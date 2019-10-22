"STEM for Her" Announces Launch of New Advisory Council

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM for Her (SFH), a non-profit foundation ranked sixth best STEM organization for women and girls1, announced today the launch of its new Advisory Council, a group of committed professional leaders who have a passion for our work and mission. SFH employs education and engaging programs to create awareness and help prepare girls and young women to pursue successful STEM-related careers.

"We created the Advisory Council to extend our reach and because of the demand from talented professionals and thought leaders interested in supporting our mission," said Marguerete Luter, Board Chair. It's exciting to partner and collaborate with established professional and community leaders in our area representing such great companies and institutions." The full list of the Advisory Council can be found here.

"I am excited to chair STEM for Her's new Advisory Council," commented Lisa Mayr, Chief Financial Officer at EVERFI, a leading education technology company based in Washington, DC. "I share STEM for Her's belief that the path to filling our STEM labor gap and improving pay equity is through these types of programs."

In 2018, STEM for Her reached over 1,600 economically and socially diverse middle and high school girls and college young women through participation in 23 programs developed or enabled by STEM for Her through a variety of partnerships, grants and scholarships. We have high expectations to serve even more girls through impactful programming and exposure to a growing community of STEM professionals.

The demand for STEM professionals will continue to grow at high rates for the foreseeable future. With current trends of only a fraction of girls and women pursuing STEM degrees and career paths, we are left with a large gap between supply and demand that will impact our ability to innovate and solve today's challenges at scale.2

STEM for Her focuses on opportunities to show girls and young women about how varied, engaging and impactful STEM jobs can be in order to help meet the challenges of our future.

About STEM for Her

STEM for Her, a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation, is focused on championing programs and initiatives that foster enthusiasm and empower girls and young women to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and math fields of study. The Foundation offers financial support in a variety of ways as it works towards its vision of empowering women to change the world by excelling in STEM-related careers.

