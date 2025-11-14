Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated "We are pleased to report solid operating results in the third quarter in which we generated $0.36 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $43 million of investments and received $7 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $376 million at fair value. On October 21, 2025, we declared our 2025 fourth quarter monthly dividend of $0.36 per share in the aggregate."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)





























Three Months Ended



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$3.98 $0.36

$4.66 $0.49 Net realized gain on investments

0.02 —

— — Net unrealized appreciation included in earnings

(0.17) (0.01)

(0.40) (0.04) Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments

(0.05) (0.01)

(0.01) — Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$3.78 $0.34

$4.25 $0.45 Distributions

(4.23) (0.38)

(4.74) (0.50) Other weighted average share adjustments(1)

— 0.01

— — Net asset value

$188.78 $15.26

$142.20 $15.14 Weighted average shares outstanding



11,123,004



9,456,180

____________________________ (1) Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Investments at fair value

$376.4

$300.7 Total assets

$384.8

$304.8 Net assets

$188.8

$162.4 Shares outstanding

12,371,428

10,715,095 Net asset value per share

$15.26

$15.16













Three Months Ended



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 New investments

$42.7

$9.0 Repayments of investments

(6.8)

(6.6) Net activity

$35.9

$2.4













As of

As of



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Number of portfolio company investments

72

59 Number of debt investments

68

55









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments(2)







Cash

9.8 %

10.2 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.1 %

0.2 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

10.3 %

10.8 %









Weighted average yield on total investments(3)







Cash

9.4 %

9.8 % PIK

0.1 %

0.2 % Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 % Total

9.8 %

10.3 %

____________________________ (2) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (3) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights such yields to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 totaled $9.4 million and $7.9 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 totaled $6.1 million and $4.6 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $1.3 million and $0.9 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.7 million and $0.8 million, respectively; capital gains incentive fees (reversals) of ($0.0) million and less than ($0.01) million, which are not currently payable, respectively; fees and expenses related to the Company's borrowings totaled $3.6 million and $2.5 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), respectively; administrative expenses totaled $0.2 million and $0.1 million, respectively and other expenses totaled $0.3 million and $0.4 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.4 million and $0.9 million of management fees, respectively; $0.3 million of income incentive fees for both periods (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor, respectively, for net operating expenses of $5.4 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, net investment income was $4.0 million and $4.7 million, or $0.36 and $0.49 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 11,123,004 and 9,456,180, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of ($0.2) million and ($0.4) million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.8 million and $4.2 million, or $0.34 and $0.45 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 11,123,004 and 9,456,180, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $300.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $145.1 million and $90.5 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

On August 1, 2024, the Company entered into a Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") by and among Stellus Private Credit BDC SPV LLC ("PBDC SPV"), as borrower, the Company, as equityholder and servicer, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, as facility agent, Citibank, N.A., as collateral agent and collateral custodian, Alter Domus (US) LLC, as collateral administrator, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time (the "SPV Facility"). The SPV Facility provides for $50.0 million of initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for an additional $50.0 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. As of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $50.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the SPV Facility.

The Company sold 382,821 common shares of beneficial interest at a weighted-average price of $15.29 per share for aggregate net proceeds of $5.9 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors during the three months ended September 30, 2025. Additionally, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company called $15.0 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction resulted in the issuance of 981,034 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.29 per share. Lastly, the Company purchased 141,270 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer during the three months ended September 30, 2025 at a price equal to $15.29 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.2 million.

