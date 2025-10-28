Stelo Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Organizations can purchase Stelo Data Replicator directly in their Google Cloud environment to support data mirroring and streaming without added infrastructure complexity.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stelo , a leader in enterprise data replication today announced that Stelo Data Replicator is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Organizations can purchase and deploy Stelo directly through their existing Google Cloud account, allowing teams to modernize data pipelines without added tools, licensing friction, or delays.

Powerful Replication Across Legacy and Cloud Platforms

Stelo is a powerful, no-code data replication tool designed to move data from anywhere to anywhere, including from legacy systems such as IBM Db2 for iSeries and LUW, MySQL, and SQL Server into modern platforms like Google Cloud's BigQuery and other Google Cloud data services. It supports both data mirroring and streaming, allowing teams to replicate in real time without disrupting operations or relying on custom development and third-party services.

Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Validated Partner

Stelo is a Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Validated partner, which means its integration has been tested and validated by Google Cloud engineering. The designation gives customers confidence that Stelo works seamlessly with BigQuery while meeting high standards for reliability and performance.

"Bringing Stelo to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and scale its no-code data replication tool on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Stelo can now securely scale and support enterprises that want to use Stelo Data Replicator to support data mirroring and streaming without added infrastructure complexity."

Native Integration, No Extra Hurdles

Unlike more complex or multistep alternatives, Stelo integrates natively into the Google Cloud technology stack. With a near-zero footprint on production systems and built-in automation, Stelo enables teams to mirror and stream data efficiently without complicated setup.

"With our Google Cloud Marketplace listing, teams can replicate data into BigQuery faster and with less complexity," said Paul Rampel, Stelo Founder and CEO. "As a Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Validated partner, our customers also gain confidence that Stelo integrates seamlessly and delivers proven reliability for real-time replication."

The listing on Google Cloud Marketplace is part of a broader initiative by Stelo to make its powerful capabilities more accessible across cloud platforms.

About Stelo

Stelo has been a leading provider of data integration software solutions for more than 30 years. Through seamless data ingestion, Stelo empowers data ecosystems to flourish, supporting data migration, data mirroring, and data streaming – all in one powerful, flexible tool. Stelo is continually evolving, integrating legacy, current, and future needs as your data requirements grow. Stelo's purpose-built software frees organizations from the difficulties of static data pipelines, and ensures your data is always ready for real-time insights and scalable growth.

