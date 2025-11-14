Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

News provided by

Stellus Private Credit BDC

Nov 14, 2025, 15:05 ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated "We are pleased to report solid operating results in the third quarter in which we generated $0.36 per share of net investment income and maintained a stable net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $43 million of investments and received $7 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $376 million at fair value. On October 21, 2025, we declared our 2025 fourth quarter monthly dividend of $0.36 per share in the aggregate."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
















Three Months Ended



September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income


$3.98

$0.36


$4.66

$0.49

Net realized gain on investments


0.02


Net unrealized appreciation included in earnings


(0.17)

(0.01)


(0.40)

(0.04)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments


(0.05)

(0.01)


(0.01)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$3.78

$0.34


$4.25

$0.45

Distributions


(4.23)

(0.38)


(4.74)

(0.50)

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)


0.01


Net asset value


$188.78

$15.26


$142.20

$15.14

Weighted average shares outstanding



11,123,004



9,456,180

____________________________

(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end. 

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY





($ in millions)












As of


As of



September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Investments at fair value


$376.4


$300.7

Total assets


$384.8


$304.8

Net assets


$188.8


$162.4

Shares outstanding


12,371,428


10,715,095

Net asset value per share


$15.26


$15.16








Three Months Ended



September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

New investments


$42.7


$9.0

Repayments of investments


(6.8)


(6.6)

Net activity


$35.9


$2.4








As of


As of



September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Number of portfolio company investments


72


59

Number of debt investments


68


55






Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments(2)





Cash


9.8 %


10.2 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")


0.1 %


0.2 %

Fee amortization


0.4 %


0.4 %

Total


10.3 %


10.8 %






Weighted average yield on total investments(3)





Cash


9.4 %


9.8 %

PIK


0.1 %


0.2 %

Fee amortization


0.3 %


0.3 %

Total


9.8 %


10.3 %

____________________________

(2)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(3)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights such yields to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 totaled $9.4 million and $7.9 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 totaled $6.1 million and $4.6 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $1.3 million and $0.9 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.7 million and $0.8 million, respectively; capital gains incentive fees (reversals) of ($0.0) million and less than ($0.01) million, which are not currently payable, respectively; fees and expenses related to the Company's borrowings totaled $3.6 million and $2.5 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), respectively; administrative expenses totaled $0.2 million and $0.1 million, respectively and other expenses totaled $0.3 million and $0.4 million, respectively. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.4 million and $0.9 million of management fees, respectively; $0.3 million of income incentive fees for both periods (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and less than $0.1 million and $0.1 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor, respectively, for net operating expenses of $5.4 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, net investment income was $4.0 million and $4.7 million, or $0.36 and $0.49 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 11,123,004 and 9,456,180, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of ($0.2) million and ($0.4) million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $3.8 million and $4.2 million, or $0.34 and $0.45 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 11,123,004 and 9,456,180, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $300.0 million on a committed basis. As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $145.1 million and $90.5 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

On August 1, 2024, the Company entered into a Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") by and among Stellus Private Credit BDC SPV LLC ("PBDC SPV"), as borrower, the Company, as equityholder and servicer, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, as facility agent, Citibank, N.A., as collateral agent and collateral custodian, Alter Domus (US) LLC, as collateral administrator, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time (the "SPV Facility").  The SPV Facility provides for $50.0 million of initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for an additional $50.0 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. As of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had $50.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the SPV Facility.

The Company sold 382,821 common shares of beneficial interest at a weighted-average price of $15.29 per share for aggregate net proceeds of $5.9 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors during the three months ended September 30, 2025. Additionally, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company called $15.0 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction resulted in the issuance of 981,034 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.29 per share. Lastly, the Company purchased 141,270 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer during the three months ended September 30, 2025 at a price equal to $15.29 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.2 million.

