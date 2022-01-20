Stem Cell Banking Market to grow by USD 4.61 bn From 2020 to 2025 |Adult Stem Cells Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Stem Cell Banking Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 4.61 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08%% YoY growth rate: 7.22% Performing market contribution: North America at 39%

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into adult stem cells, umbilical cord blood stem cells, and embryonic stem cells.

By Geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe , Asia , and ROW.

Regional Market Analysis

With 39% of the growth to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for stem cell banking in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The presence of a well-developed healthcare system will facilitate the stem cell banking market growth in North America over the forecast period.

North America is the largest revenue contributor to the global stem cell banking market due to the state-of-the-art technological support and the growing presence of established vendors such as AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Aldagen, Arteriocyte, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, PerkinElmer, and Thermo Fisher Scientific in the region. All these vendors provide stem cell storage and processing services and utilize stem cells for developing treatments for diseases such as cancer. The US and Canada are the highest revenue contributors in the region due to several factors, such as the presence of a well-developed healthcare system, which allows vendors providing biotechnology solutions such as stem cell banking to easily establish themselves in the market

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report .

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Cordlife Group Ltd., CordVida, Covis Pharma BV, Cryo Stemcell, Cryo-Cell International Inc., Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Global Cord Blood Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., and Plus Therapeutics Inc. are few of the key vendors.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

Few vendors with key offerings

Cordlife Group Ltd - The company offers stem cell banking which is beneficial and integral stem cells in treating various life-threatening disorders.

The company offers stem cell banking which is beneficial and integral stem cells in treating various life-threatening disorders. CordVida - The company offers stem cell banking which gives the advantage of more treatment options.

The company offers stem cell banking which gives the advantage of more treatment options. Covis Pharma BV - The company offers stem cell banking through medicines and treatments such as Makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection), Feraheme (ferumoxytol injection) For Intravenous (IV) Use, and many more.

Download our free sample report to get information on all major vendors with their key offerings.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the stem cell banking market.

Increased federal investment in stem cell therapy :

: The key factor driving growth in the stem cell banking market is the increased federal investment in stem cell therapy. Many research institutions and small vendors cannot afford to invest in stem cell therapy-related services, as research and clinical trials of stem cell therapy are expensive. Government organizations have realized the importance and potential of stem cell research and increased their funding for these studies. Many state-oriented organizations also provide funding for stem cell studies. Thus, the rising investments in stem cell research will increase the demand for stem cell banking during the forecast period.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges - Download our free sample report

Related Reports-

Microbial Products Market -The microbial products market share is expected to increase by USD 18.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20%. Download a free sample now!

Microarray Analysis Market -The microarray analysis market share is expected to increase by USD 1.62 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%. Download a free sample now!

Stem Cell Banking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cordlife Group Ltd., CordVida, Covis Pharma BV, Cryo Stemcell, Cryo-Cell International Inc., Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Global Cord Blood Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., and Plus Therapeutics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio