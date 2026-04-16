Stellus Rx Acquires Tria Health

Creates a Pharmacist‑led Platform that Unlocks the Clinical and Financial Value of Prescribed Medications

PLANO, Texas and KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Rx, a technology-enabled pharmacy care management platform and a portfolio company of WindRose Health Investors, today announced it has acquired Tria Health, a provider of pharmacist-led chronic condition support for self-insured employers and their members. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Together, Stellus Rx and Tria Health will create a single, pharmacist‑led platform designed to support patients throughout their medication journeys. The goals are improved clinical outcomes, more seamless patient experiences and materially reduced total cost of care for value‑based care organizations, employers and other risk‑bearing stakeholders.

"Too many organizations are leaving value on the table–and, more importantly, patient outcomes suffer–because people don't have the support they need to take the right medications as prescribed," said Tony Willoughby, CEO of Stellus Rx. "By bringing Stellus Rx and Tria Health together, we're creating a pharmacist‑led platform that helps organizations realize the full clinical and financial impact of effective medication use, across all types of organizations that care about lowering costs through improved health."

Jessica Lea, CEO of Tria Health, added, "Tria Health and Stellus Rx share a deep commitment to patient‑centered, pharmacist‑led support. This marks an exciting next chapter for our team and our clients, allowing us to expand our impact while advancing the care model that has made Tria Health successful."

Both organizations share a belief that medications represent more than a cost to manage—they are among the most powerful levers for improving health and financial performance when patients receive the right support at the right time. By combining their expertise, Stellus Rx and Tria Health aim to apply shared learnings across adjacent markets with similar needs, unlocking greater clinical and economic value than either company could achieve independently.

"Stellus Rx and Tria Health combine highly complementary capabilities to support patients and drive more effective medication use," said David Masterman, Principal at WindRose Health Investors. "We believe this combination creates a differentiated platform with the ability to deliver meaningful clinical impact while reducing total cost of care for a broad set of stakeholders. We're excited to support the team as they scale this model and expand their reach."

Both companies will continue to operate as independent brands in the near term, while they work rapidly and thoughtfully to integrate capabilities and shape the future of pharmacist‑led patient support.

McDermott Will & Schulte LLP acted as legal advisor to Stellus Rx. Piper Sandler & Co. acted as financial advisor to Tria Health. Stinson LLP acted as legal advisor to Tria Health.

About Stellus Rx

Stellus Rx provides pharmacist-led patient support and dispensing solutions that sustainably improve patients' health outcomes and reduce total cost of care. The company's technology-enabled teams connect with patients to optimize medications and guide them toward healthier behaviors. Through this work—including a care model that's especially impactful for people with chronic and complex conditions—Stellus Rx serves as a trusted partner for healthcare providers, payors, employers and other risk-bearing entities that seek to change the health and cost trajectory for patients nationwide. Learn more at stellusrx.com.

About Tria Health

Tria Health is a pharmacist‑led health benefit for individuals with chronic conditions, offered through self‑insured employers. Through comprehensive medication and lifestyle reviews, Tria Health personalizes care for members, improves health literacy, closes gaps in care and simplifies benefits for employers—with the goal of improving outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Learn more at triahealth.com.

About WindRose Health Investors

New York City-based WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. With approximately $7 billion under management, WindRose invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please visit windrose.com or email us at [email protected].

Media Contacts:

For Stellus Rx:

Danny DeAtley

Chief Marketing Officer, Stellus Rx

214-548-3816

[email protected]

For Windrose:

Jennifer Hurson

LLYC

845-729-3100

[email protected]

SOURCE Stellus Rx