Distributions

During the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.38 per share and $0.50, respectively (million and $4.2 million and $4.7 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended September 30, 2025:










Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


 Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


July 28, 2025


Equine Network, LLC*


Hosts competitions and provides services for the U.S. equine industry


$

958,256


Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment


July 31, 2025


The Millennium Alliance, LLC


Facilitator of peer-to-peer events connecting companies with technology solution providers


$

5,280,193


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

1,341,001


Revolver Commitment









$

294,275


Equity

New Investment


July 31, 2025


Elder Care Opco LLC


Provider of homecare services


$

3,485,935


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

3,697,074


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

1,259,737


Revolver Commitment









$

740,592


Equity

Add-On Investment


August 4, 2025


Guidant Corp.*


Provider of liquid metering products and integrated solutions to the energy infrastructure sector


$

50,673


Equity

Add-On Investment


August 5, 2025


MedLearning Group, LLC*


Provider of continuing medical education services


$

3,414,406


Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment


August 22, 2025


DMD Systems Recovery, LLC


Provider of IT asset disposition services


$

1,533,888


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

4,070,703


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

1,368,939


Revolver Commitment









$

174,338


Equity

Add-On Investment


August 29, 2025


Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC*


Organic waste recycler and producer of compost, mulch, and engineered soils


$

22,950


Equity

New Investment


September 19, 2025


Champion Services Acquireco LLC


Provider of commercial re-roofing and restoration services


$

7,822,508


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

1,368,939


Revolver Commitment









$

204,254


Equity

New Investment


September 22, 2025


DFO Enterprises, LLC


Manufacturer of fiber optic cable assembly equipment, consumables, and precision components


$

7,358,000


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

1,742,096


Revolver Commitment









$

321,180


Equity

____________________________

*      Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2025

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 14, 2025. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2025:

Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


October 1, 2025


The Hardenbergh Group, Inc.*


Provider of patient safety, clinical risk mitigation, and healthcare compliance solutions


$

1,241,645


Senior Secured – First Lien

New Investment


October 17, 2025


Fidus Systems Inc.


Provider of outsourced electronic product development and engineering services


$

3,023,836


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

2,015,890


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

1,446,825


Revolver Commitment









$

216,218


Equity

Add-On Investment


November 6, 2025


Mobotrex Acquisition, LLC*


Distributor and manufacturer of intelligent traffic solution equipment


$

1,435,403


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

1,668,789


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

461,751


Revolver Commitment

____________________________

*      Existing portfolio company

The Company realized  the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2025:

Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Proceeds Received


Realized Gain


 Instrument Type

Full Repayment


October 1, 2025


Heartland Business Systems, LLC


End-to-end information technologies solutions provider


$

3,122,393


$


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

3,241,539


$


Delayed Draw Term Loan

Full Realization








$

452,671


$

360,253


Equity

Credit Facilities

On October 2, 2025, the "Company entered into Amendment No. 2 to Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Second Amendment"), by and among Stellus SPV, as borrower (the "Borrower"), the Company, as servicer, Deutsche Bank, as facility agent, agent and a committed lender, which amends that certain Loan Agreement. ). The Second Amendment amended the Loan Agreement to, among other things, (i) increase the commitment from $50.0 million to $75.0 million, (ii) reduce the applicable margin rate on advances under the Loan Agreement to a range of 2.00% to 2.35%, (iii) extend the revolving period to October 2, 2028, and (iv) extend the maturity date to October 2, 2031.

As of November 14, 2025, the outstanding balances under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility were $117.3 million and $75.0 million, respectively.

Distributions Declared

On October 21, 2025 the Board declared a regular monthly dividend for each of October 2025, November 2025, and December 2025 as follows:

Record


Payment


Amount per

Declared


Date


Date


Share

10/21/2025


10/22/2025


10/31/2025


$

0.1200

10/21/2025


11/3/2025


11/28/2025


$

0.1200

10/21/2025


12/1/2025


12/31/2025


$

0.1200

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since September 30, 2025, the Company sold 158,404 common shares of beneficial interest at a price of $15.26 per share for aggregate net proceeds of $2.4 million which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors.

Share Repurchases

Since September 30, 2025, 176,879 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer. The Company purchased all common shares of beneficial interest validly tendered and not withdrawn at a price equal to $15.25 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $2.7 million.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES










September 30, 2025






(unaudited)


December 31, 2024

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$371,417,536 and $297,791,269, respectively)


