Stem Cell Therapy Global Market to Reach $900.08 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Cell Source; By Therapeutic Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stem cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 900.08 million by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing GMP certification approvals for cell therapy production with higher spending in medical research, and the growing number of clinical studies related to stem cell therapies are driving the market.



Increasing collaboration activities by market players are expected to drive the growth of the global market. For instance, in May 2018, Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise collaborated with AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals to develop stem cell therapies in cardiovascular diseases using Procella Therapeutics' stem cell technology.



COVID-19 has opened up new avenues for stem cell therapy. For Covid-19 patients, several stem cell-based regenerative medicine therapy clinical trials were conducted. Clinical trials are recognized as indispensable components of the pharmaceutical industry and the best hope for patients suffering from diseases.



Stem Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights

The allogenic type accounted for a significant market revenue in 2021 due to the growing demand for omidubicel used to treat cancer patients.

The adipose tissue-derived stem cell will acquire largest market revenue in 2021 as it poses properties such as self-sustainability and multipotential differentiation.

Musculoskeletal disorders segment is anticipated to hold a significant share due to rising R&D expenditures in stem cell therapies to cure these disorders.

North America accounted for the largest market revenue due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising R&D units in this region.

The publisher has segmented the stem cell therapy market report based on type, cell source, therapeutic application, and regions:

Stem Cell Therapy, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Allogeneic

Autologous

Stem Cell Therapy, Cell Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Adipose Tissue-derived MSCs (Mesenchymal Stem Cells)

Bone Marrow-derived MSCs

Placental/Umbilical Cord-derived MSCs

Other Cell Sources

Stem Cell Therapy, Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds & Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Surgeries

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Other Therapeutic Applications

Stem Cell Therapy, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Insights



5. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Type



6. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Source



7. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Therapeutic Application



8. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Advanced Cell Technology Inc.

Angel Biotechnology

Bioheart Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Caladrius Biosciences

Celgene Corporation

Cellartis AB

CellGenix GmbH

Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

Gamida Cell

Genea Biocells

Kite Pharma

Lonza

Osiris Therapeutics

PromoCell GmbH

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Tigenix

Waisman Biomanufacturing.

