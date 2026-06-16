Stelo Brings Real-Time Change Data Streaming to Microsoft Fabric Through Open Mirroring Integration

Organizations can stream operational data from enterprise systems into Microsoft Fabric in near real time, helping analytics and AI initiatives move forward without rebuilding pipelines or disrupting production systems.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Stelo announces its Open Mirroring partnership with Microsoft Fabric. Stelo is now listed as an official Open Mirroring partner on Microsoft's webpage, joining a select ecosystem of data providers with solutions ready to integrate directly with Microsoft Fabric.

Stelo's Open Mirroring integration was also highlighted by Microsoft in its Build 2026 Fabric Data Factory announcement, authored by Data & AI CVP Faisal Mahamood, positioning Stelo as a leader capable of delivering the ability to "stream change data in real time into Fabric without pipeline rebuilds, enabling low impact, near real-time data replication from various enterprise data sources." This recognition reflects the latest milestone in a commitment Stelo has spent over 30 years upholding: making enterprise data movement simple and reliable for every business that depends on it.

Real-Time Change Data Streaming into Microsoft Fabric

Stelo is a no-code data replication platform designed to move data from anywhere to anywhere. Through its Open Mirroring integration with Microsoft Fabric, Stelo enables organizations to connect enterprise databases, including Db2, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, and others, to Fabric for real-time analytics, reporting, and AI-ready workflows without manual pipelines or transformation overhead.

"Microsoft Fabric gives organizations a powerful foundation for analytics and AI," said Jessica Sheridan, CEO of Stelo. "Stelo helps ensure the operational data behind those initiatives is available in near real time, without adding unnecessary complexity for the teams responsible for keeping critical systems running."

For organizations standardizing Microsoft technologies, this initiative builds on Stelo's existing Microsoft Solutions Partner status and available Azure Marketplace offer, allowing organizations to purchase and deploy Stelo directly for streamlined procurement.

Stelo's Microsoft Fabric capabilities are available in the latest version of the Stelo Data Replicator. To get started, schedule a personalized demo or visit http://www.stelodata.com/fabric.

About Stelo

Stelo has been a leading provider of data integration software solutions for more than 30 years. Through data ingestion, Stelo supports migration, mirroring, and streaming. Stelo is continually evolving, integrating legacy, current, and future needs with real-time insights and scalable growth.

SOURCE Stelo