Distributions

During the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.38 per share and $0.50, respectively (million and $4.2 million and $4.7 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended September 30, 2025:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

July 28, 2025

Equine Network, LLC*

Hosts competitions and provides services for the U.S. equine industry

$ 958,256

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

July 31, 2025

The Millennium Alliance, LLC

Facilitator of peer-to-peer events connecting companies with technology solution providers

$ 5,280,193

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,341,001

Revolver Commitment















$ 294,275

Equity New Investment

July 31, 2025

Elder Care Opco LLC

Provider of homecare services

$ 3,485,935

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 3,697,074

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,259,737

Revolver Commitment















$ 740,592

Equity Add-On Investment

August 4, 2025

Guidant Corp.*

Provider of liquid metering products and integrated solutions to the energy infrastructure sector

$ 50,673

Equity Add-On Investment

August 5, 2025

MedLearning Group, LLC*

Provider of continuing medical education services

$ 3,414,406

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

August 22, 2025

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC

Provider of IT asset disposition services

$ 1,533,888

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 4,070,703

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,368,939

Revolver Commitment















$ 174,338

Equity Add-On Investment

August 29, 2025

Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC*

Organic waste recycler and producer of compost, mulch, and engineered soils

$ 22,950

Equity New Investment

September 19, 2025

Champion Services Acquireco LLC

Provider of commercial re-roofing and restoration services

$ 7,822,508

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,368,939

Revolver Commitment















$ 204,254

Equity New Investment

September 22, 2025

DFO Enterprises, LLC

Manufacturer of fiber optic cable assembly equipment, consumables, and precision components

$ 7,358,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,742,096

Revolver Commitment















$ 321,180

Equity

____________________________ * Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2025

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 14, 2025. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2025:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

October 1, 2025

The Hardenbergh Group, Inc.*

Provider of patient safety, clinical risk mitigation, and healthcare compliance solutions

$ 1,241,645

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

October 17, 2025

Fidus Systems Inc.

Provider of outsourced electronic product development and engineering services

$ 3,023,836

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,015,890

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 1,446,825

Revolver Commitment















$ 216,218

Equity Add-On Investment

November 6, 2025

Mobotrex Acquisition, LLC*

Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic solution equipment

$ 1,435,403

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,668,789

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 461,751

Revolver Commitment

____________________________ * Existing portfolio company

The Company realized the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2025:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Repayment

October 1, 2025

Heartland Business Systems, LLC

End-to-end information technologies solutions provider

$ 3,122,393

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 3,241,539

$ —

Delayed Draw Term Loan Full Realization













$ 452,671

$ 360,253

Equity

Credit Facilities

On October 2, 2025, the "Company entered into Amendment No. 2 to Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Second Amendment"), by and among Stellus SPV, as borrower (the "Borrower"), the Company, as servicer, Deutsche Bank, as facility agent, agent and a committed lender, which amends that certain Loan Agreement. ). The Second Amendment amended the Loan Agreement to, among other things, (i) increase the commitment from $50.0 million to $75.0 million, (ii) reduce the applicable margin rate on advances under the Loan Agreement to a range of 2.00% to 2.35%, (iii) extend the revolving period to October 2, 2028, and (iv) extend the maturity date to October 2, 2031.

As of November 14, 2025, the outstanding balances under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility were $117.3 million and $75.0 million, respectively.

Distributions Declared

On October 21, 2025 the Board declared a regular monthly dividend for each of October 2025, November 2025, and December 2025 as follows:





Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Share 10/21/2025

10/22/2025

10/31/2025

$ 0.1200 10/21/2025

11/3/2025

11/28/2025

$ 0.1200 10/21/2025

12/1/2025

12/31/2025

$ 0.1200

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since September 30, 2025, the Company sold 158,404 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.26 per share for aggregate net proceeds of $2.4 million which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Share Repurchases

Since September 30, 2025, 176,879 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer. The Company purchased all common shares of beneficial interest validly tendered and not withdrawn at a price equal to $15.25 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $2.7 million.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

















September 30, 2025









(unaudited)

December 31, 2024 ASSETS











Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $371,417,536 and $297,791,269, respectively)

