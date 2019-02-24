STEM Education USA announces the 2018/2019 National STEM Award Recipient -- Kavya Kopparapu

Kavya is a freshman at Harvard University, researching at the intersection of medicine and computer science. Kavya is the inventor of GlioVision, a precision medicine platform powered by AI that predicts tumor characteristics in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods. She has been recognized as a WebMD Health Hero, Thiel Fellowship Finalist, Davidson Institute for Talent Development Scholar Laureate, Regeneron Science Talent Search Finalist, and US Presidential Scholar.

Kavya has spoken at the Smithsonian, NASA Kennedy Space Center, and several Artificial Intelligence Conferences. She is the founder and CEO of GirlsComputingLeague.org which has raised over $100,000 for computer science programming impacting over 3,800 students across the US. It is with excitement that we award the 2018/2019 National STEM Award to Kavya Kopparapu.

About STEM Education USA – STEM Education USA promotes excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math education. For additional information about this year's award recipient, please visit https://www.stemeducationusa.com/recipient-2019.php. Kavya Kopparapu succeeds immediate past winner, Peyton Robertson -- the youngest person named to the 2018 Forbes 30 under 30 Science List and holder of 10 patents.

