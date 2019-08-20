Stem Cell & Regenerative Therapy Markets to 2024 Featuring Aldagen, Caladrius Biosciences, Daiichi Sankyo Co, Gamida Cell, Novartis, and More
Aug 20, 2019, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Report Includes:
- 28 data tables
- An overview of global markets for stem cell and regenerative medicines
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Details of historical background and description of embryonic and adult stem cells
- Information on stem cell banking and stem cell research
- A look at the growing research & development activities in regenerative medicine
- Coverage of ethical issues in stem cell research & regulatory constraints on biopharmaceuticals
- Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Aldagen Inc., Caladrius Biosciences Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Gamida Cell Ltd. and Novartis AG
Growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer, technological advancement in the product, growing adoption of novel therapeutics such as cell therapy, gene therapy in the treatment of chronic diseases and increasing investment from private players in cell-based therapies.
In the global market, North America held the highest market share in 2018. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing government funding for regenerative medicines in research institutes along with the growing number of clinical trials based on cell-based therapy and investment in R&D activities is expected to supplement the growth of the stem cell and regenerative market in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.
Scope
The scope of this report is broad and covers various type of product available in the stem cell and regenerative medicines market and potential application sectors across various industries. The current report offers a detailed analysis of the stem cell and regenerative medicines market.
The report highlights the current and future market potential of stem cell and regenerative medicines and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, recent development, merger and acquisition, drivers, restraints, and technology background in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2024.
The report details market shares of stem cell and regenerative medicines based on products, application, and geography. Based on product the market is segmented into therapeutic products, cell banking, tools and reagents. The therapeutics products segments include cell therapy, tissue engineering and gene therapy. By application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular disorders, dermatology, orthopedic applications, central nervous system disorders, diabetes, others
The market is segmented by geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report presents detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K. France, Japan, China and India. For market estimates, data is provided for 2018 as the base year, with forecasts for 2019 through 2024. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
Reasons for Doing This Study
Global stem cell and regenerative medicines market comprises of various products for novel therapeutics that are adopted across various applications. New advancement and product launches have influenced the stem cell and regenerative medicines market and it is expected to grow in the near future.
The biopharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in cell-based therapeutics. Government organizations are funding research and development activities related to stem cell research. These factors are impacting the stem cell and regenerative medicines market positively and augmenting the demand for stem cell and regenerative therapy among different application segments.
The market is impacted by the adoption of stem cell therapy. The key players in the market are investing in the development of innovative products. The stem cell therapy market is likely to grow during the forecast period owing to growing investment from private companies, increasing in regulatory approval of stem cell-based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases and growth in commercial applications of regenerative medicine.
Products based on stem cells do not yet form an established market, but unlike some other potential applications of bioscience, stem cell technology has already produced many significant products in important therapeutic areas. The potential scope of the stem cell market is now becoming clear, and it is appropriate to review the technology, see its current practical applications, evaluate the participating companies and look to its future.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview: Cells
- Overview: Stem Cell
- Embryonic Stem Cell (ES)
- Growth and Identification of Embryonic Stem Cells
- Stimulating Embryonic Stem Cells to Differentiate
- Adult Stem Cell
- Mesenchymal Stem Cells
- Hematopoietic Stem Cells
- Neural Stem Cell
- Endothelial Progenitor Cell
- Epithelial Stem Cell
- Very Small Embryonic-Like Cell
- Cord Blood Stem Cell
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- Evolution of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Cellular Reprogramming in Stem Cells
- Human Parthenogenetic Stem Cells
- Limitations in Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy
- Cancer Stem Cells
- Historic Background of Stem Biology
- Stem Cell Research
- Stem Cell Research Centers
- Stem Cell Production
- Stem Cell Acquisition
- Characterization and Expansion
- Maintenance and Storage
- Stem Cell Production Economics
- Customized Therapy
- Overview: Regenerative Medicine
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Emphasis on Stem Cell Research
- Growing Research and Development Activities in Regenerative Medicine
- Rise in Prevalence of Trauma Emergencies and Chronic Diseases
- Technological Advancement in Stem Cell Tools and Products
- Market Restraints
- Ethical Issues in Stem Cell Research & Regulatory Constraints on Biopharmaceuticals
- Dearth of Skilled Technicians and Poor Infrastructure for Cell Culture Technology
- High Treatment Cost and Operational Inefficiency Associated with Stem Cell Research
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product
- Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicines Market, by Product
- Therapeutic Products
- Market Size and Forecast
- Cell Therapies
- Tissue Engineering
- Gene Therapy
- Cell Banking
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Tools and Reagents
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicines Market, by Application
- Oncology
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Dermatology
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Orthopedic
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Diabetes
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
- Others
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicines, by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Regulatory Scenario
- Stem Cell Regulation
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- France
- Germany
- India
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- South Korea
- Spain
- U.K.
- U.S.
- European Union
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Patent
- Japan Patent Analysis
- Europe Patent Analysis
- U.S. Patent Analysis
- Stem Cell Patents
- Patentability of Stem Cell Lines
- Policies by Country
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Merger and Acquisitions
- Merger and Acquisitions in 2019 (Till April 2019)
- Merger and Acquisitions in 2018
- Merger and Acquisitions in 2017
- Partnerships and Collaborations
- Product Launches
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- 3Dmatrix
- Aldagen Inc.
- Arteriocyte
- Athersys Inc.
- Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Biotime Inc.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
- Capricor Inc.
- Cellerant Therapeutics Inc.
- Cerapedics Inc.
- Cellular Dynamics International
- Celyad
- Cryolife Inc.
- Cytori Therapeutics Inc.
- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.
- Epistem Ltd.
- Gamida Cell Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Globalstem
- Hybrid Organ Gmbh
- International Stem Cell Corporation
- Juventas Therapeutics Inc.
- Mesoblast Ltd.
- Novartis Ag
- NUO Therapeutics Inc. (Cytomedix Inc.)
- Ocata
- Organogenesis Inc. (Advanced Biohealing)
- Osiris Therapeutics Inc.
- Primegen Biotech Llc
- Reneuron Group
- Stem Cells Inc.
- Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.
- Stemina Biomarker Discovery Inc.
- Stempeutics
- Tigenix Nv (A Part Of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)
- U.S. Stem Cell Inc.
- Vericel Corporation
- Veristem
- Viacyte Inc.
- Vitro Diagnostics Inc.
- Wicell Research Institute
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ojt53
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article