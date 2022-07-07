Stem Cell Assays Market Report 2022-2027: Government Initiatives to Boost Stem Cell Research Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Assays Market by Type (Viability, Proliferation, Differentiation, Apoptosis), Cell Type (Mesenchymal, iPSCs, HSCs, hESCs), Product & Service (Instrument), Application (Regenerative Medicine, Clinical Research), End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The stem cell assay market is projected to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 1.9 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is projected to be driven by collaborations and agreements among market players for stem cell assay products & services, the launch of new stem cell analysis systems such as flow cytometers, and increase in R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The viability/cytotoxicity assays accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the stem cell assays market in 2021

Cell viability assays help to determine the number of live and dead cells in a culture medium. The viability/cytotoxicity assays include various types such as tetrazolium reduction assays, resazurin cell viability assays, calcein-AM cell viability assays, and other viability/cytotoxicity assays. The cell viability/cytotoxicity market is likely to be driven by rising R&D spending on stem cell research, an increase in demand for stem cell assays in drug discovery, and development of new stem cell therapies..

The adult stem cells segment accounted for the largest share of the cell type segment in the stem cell assays market in 2021.

Adult stem cells account for the largest share of the stem cell assay market. The adult stem cells include mesenchymal stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells, umbilical cord stem cells, and neural stem cells. The growth of the adult stems cells segment is driven by the increasing usage of adult stem cells in regenerative medicine and the development of advanced therapies.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the stem cell assays market

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market, owing to the rising prevalence of cancer & other diseases, increasing R&D spending on biopharmaceutical projects, and focus on developing stem cell-based therapies. In this region, China and Japan are the largest markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Stem Cell Assays Market Overview

4.2 North America: Stem Cell Assays Market, by Product & Service and Country (2021)

4.3 Stem Cell Assays Market Share, by Type, 2022 Vs. 2027

4.4 Stem Cell Assays Market Share, by Application, 2021

4.5 Stem Cell Assays Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Therapeutic Potency of Stem Cells

5.2.1.2 Increasing Funding for Stem Cell Research

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Cell-Based Assays in Drug Discovery

5.2.1.4 Collaborations and Agreements Among Market Players for Stem Cell Assay Products & Services

5.2.1.5 Rising Incidence of Cancer

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Issues in Embryonic Stem Cell Research

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Stem Cell Analysis Instruments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Government Initiatives to Boost Stem Cell Research

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Infrastructure for Stem Cell Research in Emerging Economies

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Trained and Skilled Professionals

5.3 Ranges/Scenarios

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Stem Cell Assays Market

5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.6.1 Average Selling Prices of Products Offered by Key Players

5.6.2 Average Selling Price Trend

5.7 Technology Analysis



6 Stem Cell Assays Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Viability/Cytotoxicity Assays

6.3 Isolation & Purification Assays

6.4 Cell Identification Assays

6.5 Proliferation Assays

6.6 Differentiation Assays

6.7 Function Assays

6.8 Apoptosis Assays



7 Stem Cell Assays Market, by Cell Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Adult Stem Cells

7.3 Human Embryonic Stem Cells



8 Stem Cell Assays Market, by Product & Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Instruments

8.3 Kits

8.4 Services



9 Stem Cell Assays Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Regenerative Medicine & Therapy Development

9.3 Drug Discovery & Development

9.4 Clinical Research



10 Stem Cell Assays Market, by End-User



11 Stem Cell Assays Market, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Aat Bioquest, Inc

Abcam plc

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Techne Corporation

Biotium

Bps Bioscience, Inc

Cell Biolabs, Inc

Charles River Laboratories

Creative Bioarray

Danaher

Enzo Biochem Inc

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Geno Technology Inc

Hemogenix Inc

Lonza Group

Merk KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Perkinelmer Inc

Promega Corporation

Promocell GmbH

Reachbio Research Labs

Stemcell Technologies

Takara Bio Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

