Stelo Enables Mirroring and Streaming Data Replication into Google Big Query and Databricks from Db2, Oracle and SQL Server in Latest Release

Stelo Data Replicator V6.3 builds on future-proofing capabilities for the software known for reliable, real-time data replication

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stelo, a leading provider of data integration software solutions, announced the latest release of Stelo Data Replicator, its replication technology. Stelo provides robust, real-time data replication for applications in business intelligence and operations, AI, auditing and more. Version 6.3 is designed to complement current data management infrastructure by skillfully mirroring and streaming data into both relational and NoSQL environments without any complex programing.

Seamless Data Replication for Real-Time Insights

Stelo's proven software enables seamless real-time data replication across heterogeneous environments for systems integrators, optimizing data availability and integration for business applications.

With Stelo, companies with multiple data stores including finance, healthcare, and manufacturing organizations can:

Replicate data between Oracle, IBM Db2, Informix, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL Azure Synapse, DataBricks, Confluent, and more.

Scale up data replication without any additional licenses or connectors.

Accelerate ETL, application development, business intelligence, and other data initiatives by staging replicated data.

"No-SQL data repositories and delta lakes represent an exciting evolution of data use, yet most enterprise organizations still rely on relational database replication to power business operations," said Stelo CEO and Founder, Paul Rampel. "With Version 6.3, we're bringing these together in a single, easy-to-use platform that allows you to prioritize latency rates or budget and adjust as your needs change with minimal user involvement."

Go Beyond Transactional Business Data

Stelo V6.3 is the next level of informing your business with rich, real-time data. Transcending language-oriented open database connectivity (OBDC) interfaces to message-oriented and native interfaces enables greater insights from data mining with AI and ML tools.

Features and Benefits

Best-in-class performance for NoSQL data replication including Databricks Unity Catalog, Confluent, and Google Big Query.

including Databricks Unity Catalog, Confluent, and Google Big Query. Added support for SAP HANA, and SingleStore.

Functionality and ease-of-use with a simple GUI for easy setup in under an hour and ongoing use.

with a simple GUI for easy setup in under an hour and ongoing use. High-speed Oracle replication with XStream change data capture (CDC).

with XStream change data capture (CDC). Continued support for legacy and relational databases such as Oracle, IBM Db2, Informix, Microsoft SQL Server, PostgreSQL and MySQL.

Availability

All of the features in Stelo V6.3 are turnkey with a standard deployment. To learn more about V6.3, review Stelo's Data Replication Buying Guide, and contact Stelo directly to schedule a demo.

About Stelo

Stelo (formerly StarQuest) has been a leading provider of data integration software solutions for more than 30 years. Stelo is an active member of The Open Group® consortium, responsible for Distributed Relational Database Architecture (DRDA) adoption for database interoperability, and continues to develop software based on open standards for optimal compatibility.

Stelo's thin server technology is compatible with any application or development tool that supports the Open Database Connectivity (ODBC) or Java Database Connectivity (JDBC) interface standards. Recognizing organizations make significant investments in hardware and software, Stelo's solutions are designed to evolve and scale over time.