$ 376,434,763

$ 300,732,065 Cash and cash equivalents



6,386,635



2,144,116 Other receivable



14,778



4,340 Interest receivable



1,774,269



1,367,849 Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



1,615



161,473 Deferred offering costs



57,662



127,983 Related party receivable



—



2,004 Prepaid expenses



50,024



164,350 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



123,415



86,896 Total Assets

$ 384,843,161

$ 304,791,076 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 191,655,862

$ 138,692,860 Unearned revenue



1,197,734



921,629 Management fees payable



855,941



648,149 Income incentive fee payable



475,545



452,186 Capital gains incentive fee payable



559,652



306,229 Interest payable



711,239



613,821 Administrative services payable



162,970



109,027 Income tax payable



56,752



51,427 Deferred tax liability



272,073



259,455 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



120,102



348,413 Total Liabilities

$ 196,067,870

$ 142,403,196 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 188,775,291

$ 162,387,880 NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares authorized; 12,371,428 and 10,715,095 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 123,714

$ 107,151 Paid-in capital



184,807,352



159,483,435 Total distributable earnings



3,844,225



2,797,294 Net Assets

$ 188,775,291

$ 162,387,880 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 384,843,161

$ 304,791,076 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.26

$ 15.16

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 INVESTMENT INCOME























Interest income

$ 9,206,005

$ 7,800,382

$ 25,648,553

$ 20,954,358 Other income



191,610



132,962



539,155



328,683 Total Investment Income

$ 9,397,615

$ 7,933,344

$ 26,187,708

$ 21,283,041 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees

$ 1,283,911

$ 896,304

$ 3,515,843

$ 2,497,611 Income incentive fees



652,037



756,668



1,856,151



1,997,539 Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee



(19,310)



(124,713)



253,423



(94,639) Professional fees



140,297



156,396



522,135



481,328 Amortization of deferred offering costs



49,099



61,701



182,080



157,083 Administrative services expenses



192,550



135,018



493,733



379,067 Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000



120,000



120,000 Insurance expense



22,370



20,418



66,380



60,811 Valuation fees



47,004



31,965



89,613



60,683 Interest expense and other fees



3,621,996



2,496,503



9,879,767



6,884,954 Income tax expense



17,218



—



34,325



29,274 Other general and administrative expenses



65,841



75,218



211,196



196,063 Total Operating Expenses

$ 6,113,013

$ 4,545,478

$ 17,224,646

$ 12,769,774 Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Advisor (Note 2)

$ (691,899)

$ (1,276,857)

$ (1,965,389)

$ (3,566,605) Net Operating Expenses

$ 5,421,114

$ 3,268,621

$ 15,259,257

$ 9,203,169 Net Investment Income

$ 3,976,501

$ 4,664,723

$ 10,928,451

$ 12,079,872 Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

$ —

$ —

$ 67,495

$ — Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

$ 22,420

$ 5,522



28,839



20,367 Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(160,661)



(424,614)



2,044,676



(508,252) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations



(3,977)



20,336



31,755



7,167 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments



(50,884)



(19,791)



(12,618)



(15,993) Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 3,783,399

$ 4,246,176

$ 13,088,598

$ 11,583,161 Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.36

$ 0.49

$ 1.00

$ 1.45 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.34

$ 0.45

$ 1.20

$ 1.39 Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted



11,123,004



9,456,180



10,943,242



8,335,421 Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.38

$ 0.50

$ 1.10

$ 1.49

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

































Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

gain

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2023

7,102,136

$ 71,021

$ 104,810,048

$ 3,140,953

$ 108,022,022 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,552,515



3,552,515 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



8,442



8,442 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



333,461



333,461 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(8,881)



(8,881) Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments

—



—



—



45,885



45,885 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(3,610,362)



(3,610,362) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

255,902



2,559



3,901,680



—



3,904,239 Balances at March 31, 2024

7,358,038

$ 73,580

$ 108,711,728

$ 3,462,013

$ 112,247,321 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,862,634



3,862,634 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



6,403



6,403 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(417,099)



(417,099) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(4,288)



(4,288) Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



(42,087)



(42,087) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(4,075,936)



(4,075,936) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

2,032,499



20,325



31,035,613



—



31,055,938 Balances at June 30, 2024

9,390,537

$ 93,905

$ 139,747,341

$ 2,791,640

$ 142,632,886 Net investment income

—



—



—



4,664,723



4,664,723 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



5,522



5,522 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(424,614)



