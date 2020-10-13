STEM for Her Announces Scholarship Winners

"During the pandemic, STEM for Her has been very busy, trying to help our participants pursue their goals..." Tweet this

"During the pandemic, STEM for Her has been very busy, trying to help our participants pursue their goals to achieve careers in STEM through a variety of programs, including virtual panels and programs and launching our inaugural scholarship program," said Lisa Mayr, Chair of STEM for Her. "We were thrilled to receive many qualified applications and we are incredibly proud of these two young ladies whose applications and goals were extraordinary."

The Louise Peabody Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Sarah Gu, a 2020 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. She is currently pursuing a Computer Science degree at Columbia University's School of Engineering. "STEM represents endless discovery and endless enjoyment. There's always another question to be answered, another piece of the puzzle to put into place, and I can't wait to tie that into my future - whether it be through advancing computer science research, or passing along my passion for STEM to the next generation!"

The Dede Haskins Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Sydney Payne, a 2020 graduate from Hayfield Secondary School, who is currently pre-med at Spelman College in Atlanta Georgia. Sydney plans to pursue a career in medicine. "My goal is to become a pediatrician and focus on treating young children in need of healthcare. I'll be a role model for young women of color and for all girls who want to use their interest in science, math and technology, to pursue medical degrees."



STEM for Her, a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation, is focused on championing programs and initiatives that foster enthusiasm and empower girls and young women to pursue a career in STEM fields of study. The Foundation offers financial support in a variety of ways as it works towards its vision of empowering women to change the world by excelling in STEM-related careers.

