service provider

$ 9,780,648

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,601,662

Delayed Draw Term Loan

Credit Facilities

As of March 13, 2026, the outstanding balances under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility were $137.2 million and $75.0 million, respectively.

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since December 31, 2025, the Company sold 185,211 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.21 per share for aggregate proceeds of $2.8 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Share Repurchases

Since December 31, 2025, 357,092 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer. The Company purchased all common shares of beneficial interest validly tendered and not withdrawn at a price equal to $15.21 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $5.4 million.

Distributions Declared

On January 16, 2026 the Board declared a regular monthly dividend for each of January, February and March 2026 as follows:





















Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Share 1/16/2026

1/20/2026

1/30/2026

$ 0.1167 1/16/2026

2/2/2026

2/27/2026

$ 0.1167 1/16/2026

3/2/2026

3/31/2026

$ 0.1167

Acquisition of Stellus Capital Management

On February 5, 2026, the Company announced that Stellus Capital Management, the majority owner of the Advisor, entered into a definitive agreement with P10 Intermediate Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (formerly known as P10, Inc.) ("Ridgepost"), pursuant to which Ridgepost will acquire all of the outstanding equity interests in Stellus Capital Management (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, Stellus Capital Management and the Advisor will continue to be managed by their current partners, who will retain control of Stellus Capital Management and the Advisor's day-to-day operations, including investment decisions and investment committee processes. The Advisor will continue to serve as the external investment adviser to the Company. Consummation of the Transaction will result in a change of control of the Advisor, and this will result in an assignment of the current investment advisory agreement between the Company and the Advisor under the 1940 Act. As a result, the current investment advisory agreement will terminate upon consummation of the Transaction. Our Board and shareholders will therefore be asked to approve a new investment advisory agreement with the Advisor (the "New Advisory Agreement"), the terms of which are expected to remain the same as the current investment advisory agreement, other than the initial term of the investment advisory agreement. Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur in the middle of 2026 and is subject to customary conditions for a transaction of this nature. If approved, the New Advisory Agreement will take effect following the closing of the Transaction.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

















December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $396,791,982 and $297,791,269, respectively)

$ 400,131,924

$ 300,732,065 Cash and cash equivalents



2,586,895



2,144,116 Other receivable



—



4,340 Interest receivable



1,765,379



1,367,849 Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



2,580



161,473 Deferred offering costs



60,993



127,983 Related party receivable



—



2,004 Prepaid expenses



13,632



164,350 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



165,651



86,896 Total Assets

$ 404,727,054

$ 304,791,076 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 200,281,671

$ 138,692,860 Unearned revenue



1,207,706



921,629 Management fees payable



908,154



648,149 Income incentive fee payable



544,620



452,186 Capital gains incentive fee payable



527,603



306,229 Interest payable



865,205



613,821 Administrative services payable



189,715



109,027 Income tax payable



126,348



51,427 Deferred tax liability



338,611



259,455 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



110,706



348,413 Total Liabilities

$ 205,100,339

$ 142,403,196 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 199,626,715

$ 162,387,880 NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares authorized; 13,121,397 and 10,715,095 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 131,214

$ 107,151 Paid-in capital



195,935,870



159,483,435 Total distributable earnings



3,559,631



2,797,294 Net Assets

$ 199,626,715

$ 162,387,880 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 404,727,054

$ 304,791,076 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.21

$ 15.16

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS























Year Ended



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 INVESTMENT INCOME

















Interest income

$ 35,162,306

$ 28,560,141

$ 22,760,669 Other income



799,084



478,544



601,776 Total Investment Income

$ 35,961,390

$ 29,038,685

$ 23,362,445 OPERATING EXPENSES

















Management fees

$ 4,878,073

$ 3,469,835

$ 2,833,601 Income incentive fees



2,553,477



2,602,793



2,097,153 Capital gains incentive fee



221,374



44,545



261,684 Professional fees



686,503



747,853



670,800 Organization costs



—



—



1,000 Amortization of deferred offering costs



224,668



225,050



165,937 Administrative services expenses



728,246



523,823



417,573 Trustees' fees



160,000



160,000



160,000 Insurance expense



86,318



81,685



81,438 Valuation fees



93,513



64,498



40,324 Interest expense and other fees



13,448,925



9,505,536



8,225,528 Income tax expense



98,295



32,183



44,925 Other general and administrative expenses



292,033



262,575



142,294 Total Operating Expenses

$ 23,471,425

$ 17,720,376

$ 15,142,257 Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Advisor (Note 2)

$ (2,609,520)

$ (4,253,904)

$ (4,101,044) Net Operating Expenses

$ 20,861,905

$ 13,466,472

$ 11,041,213 Net Investment Income

$ 15,099,485

$ 15,572,213

$ 12,321,232 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ 1,467,178

$ —

$ 841,075 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation



52,488



30,648



24,343 Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments



—



—



(142,988) Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



378,831



906,234



2,566,523 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translations



20,315



(25,757)



