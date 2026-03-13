Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

News provided by

Stellus Private Credit BDC

Mar 13, 2026, 16:30 ET

HOUSTON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated "We are pleased to report solid operating results in the fourth quarter in which we generated $0.34 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $42 million of investments and received $18 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $400 million at fair value. On January 16, 2026, we declared our 2026 first quarter monthly dividend of $0.35 per share in the aggregate."











FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











($ in millions, except data relating to per

share amounts and shares outstanding)


























Three Months Ended

Years Ended


December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024


Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$4.17

$0.34

$3.49

$0.37

$15.10

$1.33

$15.57

$1.80

Net realized gain on investments

1.42

0.11

0.01


1.52

0.14

0.03

Net unrealized (depreciation)

appreciation included in earnings

(1.67)

(0.12)

1.39

0.14

0.40

0.04

0.88

0.11

Provision for taxes on net unrealized

appreciation on investments

(0.07)

(0.02)

(0.08)

(0.01)

(0.08)

(0.01)

(0.09)

(0.01)

Net increase in net assets resulting

from operations

$3.85

$0.31

$4.81

$0.50

$16.94

$1.50

$16.39

$1.90

Distributions

(4.47)

(0.36)

(4.53)

(0.47)

(16.51)

(1.46)

(16.96)

(1.96)

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)


(0.01)

0.01

0.01

Net asset value

$199.63

$15.21

$162.39

$15.16

$199.63

$15.21

$162.39

$15.16

Weighted average shares outstanding

12,424,324

9,561,014

11,316,555

8,643,493













(1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares
outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.

 

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY



($ in millions)










As of

As of


December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Investments at fair value

$400.1

$300.7

Total assets

$404.7

$304.8

Net assets

$199.6

$162.4

Shares outstanding

13,121,397

10,715,095

Net asset value per share

$15.21

$15.16







Three Months Ended


December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

New investments

$41.8

$52.8

Repayments of investments

(18.1)

(10.7)

Net activity

$23.7

$42.1







As of

As of


December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Number of portfolio company investments

74

59

Number of debt investments

71

55





Weight average yield of debt and other income producing

investments(2)



Cash

9.3 %

10.2 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.1 %

0.2 %

Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 %

Total

9.8 %

10.8 %





Weighted average yield on total investments(3)



Cash

9.0 %

9.8 %

PIK

0.1 %

0.2 %

Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 %

Total

9.4 %

10.3 %





(2) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(3) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights such yields to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

 

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $9.8 million and $7.8 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 totaled $6.2 million and $5.0 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $1.4 million and $1.0 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively; capital gains incentive (reversals) fees of ($0.0) million and 0.1 million, which are not currently payable, respectively; fees and expenses related to the Company's borrowings totaled $3.5 million and $2.6 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), respectively; administrative expenses totaled $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively and other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively. For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.4 million and $0.3 million of management fees, respectively; $0.2 million of income incentive fees for both periods (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and less than $0.1 million and $0.2 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor, respectively, for net operating expenses of $5.6 million and $4.3 million, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, net investment income was $4.2 million and $3.5 million, or $0.34 and $0.37 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 12,424,324 and 9,561,014, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of ($1.7) million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.9 million and $4.8 million, or $0.31 and $0.50 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 12,424,324 and 9,561,014, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $300.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $128.6 million and $90.5 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

On August 1, 2024, the Company entered into a Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") by and among Stellus Private Credit BDC SPV LLC ("PBDC SPV"), as borrower, the Company, as equityholder and servicer, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, as facility agent, Citibank, N.A., as collateral agent and collateral custodian, Alter Domus (US) LLC, as collateral administrator, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time (the "SPV Facility").  The SPV Facility, as amended, provides for $75.0 million of initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for an additional $25.0 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. As of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $75.0 million and $50.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the SPV Facility, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company sold 412,586 common shares of beneficial interest at a weighted-average price of $15.26 per share for aggregate net proceeds of $6.3 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors during the three months ended December 31, 2025. Additionally, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company called $7.5 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction resulted in the issuance of 491,481 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.26 per share. Lastly, the Company purchased 176,879 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer during the three months ended December 31, 2025 at a price equal to $15.25 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.7 million.

Distributions

During the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.36 per share and $0.50, respectively ($4.5 million in the aggregate for both periods). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $0.3 million of the dividends declared in 2025 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended December 31, 2025:










Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

 Instrument Type

Add-On Investment

October 1, 2025

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc.*

Provider of patient safety, clinical risk mitigation, and

healthcare compliance solutions

$

1,241,645

Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment

October 17, 2025

Fidus Systems Inc.


Provider of outsourced electronic product

development and engineering services

$

3,023,836

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

2,015,890

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

1,446,825

Revolver Commitment








$

216,218

Equity

Add-On Investment

October 22, 2025

Recharged Opco, LLC*

Provider of residential electrical services

$

775,904

Priority Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment

October 27, 2025

Channel Partners Intermediateco, LLC*

Provider of outsourced marketing services

$

277,083

Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment

November 6, 2025

Mobotrex Acquisition, LLC*

Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic

solution equipment

$

1,435,403

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,668,789

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

461,751

Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment

December 3, 2025

BC Partners Glengarry Co-Investment LP*

Provider of business-to-business account based

marketing services

$

11,916

Equity

New Investment

December 3, 2025

Pure Upper Holdco LLC

Environmental and ambulatory cleaning services for

healthcare facilities

$

4,472,417

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,647,733

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

1,859,584

Revolver Commitment








$

178,183

Equity

Add-On Investment

December 15, 2025

SP CS Holdings LLC*

Provider of product testing and consumer insights

$

59,038

Equity

Add-On Investment

December 15, 2025

Recharged Opco, LLC*

Provider of residential electrical services

$

274,800

Priority Revolver Commitment

Add-On Investment

December 17, 2025

Carolina Topco Holdings, LP*

National commercial surface care and restoration

company

$

67,784

Equity

New Investment

December 18, 2025

Pilot Power Group Acquisition, Inc.

Managed energy procurement and energy advisory

services

$

9,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

275,151

Equity

Add-On Investment

December 19, 2025

Curion Holdings, LLC

Provider of product testing and consumer insights

$

2,053,573

Senior Secured – First Lien

Add-On Investment

December 22, 2025

Solid Surface Holdco, LLC*

National commercial surface care and restoration company

$

1,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

509,581

Revolver Commitment

New Investment

December 23, 2025

Valor Buyco

Provider of dispatched road services

$

2,918,359

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

2,646,753

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

1,497,245

Revolver Commitment








$

490,441

Equity

Add-On Investment

December 31, 2025

FairWave Holdings, LLC*

Specialty coffee platform

$

49,707

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

252,134

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

*    Existing portfolio company

The Company realized the following portfolio companies for the three months ended December 31, 2025:













Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

 Instrument Type

Full Repayment

October 1, 2025

Heartland Business Systems, LLC

End-to-end information

technologies solutions provider

$

3,122,393

$


Senior Secured – First Lien








$

3,241,539

$


Delayed Draw Term Loan

Full Realization






$

452,671

$

360,253

Equity

Full Realization

December 8, 2025

EHI Buyer, Inc.

Provider of design, engineering,

installation, and maintenance

services for building management

systems

$

1,216,042

$

1,039,429

Equity

Events Subsequent to December 31, 2025

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through March 13, 2026. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2025:










Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type

Add-On Investment

January 2, 2026

Bart & Associates, LLC*

Provider of content, information, tech-enabled

services, and hosts competitions for the U.S.

equine industry

$

1,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

32,595

Equity

New Investment

January 9, 2026

Silver Parent, LLC

Senior-care focused placement platform

$

4,611,400

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,006,422

Revolver Commitment








$

387,436

Equity

Add-On Investment

January 15, 2026

GRC Java Holdings, LLC*

Specialty coffee platform

$

17,332

Equity

Add-On Investment

January 21, 2026

evolv Holdco, LLC*

Digital transformation consulting firm

$

4,530

Equity

Add-On Investment

February 2, 2026

BI Investors, LLC*

Provider of center-based applied behavioral

analysis therapy
services

$

4,467

Equity

Add-On Investment

February 3, 2026

Green Topco Holdings, LLC*

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and

associated service provider

$

11,896

Equity

Add-On Investment

February 6, 2026

SP MWM Holdco LLC*

Provider of test and measurement services and

equipment

$

113,721

Equity

Add-On Investment

February 9, 2026

Michelli, LLC*

Provider of test and measurement services and

equipment

$

4,000,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

New Investment

March 3, 2026

Precision Strategies, LLC

Strategic communications and marketing agency

$

4,524,350

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,177,716

Revolver Commitment

New Investment

March 6, 2026

Synergy Health Partners

Provider of orthopedic and musculoskeletal care

$

7,274,448

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,866,885

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

962,920

Revolver Commitment








$

300,126

Equity












*    Existing portfolio company

The Company realized  the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2025:










Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

 Instrument Type

Full Repayment

January 30, 2026

Luxium Solutions, LLC

Manufacturer and distributor of high-

performance advanced materials and assemblies

$

3,315,849

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

480,795

Delayed Draw Term Loan

Full Repayment

February 3, 2026

Arctiq, Inc.

Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and

associated service provider

$

9,780,648

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,601,662

Delayed Draw Term Loan

Credit Facilities

As of March 13, 2026, the outstanding balances under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility were $137.2 million and $75.0 million, respectively.

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since December 31, 2025, the Company sold 185,211 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.21 per share for aggregate proceeds of $2.8 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Share Repurchases

Since December 31, 2025, 357,092 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer. The Company purchased all common shares of beneficial interest validly tendered and not withdrawn at a price equal to $15.21 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $5.4 million.

Distributions Declared

On January 16, 2026 the Board declared a regular monthly dividend for each of January, February and March 2026 as follows:








Record

Payment

Amount per

Declared

Date

Date

Share

1/16/2026

1/20/2026

1/30/2026

$

0.1167

1/16/2026

2/2/2026

2/27/2026

$

0.1167

1/16/2026

3/2/2026

3/31/2026

$

0.1167

Acquisition of Stellus Capital Management

On February 5, 2026, the Company announced that Stellus Capital Management, the majority owner of the Advisor, entered into a definitive agreement with P10 Intermediate Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (formerly known as P10, Inc.) ("Ridgepost"), pursuant to which Ridgepost will acquire all of the outstanding equity interests in Stellus Capital Management (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, Stellus Capital Management and the Advisor will continue to be managed by their current partners, who will retain control of Stellus Capital Management and the Advisor's day-to-day operations, including investment decisions and investment committee processes. The Advisor will continue to serve as the external investment adviser to the Company. Consummation of the Transaction will result in a change of control of the Advisor, and this will result in an assignment of the current investment advisory agreement between the Company and the Advisor under the 1940 Act. As a result, the current investment advisory agreement will terminate upon consummation of the Transaction. Our Board and shareholders will therefore be asked to approve a new investment advisory agreement with the Advisor (the "New Advisory Agreement"), the terms of which are expected to remain the same as the current investment advisory agreement, other than the initial term of the investment advisory agreement. Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur in the middle of 2026 and is subject to customary conditions for a transaction of this nature. If approved, the New Advisory Agreement will take effect following the closing of the Transaction.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts
Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES









December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$396,791,982 and $297,791,269, respectively)

$

400,131,924

$

300,732,065

Cash and cash equivalents

2,586,895

2,144,116

Other receivable



4,340

Interest receivable

1,765,379

1,367,849

Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)

2,580

161,473

Deferred offering costs

60,993

127,983

Related party receivable



2,004

Prepaid expenses

13,632

164,350

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

165,651

86,896

Total Assets

$

404,727,054

$

304,791,076

LIABILITIES







Credit Facilities payable

$

200,281,671

$

138,692,860

Unearned revenue

1,207,706

921,629

Management fees payable

908,154

648,149

Income incentive fee payable

544,620

452,186

Capital gains incentive fee payable

527,603

306,229

Interest payable

865,205

613,821

Administrative services payable

189,715

109,027

Income tax payable

126,348

51,427

Deferred tax liability

338,611

259,455

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

110,706

348,413

Total Liabilities

$

205,100,339

$

142,403,196

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets

$

199,626,715

$

162,387,880

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares

authorized; 13,121,397 and 10,715,095 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$

131,214

$

107,151

Paid-in capital

195,935,870

159,483,435

Total distributable earnings

3,559,631

2,797,294

Net Assets

$

199,626,715

$

162,387,880

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

404,727,054

$

304,791,076

Net Asset Value Per Share

$

15.21

$

15.16

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS












Year Ended



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

INVESTMENT INCOME










Interest income

$

35,162,306

$

28,560,141

$

22,760,669

Other income

799,084

478,544

601,776

Total Investment Income

$

35,961,390

$

29,038,685

$

23,362,445

OPERATING EXPENSES










Management fees

$

4,878,073

$

3,469,835

$

2,833,601

Income incentive fees

2,553,477

2,602,793

2,097,153

Capital gains incentive fee

221,374

44,545

261,684

Professional fees

686,503

747,853

670,800

Organization costs





1,000

Amortization of deferred offering costs

224,668

225,050

165,937

Administrative services expenses

728,246

523,823

417,573

Trustees' fees

160,000

160,000

160,000

Insurance expense

86,318

81,685

81,438

Valuation fees

93,513

64,498

40,324

Interest expense and other fees

13,448,925

9,505,536

8,225,528

Income tax expense

98,295

32,183

44,925

Other general and administrative expenses

292,033

262,575

142,294

Total Operating Expenses

$

23,471,425

$

17,720,376

$

15,142,257

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Advisor (Note 2)

$

(2,609,520)

$

(4,253,904)

$

(4,101,044)

Net Operating Expenses

$

20,861,905

$

13,466,472

$

11,041,213

Net Investment Income

$

15,099,485

$

15,572,213

$

12,321,232

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$

1,467,178

$


$

841,075

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

52,488

30,648

24,343

Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments





(142,988)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

378,831

906,234

2,566,523

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency

translations

20,315

(25,757)

11,719

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

(79,156)

(91,591)