$

376,434,763


$

300,732,065

Cash and cash equivalents



6,386,635



2,144,116

Other receivable



14,778



4,340

Interest receivable



1,774,269



1,367,849

Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



1,615



161,473

Deferred offering costs



57,662



127,983

Related party receivable





2,004

Prepaid expenses



50,024



164,350

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



123,415



86,896

Total Assets


$

384,843,161


$

304,791,076

LIABILITIES







Credit Facilities payable


$

191,655,862


$

138,692,860

Unearned revenue



1,197,734



921,629

Management fees payable



855,941



648,149

Income incentive fee payable



475,545



452,186

Capital gains incentive fee payable



559,652



306,229

Interest payable



711,239



613,821

Administrative services payable



162,970



109,027

Income tax payable



56,752



51,427

Deferred tax liability



272,073



259,455

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



120,102



348,413

Total Liabilities


$

196,067,870


$

142,403,196

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets


$

188,775,291


$

162,387,880

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares

authorized; 12,371,428 and 10,715,095 issued and outstanding, respectively)


$

123,714


$

107,151

Paid-in capital



184,807,352



159,483,435

Total distributable earnings



3,844,225



2,797,294

Net Assets


$

188,775,291


$

162,387,880

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

384,843,161


$

304,791,076

Net Asset Value Per Share


$

15.26


$

15.16

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income


$

9,206,005


$

7,800,382


$

25,648,553


$

20,954,358

Other income



191,610



132,962



539,155



328,683

Total Investment Income


$

9,397,615


$

7,933,344


$

26,187,708


$

21,283,041

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees


$

1,283,911


$

896,304


$

3,515,843


$

2,497,611

Income incentive fees



652,037



756,668



1,856,151



1,997,539

Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee



(19,310)



(124,713)



253,423



(94,639)

Professional fees



140,297



156,396



522,135



481,328

Amortization of deferred offering costs



49,099



61,701



182,080



157,083

Administrative services expenses



192,550



135,018



493,733



379,067

Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000



120,000



120,000

Insurance expense



22,370



20,418



66,380



60,811

Valuation fees



47,004



31,965



89,613



60,683

Interest expense and other fees



3,621,996



2,496,503



9,879,767



6,884,954

Income tax expense



17,218





34,325



29,274

Other general and administrative expenses



65,841



75,218



211,196



196,063

Total Operating Expenses


$

6,113,013


$

4,545,478


$

17,224,646


$

12,769,774

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Advisor (Note 2)


$

(691,899)


$

(1,276,857)


$

(1,965,389)


$

(3,566,605)

Net Operating Expenses


$

5,421,114


$

3,268,621


$

15,259,257


$

9,203,169

Net Investment Income


$

3,976,501


$

4,664,723


$

10,928,451


$

12,079,872

Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


$


$


$

67,495


$

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


$

22,420


$

5,522



28,839



20,367

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(160,661)



(424,614)



2,044,676



(508,252)

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign currency translations



(3,977)



20,336



31,755



7,167

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments



(50,884)



(19,791)



(12,618)



(15,993)

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations


$

3,783,399


$

4,246,176


$

13,088,598


$

11,583,161

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.36


$

0.49


$

1.00


$

1.45

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.34


$

0.45


$

1.20


$

1.39

Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and diluted



11,123,004



9,456,180



10,943,242



8,335,421

Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.38


$

0.50


$

1.10


$

1.49

 

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)


















Common Shares of












Beneficial Interest





Total





Number of 


Par


Paid-in 


distributable





shares


value


capital


gain


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2023


7,102,136


$

71,021


$

104,810,048


$

3,140,953


$

108,022,022

Net investment income








3,552,515



3,552,515

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








8,442



8,442

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








333,461



333,461

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations








(8,881)



(8,881)

Benefit for taxes on net unrealized loss on investments








45,885



45,885

Distributions from net investment income








(3,610,362)



(3,610,362)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


255,902



2,559



3,901,680





3,904,239

Balances at March 31, 2024


7,358,038


$

73,580


$

108,711,728


$

3,462,013


$

112,247,321

Net investment income








3,862,634



3,862,634

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








6,403



6,403

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(417,099)



(417,099)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations








(4,288)



(4,288)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments








(42,087)



(42,087)

Distributions from net investment income








(4,075,936)



(4,075,936)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


2,032,499



20,325



31,035,613





31,055,938

Balances at June 30, 2024


9,390,537


$

93,905


$

139,747,341


$

2,791,640


$

142,632,886

Net investment income








4,664,723



4,664,723

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








5,522



5,522

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(424,614)



(424,614)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations








20,336



20,336

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments








(19,791)



(19,791)

Distributions from net investment income








(4,740,785)



