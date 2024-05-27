Stem Cell Therapy Market size is set to grow by USD 11.65 billion from 2023-2027, Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stem cell therapy market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.65 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 15.93% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stem Cell Therapy Market 2023-2027

Stem Cell Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11659.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Key companies profiled Athersys Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Gamida Cell Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Lonza Group Ltd., Mesoblast Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., ReNeuron Group plc, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vericel Corp.

Market Driver

Stem cell therapy is an expensive healthcare solution due to the necessity of specialized tools and resources. The cost distinction between allogeneic and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplants is significant. Allogeneic transplants, which require myeloablative conditioning, typically have higher median healthcare costs, approximately double that of autologous transplants. Allogeneic transplants are preferred due to the ease of obtaining stem cells within a species, but their immunological complications increase expenses.

Key areas of application include placental wounds and injuries, cardiovascular diseases, surgeries, gastrointestinal diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, neurological disorders, cancer, chronic diseases, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy for conditions like lung dysfunction, spinal cord injuries, autoimmune disorders, liver diseases, bone and cartilage diseases, Parkinson's, ALS, stroke recovery, and R&D investments. Ethical concerns and financial assistance are also crucial aspects of the stem cell therapy market.

Market Challenges

Stem cell therapy holds great promise for treating various disorders, including lung and spinal cord injuries, autoimmune disorders, liver and bone diseases, neurological conditions such as Parkinson's, ALS, and stroke recovery, and malignant and non-cancerous disorders. The market for this advanced form of regenerative medicine is vast, encompassing mesenchymal stem cells, adipose-ASCs, and tissue engineering.

However, the high costs associated with conducting clinical trials are a significant challenge. These trials require testing for biodistribution, dosing, delivery timing, tumorigenicity, and immune rejection, as well as the development of preclinical models. The cost from pre-clinical development to approval can reach up to USD1.5 billion . Recruiting sufficient patients is another hurdle, leading to delays and increased costs. Key areas of investment include central nervous system disorders, precision medicine, and orthopedic regenerative medicine.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Cancer

1.2 Musculoskeletal disorder

1.3 Cardiovascular disease

1.4 Others Type 2.1 Allogeneic transplants

2.2 Autologous transplants Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Cancer- The cellular therapy market, specifically stem cell therapy, holds significant potential in the treatment of various disorders, encompassing both cancerous and non-cancerous conditions. Stem cells, derived from the mesoderm layer, are utilized for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications. These cells can be sourced from multiple origins, including bone marrow, adipose-ASCs, and placental tissue. In the realm of non-cancerous disorders, stem cell therapy is applied to musculoskeletal disorders such as carpal tunnel syndrome, cartilage repair, ligament repair, and orthopedic implant failure.

Orthopedic regenerative medicine offers an alternative to invasive surgery for treating these conditions. Wounds and injuries, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and cerebrovascular diseases are other therapeutic areas where stem cell therapy is gaining traction. In the context of cancer, stem cell therapy is employed for the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Mesenchymal stem cells are particularly effective in cancer treatment due to their ability to modulate the immune system. R&D investments in precision medicine and clinical trials are driving the growth of the stem cell therapy market in the cancer segment.

The stem cell therapy market caters to hospitals, surgical centers, therapeutic companies, and services companies. The distribution channel includes direct tenders, ensuring efficient and timely delivery of these life-saving therapies. Neurological disorders, including Parkinson's, ALS, and stroke recovery, are also targeted applications for stem cell therapy. In summary, the stem cell therapy market is segmented by application into non-cancerous disorders, cancer, and chronic diseases.

Applications include tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, and cancer treatment. The market serves various end-users and distribution channels, driving its growth and potential in the healthcare industry.

Research Analysis

The Stem Cell Therapy Market encompasses the use of placental and adult stem cells to treat various disorders and diseases. These include Musculoskeletal Disorders, Wounds and Injuries, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Surgeries. Additionally, this market caters to the needs of Cancer patients, offering financial assistance and personalized medicines through Clinical trials. Gastrointestinal Diseases, Lung dysfunction, Chronic disorders, Neurologic disorders, and Chronic injuries are also addressed through this therapeutic approach. The Immune system plays a crucial role in the efficacy of Stem Cell Therapy, particularly in the context of Invasive surgery. Precision medicine and hospitals are integral to the delivery and advancement of Stem Cell Therapies.

Market Research Overview

The Stem Cell Therapy market represents a significant advancement in healthcare, offering innovative treatments for various diseases and injuries. This sector encompasses the research, development, and application of stem cells, which are unspecialized cells capable of differentiating into multiple cell types. Stem cell therapy holds promise for the treatment of conditions such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer.

The global market for stem cell therapy is driven by increasing research and development efforts, technological advancements, and growing demand for personalized medicine. Companies are investing in the production of stem cells through various methods, including adult stem cell isolation, embryonic stem cell culture, and induced pluripotent stem cell generation.

The market is also influenced by regulatory frameworks, ethical considerations, and the potential for significant cost savings compared to traditional treatments. The use of stem cells in surgery and tissue repair is another emerging application, with potential applications in cosmetics and anti-aging treatments. The future of stem cell therapy lies in its ability to provide effective, safe, and affordable treatments for a wide range of conditions, making it a promising area for growth and innovation.

