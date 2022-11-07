Stem Cell Banking Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 10.31 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 20.17% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing applications of biotechnology in healthcare and life sciences, along with this, the growth in the biotechnological expertise has also increased in recent years, allowing biotechnology applications will lead the Stem Cell Banking Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Stem Cell Banking Market" By Service (Analysis, Storage, Collection & Transportation, and Processing), By Application (Leukemia, Diabetes, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Thalassemia, and Others), By Bank Type (Cord Blood and Cord Tissue), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Stem Cell Banking Market size was valued at USD 2.62 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.31 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.17% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Stem Cell Banking Market Overview

Stem cells are the building blocks of life. These cells are available in the body when the organism is in an embryo state. During the initial stage of life, stem cells divide into the organ cells such as blood cells, brain cells, bone cells, etc. Stem cells have the unique ability to create any organ cells through cell division. During various situations such as injury, aging, or illness, an organ failure is a possible event. This can be easily solved using stem cells stored in stem cell banks. Stem cells can also be used to treat various diseases. The stem cells obtained from the umbilical cord have high regenerative abilities which can cure over 80 different disorders.

During the last 50 years, over 3 million stem cell operations have been performed globally. The applications of stem cells are being widely accepted so much so that the annual number of operations involving stem cells has reached over 50,000. The use of stem cells is not only restrained to the baby but extends to the whole family. With the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, blood diseases, etc, the demand for stem cell banks is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Technological developments in biotechnology are expected to propel this growth even further.

Key Players

The major players in the market are CBR Systems, Inc., Cordlife, Cryo-Cell, Cryo-Save AG (A Group of Esperite), Lifecell, Stemcyte, Viacord, Smart Cells International Ltd., Cryoviva India, Cordvida.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Stem Cell Banking Market On the basis of Service, Application, Bank Type, and Geography.

Stem Cell Banking Market, By Service

Analysis



Storage



Collection & Transportation



Processing

Stem Cell Banking Market, By Application

Leukaemia



Diabetes



Autism



Cerebral Palsy



Thalassemia



Others

Stem Cell Banking Market, By Bank Type

Cord Blood



Cord Tissue

Stem Cell Banking Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

