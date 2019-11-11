Stellwagen Group Closes $45 Million Corporate Debt Facility

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellwagen Group, a specialized aviation asset manager, has today confirmed the closing on October 30th of a new $45 million corporate secured debt facility. The proceeds will be used to support the growth of Stellwagen Group.

"This capital raise, which coincides with the execution of our inaugural ABS issuance, is a further validation of the strength of the Stellwagen platform and underpins the attractiveness and credibility of Stellwagen as a corporate lending counterparty," said David Butler, Group CEO. "This capital provides us considerable funding certainty to pursue additional co-investment opportunities in support of the growth of our portfolio of managed assets."

On 30th October, Stellwagen Group announced the closing of its inaugural aviation ABS co-investment vehicle, 'Raptor Aircraft Finance I Limited, 2019-1' which offered $726 million of rated notes and $193 million of 144a tradeable equity E Notes.

About Stellwagen Group

Stellwagen Group is a specialized Asset Manager focused on managing aircraft and aviation-related investments on behalf of institutional investors. Through its deep understanding of aviation assets and financial instruments, the Group creates bespoke investment vehicles designed to provide its institutional partners with above-average risk adjusted returns. Stellwagen Group is based in Dublin, Ireland with offices in Stamford, CT, USA, London, England and Seoul, South Korea.

About Seraph Aviation Management

Based in Dublin, Seraph Aviation Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stellwagen Group, is a leading provider of aircraft management services. It offers a broad range of aircraft and lease management services to customers in the airline, manufacturing, and finance sectors. It manages aviation assets in accordance with its investors investment strategies and is not typically an asset owner. Seraph Aviation Management formerly operated as Volito Aviation Services Ireland prior to its acquisition and re-branding by Stellwagen in 2015.