(4,740,785)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


377,534



3,776



5,751,834





5,755,610

Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest


(373,094)



(3,731)



(5,663,574)





(5,667,305)

Balances at September 30, 2024


9,394,977


$

93,950


$

139,835,601


$

2,297,031


$

142,226,582
















Balances at December 31, 2024


10,715,095


$

107,151


$

159,483,435


$

2,797,294


$

162,387,880

Net investment income








3,306,751



3,306,751

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








1,621



1,621

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








1,180,792



1,180,792

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations








13,034



13,034

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments








61,859



61,859

Distributions from net investment income








(3,881,841)



(3,881,841)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


158,226



1,582



2,406,248





2,407,830

Balances at March 31, 2025


10,873,321


$

108,733


$

161,889,683


$

3,479,510


$

165,477,926

Net investment income








3,645,199



3,645,199

Net realized gain on investments








67,495



67,495

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








4,798



4,798

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








1,024,545



1,024,545

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations








22,698



22,698

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments








(23,593)



(23,593)

Distributions from net investment income








(3,934,324)



(3,934,324)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


276,357



2,764



4,220,720





4,223,484

Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest


(22,609)



(226)



(342,525)





(342,751)

Balances at June 30, 2025


11,127,069


$

111,271


$

165,767,878


$

4,286,328


$

170,165,477

Net investment income








3,976,501



3,976,501

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








22,420



22,420

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments








(160,661)



(160,661)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations








(3,977)



(3,977)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments








(50,884)



(50,884)

Distributions from net investment income








(4,225,502)



(4,225,502)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


1,385,629



13,856



21,198,080





21,211,936

Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest


(141,270)



(1,413)



(2,158,606)





(2,160,019)

Balances at September 30, 2025


12,371,428


$

123,714


$

184,807,352


$

3,844,225


$

188,775,291

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)






Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities






Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

13,088,598


$

11,583,161

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:






Purchases of investments


(93,853,701)



(67,038,045)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments


21,248,780



19,584,247

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments


(2,044,676)



508,252

Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations


(31,755)



(7,167)

Increase in investments due to PIK


(253,297)



(671,421)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net


(737,073)



(482,032)

Deferred tax provision


12,618



15,992

Amortization of loan structure fees


434,698



231,435

Amortization of deferred offering costs


182,080



157,083

Net realized gain on investments


(67,495)



Changes in other assets and liabilities






Increase in interest receivable


(406,420)



(311,511)

Increase in other receivable


(10,438)



(144,561)

Decrease in related party receivable


2,004



159,206

Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor


159,858



(1,791)

Decrease in prepaid expenses


114,326



74,874

Increase in related party payable




51,719

Increase (decrease) in administrative services payable


53,943



(11,244)

Increase in interest payable


97,418



534,959

Increase in income management fees payable


207,792



Increase in income incentive fees payable


23,359



92,632

Increase (decrease) in capital gains incentive fees payable


253,423



(94,639)

Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue


276,105



(157,651)

Increase (decrease) in income tax payable


5,325



(130,720)

(Decrease) increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities


(228,311)



343,542

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$

(61,472,839)


$

(35,713,680)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities






Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$

27,843,250


$

40,715,787

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued


(111,759)



(200,160)

Purchase of common shares of beneficial interest in tender offer


(2,502,770)



(5,667,305)

Stockholder distributions paid


(12,041,667)



(15,978,151)

Borrowings under Credit Facilities


98,050,000



131,300,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities


(43,450,000)



(110,700,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities


(2,071,696)



(832,155)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

65,715,358


$

38,638,016

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

4,242,519


$

2,924,336

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period


2,144,116



593,685

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

6,386,635


$

3,518,021

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities






Cash paid for interest expense

$

9,347,651


$

6,118,560

Income and excise tax paid


29,000



159,994

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan


1,185,787



1,185,787

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Stellus Private Credit BDC Announces $0.36 Fourth Quarter 2025 Regular Dividend, Payable Monthly in Increments of $0.1200 in October, November, and December 2025

Stellus Private Credit BDC Announces $0.36 Fourth Quarter 2025 Regular Dividend, Payable Monthly in Increments of $0.1200 in October, November, and December 2025

Stellus Private Credit BDC ("the Company") announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly dividend of $0.1200 for each of October,...
Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics