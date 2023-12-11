Stem cell banking market to grow by USD 8.23 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stem cell banking market size is expected to grow by USD 8.23 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has segmented by product type (adult stem cells, umbilical cord blood stem cells, and embryonic stem cells), type (private and public), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America accounts for 41% of market growth. North America is the largest revenue contributor due to the advanced technological support and the rising presence of prominent market players that provide stem cell storage and processing services and use stem cells for developing treatments for diseases such as cancer.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stem Cell Banking Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd., CellSave Arabia FZ LLC, Cordlife Group Ltd., CordVida, Cryo Cell International Inc., Cryo Stemcell, Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd., FUJIFILM Corp., Global Cord Blood Corp., Kids Clinic India Pvt. Ltd., LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., MEDIPOST Co. Ltd., New England Cord Blood Bank Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Plus Therapeutics Inc., ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd., Regenerative Medical Services Pvt. Ltd., Smart Cells International Ltd., StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd., and Vita 34 International AG

CordVida: The company offers stem cell banking namely CordVida which gives the advantage of more treatment options.

Stem Cell Banking Market: Segmentation Analysis

The adult stem cells segment will be significant during the forecast period. Adult stem cells are found in developed tissues such as the heart, brain, and kidney, where they mature and repair damaged tissues through cell division. They are abundant in infants, children, and adults. The adult stem cell banking segment leads the market owing to the easy availability of these cells within the human body.

Stem Cell Banking Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver-

Increased federal investment in stem cell therapy

Rising prevalence of several chronic disorders

Growing demand for personalized medicines

Early detection of several chronic disorders is the key factor driving market growth. Chronic diseases are one of the major causes of disability and death across the globe. Training, improved diet, and earlier detection are ways of preventing chronic diseases.

What are the key data covered in this stem cell banking market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the stem cell banking market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of market companies.