(424,614) Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



20,336



20,336 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



(19,791)



(19,791) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(4,740,785)



(4,740,785) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

377,534



3,776



5,751,834



—



5,755,610 Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(373,094)



(3,731)



(5,663,574)



—



(5,667,305) Balances at September 30, 2024

9,394,977

$ 93,950

$ 139,835,601

$ 2,297,031

$ 142,226,582





























Balances at December 31, 2024

10,715,095

$ 107,151

$ 159,483,435

$ 2,797,294

$ 162,387,880 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,306,751



3,306,751 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



1,621



1,621 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



1,180,792



1,180,792 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



13,034



13,034 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



61,859



61,859 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(3,881,841)



(3,881,841) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

158,226



1,582



2,406,248



—



2,407,830 Balances at March 31, 2025

10,873,321

$ 108,733

$ 161,889,683

$ 3,479,510

$ 165,477,926 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,645,199



3,645,199 Net realized gain on investments

—



—



—



67,495



67,495 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



4,798



4,798 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



1,024,545



1,024,545 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



22,698



22,698 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



(23,593)



(23,593) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(3,934,324)



(3,934,324) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

276,357



2,764



4,220,720



—



4,223,484 Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(22,609)



(226)



(342,525)



—



(342,751) Balances at June 30, 2025

11,127,069

$ 111,271

$ 165,767,878

$ 4,286,328

$ 170,165,477 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,976,501



3,976,501 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



22,420



22,420 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments

—



—



—



(160,661)



(160,661) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(3,977)



(3,977) Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



(50,884)



(50,884) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(4,225,502)



(4,225,502) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,385,629



13,856



21,198,080



—



21,211,936 Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(141,270)



(1,413)



(2,158,606)



—



(2,160,019) Balances at September 30, 2025

12,371,428

$ 123,714

$ 184,807,352

$ 3,844,225

$ 188,775,291

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 13,088,598

$ 11,583,161 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:









Purchases of investments

(93,853,701)



(67,038,045) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

21,248,780



19,584,247 Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

(2,044,676)



508,252 Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations

(31,755)



(7,167) Increase in investments due to PIK

(253,297)



(671,421) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(737,073)



(482,032) Deferred tax provision

12,618



15,992 Amortization of loan structure fees

434,698



231,435 Amortization of deferred offering costs

182,080



157,083 Net realized gain on investments

(67,495)



— Changes in other assets and liabilities









Increase in interest receivable

(406,420)



(311,511) Increase in other receivable

(10,438)



(144,561) Decrease in related party receivable

2,004



159,206 Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor

159,858



(1,791) Decrease in prepaid expenses

114,326



74,874 Increase in related party payable

—



51,719 Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable

53,943



(11,244) Increase in interest payable

97,418



534,959 Increase in income management fees payable

207,792



— Increase in income incentive fees payable

23,359



92,632 Increase (decrease) in capital gains incentive fees payable

253,423



(94,639) Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue

276,105



(157,651) Increase (decrease) in income tax payable

5,325



(130,720) (Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities

(228,311)



343,542 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (61,472,839)

$ (35,713,680) Cash Flows from Financing Activities









Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest $ 27,843,250

$ 40,715,787 Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(111,759)



(200,160) Purchase of common shares of beneficial interest in tender offer

(2,502,770)



(5,667,305) Stockholder distributions paid

(12,041,667)



(15,978,151) Borrowings under Credit Facilities

98,050,000



131,300,000 Repayments of Credit Facilities

(43,450,000)



(110,700,000) Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(2,071,696)



(832,155) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 65,715,358

$ 38,638,016 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 4,242,519

$ 2,924,336 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

2,144,116



593,685 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 6,386,635

$ 3,518,021 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities









Cash paid for interest expense $ 9,347,651

$ 6,118,560 Income and excise tax paid

29,000



159,994 Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

1,185,787



1,185,787

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC