Stem Cell Implants - Announcement of Seed Financing Round

Stem Cell Implants' Pre-Osseointegrated Implants provide the ultimate solution for tooth loss. Unlike current implant procedures that often require donor sites or synthetic materials, our stem cell-based products are custom-made from a single hair follicle. A private round of pre-seed investment was completed in November 2023 and a seed round is announced.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stem Cell Implants Inc. today announced the completion of a private round of pre-seed investment and the initiation of its seed round. The startup raised funds to kickstart its mission to advance the field of dentistry with stem cell biotechnology.

"I am excited to bring the new frontier of regenerative medicine to the dental industry," said Dr. Allan Dovigi DDS MS, CEO and Co-Founder of Stem Cell Implants. 

The company's patented Pre-Osseointegrated Implant is poised to transform the industry through several key features:

  1. Unlimited amounts of bone and soft tissue can be custom-made and formed in vitro for grafting.
  2. No risk of immune rejection or disease transmission.
  3. Quicker, more predicate stem cell-based healing.

The startup is building its team and roadmapping regulatory approval. 

About Stem Cell Implants Stem Cell Implants Inc. aims to harness the power of stem cell biotechnology to revolutionize dental implants. Founded in 2023 and based in San Diego, it envisions a new frontier of regenerative medicine in dentistry.

Visit stemcell-implants.com to learn more.

CONTACT: Marcus Dovigi, [email protected], 858-999-1197

SOURCE Stem Cell Implants, Inc.

