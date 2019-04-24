Stem Cell Therapy in Las Vegas Offered By Ageless Forever

LAS VEGAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ageless Forever is pleased to announce it now offers Stem Cell Therapy to assist one's body's ability to heal itself on a cellular level.

As our bodies age, so do our body's tissues. We are born with the capability of repairing damaged tissues, however, with time and age, it goes away. This leaves our bodies to become deteriorated due to age or even cause injury. When this occurs, healing time may take longer and the cellular aging can cause a change in the chemical environment, all which affect the healing time altogether.

How does it work? Stem cells known as Mesenchymal stem cells are harvested from the placenta that is crucial for repairing skeletal tissues like cartilage, bone, and fat found in the bone marrow are administered to repair, replace, or supplement the same basic functions of the recipient's cells or tissues, giving it the ability to heal itself. This type of treatment has been found to help patients reduce the length of time it usually takes to heal from injuries or wounds. It also reduces pain associated with arthritis or inflammation without the use of medication, increases range of motion, flexibility, and quality of sleep. Lastly, it helps patients return to their usual activities as quickly as possible.

Regenerative Stem Cell Therapy is a procedure in which Mesenchymal stem cells are extracted from the placenta and are then injected into the injury or affected area. Once injected, the stem cells will begin to heal the body. This procedure has the ability to heal ailments such as damaged ligaments, cartilage, tendons, muscles, and even damaged bones with minimal downtime and is completely non-invasive. The most ideal parts of the body to use stem cell therapy is the shoulder, elbow, hand and wrist, knee, lower spine, and hip.

Dr. John J. Pierce, Medical Director of Ageless Forever , is board certified in American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians (ACOEP) and American Board of Anti-aging and Regenerative Medicine. He was voted one of the Top Doctors for the inaugural category of Wellness and Preventative Medicine. In October 2018, Dr. Pierce received Allied Health Services Alumnus of the Year at UNLV.

For More Information Contact:

Dr. John Pierce | Medical Director

DrPierce@AgelessForever.net

702-838-1994

6020 S. Rainbow Blvd. Suite C

Las Vegas, NV 89118

www.agelessforever.net

SOURCE Ageless Forever

Related Links

http://www.agelessforever.net