11,719 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments



(79,156)



(91,591)



(167,865) Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 16,939,141

$ 16,391,747

$ 15,454,039 Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 1.33

$ 1.80

$ 1.96 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 1.50

$ 1.90

$ 2.46 Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted



11,316,555



8,643,493



6,273,882 Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 1.46

$ 1.96

$ 1.88

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

































Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

(loss) gain

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$ 54,834

$ 80,950,845

$ (742,722)

$ 80,262,957 Net investment income

—



—



—



12,321,232



12,321,232 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



841,075



841,075 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



24,343



24,343 Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments

—



—



—



(142,988)



(142,988) Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



2,566,523



2,566,523 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



11,719



11,719 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



(167,865)



(167,865) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

—



—



(197,724)



197,724



— Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(11,768,088)



(11,768,088) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,618,703



16,187



24,056,927



—



24,073,114 Balances at December 31, 2023

7,102,136

$ 71,021

$ 104,810,048

$ 3,140,953

$ 108,022,022 Net investment income

—



—



—



15,572,213



15,572,213 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



30,648



30,648 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



906,234



906,234 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(25,757)



(25,757) Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



(91,591)



(91,591) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

—



—



(221,350)



221,350



— Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(16,701,939)



(16,701,939) Distributions from net realized capital gains

—



—



—



(254,817)



(254,817) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

4,119,031



41,191



62,556,970



—



62,598,161 Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(506,072)



(5,061)



(7,662,233)



—



(7,667,294) Balances at December 31, 2024

10,715,095

$ 107,151

$ 159,483,435

$ 2,797,294

$ 162,387,880 Net investment income

—



—



—



15,099,485



15,099,485 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



1,467,178



1,467,178 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



52,488



52,488 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



378,831



378,831 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



20,315



20,315 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



(79,156)



(79,156) Return of capital and other tax related adjustments

—



—



(337,006)



337,006



— Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(16,240,877)



(16,240,877) Distributions from net realized capital gains

—



—



—



(272,933)



(272,933) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,747,060



27,471



41,986,208



—



42,013,679 Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(340,758)



(3,408)



(5,196,767)



—



(5,200,175) Balances at December 31, 2025

13,121,397

$ 131,214

$ 195,935,870

$ 3,559,631

$ 199,626,715

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





















For the years ended



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities

















Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 16,939,141

$ 16,391,747

$ 15,454,039 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:

















Purchases of investments



(135,656,548)



(119,805,183)



(89,322,601) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



39,379,107



30,250,267



42,260,585 Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments



(378,831)



(906,234)



(2,566,523) Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation foreign currency translations



(20,315)



25,757



(11,719) Increase in investments due to PIK



(313,010)



(1,059,816)



(129,990) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(1,021,839)



(678,569)



(502,109) Deferred tax provision



79,156



91,590



167,865 Amortization of loan structure fees



682,848



306,387



586,127 Amortization of deferred offering costs



224,668



225,050



165,937 Net realized gain on investments



(1,467,178)



—



(841,075) Changes in other assets and liabilities

















(Increase) decrease in interest receivable



(397,530)



127,732



(465,307) Decrease (increase) in other receivable



4,340



(4,340)



— Decrease (increase) in related party receivable



2,004



160,451



(152,835) Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor



158,893



(34,934)



39,099 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses



150,718



(37,331)



5,985 Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable



80,688



(15,931)



58,894 Increase (decrease) in interest payable



251,384



246,728



(196,148) Increase in income management fees payable



260,005



648,149



— Increase in income incentive fees payable



92,434



12,332



111,658 Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable



221,374



44,545



261,684 Increase in unearned revenue



286,077



24,091



357,904 Increase (decrease) in income tax payable



74,921



(131,062)



175,018 (Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



(237,707)



171,164



57,975 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$ (80,605,200)

$ (73,947,410)

$ (34,485,537) Cash Flows from Financing Activities

















Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$ 42,013,679

$ 62,598,161

$ 24,073,114 Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued



(157,678)



(280,158)



(184,418) Purchase of common shares of beneficial interest in tender offer



(5,200,175)



(7,667,294)



— Stockholder distributions paid



(16,513,810)



(20,507,824)



(10,026,553) Borrowings under Credit Facilities



163,200,000



184,300,000



169,750,000 Repayments of Credit Facilities



(100,000,000)



(141,850,000)



(152,365,000) Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities



(2,294,037)



(1,095,044)



(387,744) Short-term loan borrowings



—



—



4,500,000 Short-term loan repayments



—



—



(15,750,000) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$ 81,047,979

$ 75,497,841

$ 19,609,399 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 442,779

$ 1,550,431

$ (14,876,138) Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period



2,144,116



593,685



15,469,823 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 2,586,895

$ 2,144,116

$ 593,685 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities

















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 12,514,693

$ 7,835,549

$ 1,270,834 Income and excise tax paid



23,374



163,245



12,895 Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan



1,329,809



623,113



43,894

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC