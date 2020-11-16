STEM Coding Lab Announces the Appointment of Casey Mindlin as Executive Director

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM Coding Lab (SCL), a nonprofit organization devoted to teaching computer skills to children in underserved communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Casey Mindlin as Executive Director.

Mindlin, a former Director of Partnerships at Scholastic Inc., has spent the last six years developing partnership initiatives with the federal government, as well as technology corporations in Silicon Valley. Prior to that, he worked at the Washington, D.C. government relations firm, American Continental Group for six years. "Throughout my career, in both the private and public sector, I've sought to ensure that each child has access to the opportunities that help them succeed in the digital economy," said Mindlin. "As the Executive Director of the STEM Coding Lab, I'm excited and honored to be able to continue that mission, right here in Pittsburgh, where the disadvantages that face our underserved youth are stark and getting worse by the day."

Mindlin's hiring comes as the Pittsburgh-based nonprofit seeks to implement a strategic plan to expand its reach and footprint by building on the early successes with Pittsburgh Public Schools, and numerous educational institutions across Allegheny County. "Over the past few years we have validated both the existence of a deep digital divide and the value of delivering after-school computer education classes for the underserved children in our community," said Viv Penninti, Founder and Chairman of the Board of STEM Coding Lab. "The Board of SCL and I are pleased that Casey will be joining us to drive our mission to better prepare all our children to compete and succeed in the digital world," said Kathleen Conlogue, who has led the organization since its inception, and will continue as CFO and advisor to the Board.

About STEM Coding Lab



STEM Coding Lab is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2016, with the mission of improving digital literacy skills among the less fortunate K-8 children in our community. STEM Coding Lab currently provides after-school classes in basic programming constructs, Scratch programming, web design, and other introductory courses using both online and in-person delivery formats. STEM Coding Lab currently reaches 150+ children at six different organizations, including several Pittsburgh Public Schools. For more information please visit our website www.stemcodinglab.org, or email [email protected].

