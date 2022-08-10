Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022: Rising Research and Development Spending, and Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Present Future Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stem cell therapy market reached a value of nearly $4,019.6 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70.9% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $4,019.6 million in 2021 to $10,600.2 million in 2026 at a rate of 21.4%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2026 and reach $18,175.4 million in 2031.

Growth in the historic period in the stem cell therapy market resulted from rising prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in funding from governments and private organizations, rapid growth in emerging markets, an increase in investments in cell and gene therapies, surge in healthcare expenditure, and an increase in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure. The market was restrained by low healthcare access in developing countries, limited reimbursements, and ethical concerns related to the use of embryonic stem cells in the research and development.

Going forward, increasing government support, rapid increase in the aging population, rising research and development spending, and increasing healthcare expenditure will drive market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the market in the future include high cost of stem cell therapy, stringent regulations imposed by regulators, and high cost of storage of stem cells.

The stem cell therapy market is segmented by type into allogeneic stem cell therapy and autologous stem cell therapy. The autologous stem cell therapy segment was the largest segment of the stem cell therapy market segmented by type, accounting for 100% of the total in 2021.

The stem cell therapy market is also segmented by cell source into adult stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, and embryonic stem cells. The induced pluripotent stem cells was the largest segment of the stem cell therapy market segmented by cell source, accounting for 77.2% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the adult stem cells segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the stem cell therapy market segmented by cell source, at a CAGR of 21.7% during 2021-2026.

The stem cell therapy market is also segmented by application into musculoskeletal disorders and wounds & injuries, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and others. The cancer segment was the largest segment of the stem cell therapy market segmented by application, accounting for 49.7% of the total in 2021. Going forward, musculoskeletal disorders and wounds & injuries segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the stem cell therapy market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 22.1% during 2021-2026.

The stem cell therapy market is also segmented by end-users into hospitals and clinics, research centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment was the largest segment of the stem cell therapy market segmented by end-users, accounting for 66.0% of the total in 2021. Going forward, hospitals and clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the stem cell therapy market segmented by end-users, at a CAGR of 22.0% during 2021-2026.

By Type: Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy; Autologous Stem Cell Therapy By Cell Source: Adult Stem Cells; Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells; Embryonic Stem Cells By Application: Musculoskeletal Disorders and Wounds & Injuries; Cancer; Autoimmune Disorders; Others By End-Users: Hospitals And Clinics; Research Centers; Others

Smith & Nephew Plc

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

MEDIPOST Co., Ltd.

