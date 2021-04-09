STEM for Her Announces Certificate Program for Middle School and High School Students

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM for Her announced today the initiation of a certificate program for middle and high school students interested in pursuing a career in STEM.

The STEM for Her certificate is designed to recognize students who attend at least four STEM for Her programs during the year and demonstrate an understanding and a knowledge of the key program insights. STEM for Her offers programs virtually and in-person throughout the year across all STEM fields, covering topics ranging from career options in technology to STEM women in history.

"Our new certificate program fulfills two major objectives," said Nanci Schmizzi, Board Member and lead program coordinator of STEM for Her. "First, with so few summer programming options available to girls, our programs will provide enrichment and encouragement to our target population, as well as credentials to include in their college applications. In addition, one of STEM for Her's key objectives is to drive sustainable, long-term engagement with our programming so we can help girls along their journey. We think this program will significantly help us with that effort."

More information can be found on the STEM for Her website HERE. A number of exciting virtual programs on the STEM for Her website qualify for the certificate programs, such as:

STEM for Her Presents: Women of Color Succeeding in STEM

Presents: Women of Color Succeeding in STEM Celebrate Pi Day with Ford Motor Company and Argo AI: Learn about self-driving vehicle development in D.C.

Discovering the Science That's Not in Textbooks: Becoming a Scientist, Engineer or Doctor

Careers in Tech - Internships, First Jobs and Beyond

Working in STEM – Advice and Guidance for a Career in STEM

STEM First Steps: The Only Girl in the Room

College-bound! Choosing and Succeeding in a College STEM Program

Additional programs will be added over the coming months.

About STEM for Her

STEM for Her, a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation, is focused on championing programs and initiatives that foster enthusiasm and empower girls and young women to pursue a career in STEM fields of study. The Foundation is focused on the Washington D.C. Metro area and offers programs to increase exposure to STEM, build confidence, provide role models and generally encourage girls to change the world by excelling in STEM-related careers. For more information, please visit www.stemforher.org.

SOURCE STEM for Her

Related Links

www.stemforher.org