(167,865)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$

16,939,141

$

16,391,747

$

15,454,039

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$

1.33

$

1.80

$

1.96

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per

Share – basic and diluted

$

1.50

$

1.90

$

2.46

Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

Outstanding – basic and diluted

11,316,555

8,643,493

6,273,882

Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$

1.46

$

1.96

$

1.88

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS

















Common Shares of










Beneficial Interest



Total



Number of 

Par

Paid-in 

distributable



shares

value

capital

(loss) gain

Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2022

5,483,433

$

54,834

$

80,950,845

$

(742,722)

$

80,262,957

Net investment income







12,321,232

12,321,232

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments







841,075

841,075

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







24,343

24,343

Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments







(142,988)

(142,988)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments







2,566,523

2,566,523

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations







11,719

11,719

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments







(167,865)

(167,865)

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments





(197,724)

197,724

Distributions from net investment income







(11,768,088)

(11,768,088)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,618,703

16,187

24,056,927



24,073,114

Balances at December 31, 2023

7,102,136

$

71,021

$

104,810,048

$

3,140,953

$

108,022,022

Net investment income







15,572,213

15,572,213

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







30,648

30,648

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments







906,234

906,234

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations







(25,757)

(25,757)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments







(91,591)

(91,591)

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments





(221,350)

221,350

Distributions from net investment income







(16,701,939)

(16,701,939)

Distributions from net realized capital gains







(254,817)

(254,817)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

4,119,031

41,191

62,556,970



62,598,161

Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(506,072)

(5,061)

(7,662,233)



(7,667,294)

Balances at December 31, 2024

10,715,095

$

107,151

$

159,483,435

$

2,797,294

$

162,387,880

Net investment income







15,099,485

15,099,485

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments







1,467,178

1,467,178

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







52,488

52,488

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments







378,831

378,831

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations







20,315

20,315

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments







(79,156)

(79,156)

Return of capital and other tax related adjustments





(337,006)

337,006

Distributions from net investment income







(16,240,877)

(16,240,877)

Distributions from net realized capital gains







(272,933)

(272,933)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,747,060

27,471

41,986,208



42,013,679

Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(340,758)

(3,408)

(5,196,767)



(5,200,175)

Balances at December 31, 2025

13,121,397

$

131,214

$

195,935,870

$

3,559,631

$

199,626,715

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











For the years ended


December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities








Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

16,939,141

$

16,391,747

$

15,454,039

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating

activities:








Purchases of investments

(135,656,548)

(119,805,183)

(89,322,601)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

39,379,107

30,250,267

42,260,585

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

(378,831)

(906,234)

(2,566,523)

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation foreign currency translations

(20,315)

25,757

(11,719)

Increase in investments due to PIK

(313,010)

(1,059,816)

(129,990)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(1,021,839)

(678,569)

(502,109)

Deferred tax provision

79,156

91,590

167,865

Amortization of loan structure fees

682,848

306,387

586,127

Amortization of deferred offering costs

224,668

225,050

165,937

Net realized gain on investments

(1,467,178)



(841,075)

Changes in other assets and liabilities








(Increase) decrease in interest receivable

(397,530)

127,732

(465,307)

Decrease (increase) in other receivable

4,340

(4,340)

Decrease (increase) in related party receivable

2,004

160,451

(152,835)

Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor



158,893

(34,934)

39,099

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses



150,718

(37,331)

5,985

Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable

80,688

(15,931)

58,894

Increase (decrease) in interest payable

251,384

246,728

(196,148)

Increase in income management fees payable

260,005

648,149

Increase in income incentive fees payable

92,434

12,332

111,658

Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable

221,374

44,545

261,684

Increase in unearned revenue

286,077

24,091

357,904

Increase (decrease) in income tax payable

74,921

(131,062)

175,018

(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

(237,707)

171,164

57,975

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$

(80,605,200)

$

(73,947,410)

$

(34,485,537)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities








Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$

42,013,679

$

62,598,161

$

24,073,114

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(157,678)

(280,158)

(184,418)

Purchase of common shares of beneficial interest in tender offer

(5,200,175)

(7,667,294)

Stockholder distributions paid

(16,513,810)

(20,507,824)

(10,026,553)

Borrowings under Credit Facilities

163,200,000

184,300,000

169,750,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities

(100,000,000)

(141,850,000)

(152,365,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(2,294,037)

(1,095,044)

(387,744)

Short-term loan borrowings





4,500,000

Short-term loan repayments





(15,750,000)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

81,047,979

$

75,497,841

$

19,609,399

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

442,779

$

1,550,431

$

(14,876,138)

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

2,144,116

593,685

15,469,823

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

2,586,895

$

2,144,116

$

593,685

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities








Cash paid for interest expense

$

12,514,693

$

7,835,549

$

1,270,834

Income and excise tax paid

23,374

163,245

12,895

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

1,329,809

623,113

43,894

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

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