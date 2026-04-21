Stelo Expands Support for Microsoft Fabric to Enable Real-Time Data Pipelines for Analytics and AI

Organizations can stream operational data from enterprise systems into Microsoft Fabric in near real time without rebuilding pipelines or disrupting production systems.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stelo, a leader in enterprise data replication, today announced expanded support for Microsoft Fabric, enabling organizations to stream live data into Microsoft Fabric in near real time to power analytics, AI, and enterprise reporting.

As organizations adopt Microsoft Fabric to unify their data and analytics environments, many face challenges delivering live data from operational systems into Microsoft Fabric. Stelo addresses this gap by providing near real-time data replication from more than 30 sources into Microsoft Fabric, without introducing additional complexity.

Stream Live Data into Microsoft Fabric

Stelo is a no-code data replication platform designed to move data from anywhere to anywhere. With support for Microsoft Fabric, Stelo enables organizations to stream live data into Microsoft Fabric in near real time, supporting analytics, AI, and enterprise reporting use cases.

Teams can deploy Stelo through a web-based interface and begin replicating data from sources such as Db2, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, and others into Fabric without disrupting production workloads. Stelo's architecture runs independently of source systems, typically using less than 1% CPU, allowing organizations to scale data pipelines without impacting operations.

Tour Stelo Data Replicator: https://youtu.be/rDp3FQvbA9U?si=PAHIzLPTjslg6icr

Built for Performance, Flexibility, and Control

Stelo provides flexible deployment options across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments, aligning with enterprise governance and modernization strategies. Its tunable streaming capabilities allow teams to balance latency and compute usage, giving IT leaders greater control over performance and cost as Fabric initiatives scale.

Unlike more complex integration approaches, Stelo eliminates the need to rebuild existing pipelines or introduce additional tooling. Organizations can extend their current data architecture to Microsoft Fabric while maintaining stability and predictability. Stelo enables organizations to extend their existing data architecture to Microsoft Fabric without rebuilding pipelines or disrupting production systems.

Available Through Azure Marketplace

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Stelo is available through Azure Marketplace, enabling organizations to procure and deploy Stelo within their existing Microsoft environment. This simplifies purchasing, aligning with cloud investment strategies and accelerating adoption for teams standardizing on Microsoft technologies.

"As organizations turn to Microsoft Fabric to modernize how they deliver analytics and AI," said Jessica Sheridan, CEO of Stelo, "Stelo ensures their data is available in near real time, without adding complexity or disrupting production systems."

Availability

Stelo's support for Microsoft Fabric is available in the latest version of Stelo Data Replicator. Organizations can get started with a guided deployment and begin streaming data into Fabric quickly. To get started, schedule a personalized demo or visit stelodata.com/fabric.

Where to Buy Stelo: https://www.stelodata.com/where-to-buy-stelo

About Stelo

Stelo has been a leading provider of data integration software solutions for more than 30 years. Through data ingestion, Stelo supports migration, mirroring, and streaming in one flexible tool, evolving to meet legacy, current, and future needs with real-time insights and scalable growth.

SOURCE Stelo