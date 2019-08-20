Stem Cell & Regenerative Therapy Markets to 2024 Featuring Aldagen, Caladrius Biosciences, Daiichi Sankyo Co, Gamida Cell, Novartis, and More

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Report Includes:

28 data tables

An overview of global markets for stem cell and regenerative medicines

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Details of historical background and description of embryonic and adult stem cells

Information on stem cell banking and stem cell research

A look at the growing research & development activities in regenerative medicine

Coverage of ethical issues in stem cell research & regulatory constraints on biopharmaceuticals

Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the market, including Aldagen Inc., Caladrius Biosciences Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Gamida Cell Ltd. and Novartis AG

Growth of the global market is attributed to the factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer, technological advancement in the product, growing adoption of novel therapeutics such as cell therapy, gene therapy in the treatment of chronic diseases and increasing investment from private players in cell-based therapies.

In the global market, North America held the highest market share in 2018. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing government funding for regenerative medicines in research institutes along with the growing number of clinical trials based on cell-based therapy and investment in R&D activities is expected to supplement the growth of the stem cell and regenerative market in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Scope



The scope of this report is broad and covers various type of product available in the stem cell and regenerative medicines market and potential application sectors across various industries. The current report offers a detailed analysis of the stem cell and regenerative medicines market.



The report highlights the current and future market potential of stem cell and regenerative medicines and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, recent development, merger and acquisition, drivers, restraints, and technology background in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2024.



The report details market shares of stem cell and regenerative medicines based on products, application, and geography. Based on product the market is segmented into therapeutic products, cell banking, tools and reagents. The therapeutics products segments include cell therapy, tissue engineering and gene therapy. By application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular disorders, dermatology, orthopedic applications, central nervous system disorders, diabetes, others



The market is segmented by geography into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report presents detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K. France, Japan, China and India. For market estimates, data is provided for 2018 as the base year, with forecasts for 2019 through 2024. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Reasons for Doing This Study



Global stem cell and regenerative medicines market comprises of various products for novel therapeutics that are adopted across various applications. New advancement and product launches have influenced the stem cell and regenerative medicines market and it is expected to grow in the near future.

The biopharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in cell-based therapeutics. Government organizations are funding research and development activities related to stem cell research. These factors are impacting the stem cell and regenerative medicines market positively and augmenting the demand for stem cell and regenerative therapy among different application segments.

The market is impacted by the adoption of stem cell therapy. The key players in the market are investing in the development of innovative products. The stem cell therapy market is likely to grow during the forecast period owing to growing investment from private companies, increasing in regulatory approval of stem cell-based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases and growth in commercial applications of regenerative medicine.



Products based on stem cells do not yet form an established market, but unlike some other potential applications of bioscience, stem cell technology has already produced many significant products in important therapeutic areas. The potential scope of the stem cell market is now becoming clear, and it is appropriate to review the technology, see its current practical applications, evaluate the participating companies and look to its future.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview: Cells

Overview: Stem Cell

Embryonic Stem Cell (ES)

Growth and Identification of Embryonic Stem Cells

Stimulating Embryonic Stem Cells to Differentiate

Adult Stem Cell

Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Hematopoietic Stem Cells

Neural Stem Cell

Endothelial Progenitor Cell

Epithelial Stem Cell

Very Small Embryonic-Like Cell

Cord Blood Stem Cell

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Evolution of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Research

Advantages

Disadvantages

Cellular Reprogramming in Stem Cells

Human Parthenogenetic Stem Cells

Limitations in Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy

Cancer Stem Cells

Historic Background of Stem Biology

Stem Cell Research

Stem Cell Research Centers

Stem Cell Production

Stem Cell Acquisition

Characterization and Expansion

Maintenance and Storage

Stem Cell Production Economics

Customized Therapy

Overview: Regenerative Medicine

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Emphasis on Stem Cell Research

Growing Research and Development Activities in Regenerative Medicine

Rise in Prevalence of Trauma Emergencies and Chronic Diseases

Technological Advancement in Stem Cell Tools and Products

Market Restraints

Ethical Issues in Stem Cell Research & Regulatory Constraints on Biopharmaceuticals

Dearth of Skilled Technicians and Poor Infrastructure for Cell Culture Technology

High Treatment Cost and Operational Inefficiency Associated with Stem Cell Research

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product

Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicines Market, by Product

Therapeutic Products

Market Size and Forecast

Cell Therapies

Tissue Engineering

Gene Therapy

Cell Banking

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Tools and Reagents

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicines Market, by Application

Oncology

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Cardiovascular Disorders

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Dermatology

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Orthopedic

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Central Nervous System Disorders

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Diabetes

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicines, by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Regulatory Scenario

Stem Cell Regulation

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

India

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Korea

Spain

U.K.

U.S.

European Union

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Patent

Japan Patent Analysis

Europe Patent Analysis

U.S. Patent Analysis

Stem Cell Patents

Patentability of Stem Cell Lines

Policies by Country

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Merger and Acquisitions

Merger and Acquisitions in 2019 (Till April 2019 )

) Merger and Acquisitions in 2018

Merger and Acquisitions in 2017

Partnerships and Collaborations

Product Launches

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

3Dmatrix

Aldagen Inc.

Arteriocyte

Athersys Inc.

Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Biotime Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Capricor Inc.

Cellerant Therapeutics Inc.

Cerapedics Inc.

Cellular Dynamics International

Celyad

Cryolife Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Epistem Ltd.

Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Globalstem

Hybrid Organ Gmbh

International Stem Cell Corporation

Juventas Therapeutics Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Novartis Ag

NUO Therapeutics Inc. (Cytomedix Inc.)

Ocata

Organogenesis Inc. (Advanced Biohealing)

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Primegen Biotech Llc

Reneuron Group

Stem Cells Inc.

Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc.

Stemina Biomarker Discovery Inc.

Stempeutics

Tigenix Nv (A Part Of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

U.S. Stem Cell Inc.

Vericel Corporation

Veristem

Viacyte Inc.

Vitro Diagnostics Inc.

Wicell Research Institute

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ojt53

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

