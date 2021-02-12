STEM for Her Kicks Off 2021 with New Additions to Leadership

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM for Her announced today the appointment of five additional members to our Board of Directors and Advisory Council.

STEM for Her strives to encourage more girls and young women to pursue STEM careers. Our top priority in 2021 is to increase our impact. We'll deliver a broader portfolio of educational programs covering STEM topics and spotlight more professional leaders as role models and mentors for our girls and young women. To help STEM for Her meet those goals, we have added additional expertise to both our Board of Directors and Advisory Council.

STEM for Her appointed the following new Board members:

Lang Ly , who has a 25-year career in software and currently serves as Chief of Staff at Appian Corporation. Lang will lead the Corporate Programs Committee and engage more companies in the STEM for Her mission.

, who has a 25-year career in software and currently serves as Chief of Staff at Appian Corporation. Lang will lead the Corporate Programs Committee and engage more companies in the mission. Jesse Bridges , who is currently Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at EVERFI and has been leading access and equity efforts for over 15 years. She will ensure STEM for Her programs reach more girls and young women in under resourced communities.

, who is currently Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at EVERFI and has been leading access and equity efforts for over 15 years. She will ensure programs reach more girls and young women in under resourced communities. Lucia Jarrett , Managing Director at Accenture, who has more than 25 years of experience in systems integration, business processing re-engineering and change management. Lucia will help STEM for Her measure its impact and lead its technology initiatives.

, Managing Director at Accenture, who has more than 25 years of experience in systems integration, business processing re-engineering and change management. Lucia will help measure its impact and lead its technology initiatives. Audra Upchurch , Director of Infrastructure, Energy and Environment at LMI, who currently manages a staff of over 100 with engineering, facilities, sustainability, real estate, and environmental expertise. Audra will bring her expertise in environmental sciences to STEM for Her and also lead volunteer engagement.

In addition, STEM for Her added two new members to its Advisory Council, a group of prestigious industry leaders who are inspired to help girls pursue STEM. The new members are:

Nicole Bradley , ISV Client Executive at Amazon Web Services (AWS). With over 25 years of experience working at a range of technology companies, Nicole Bradley joined AWS in 2018 working with clients who are building their software on AWS. She recently joined our Advisory Council to further her passion in community engagement in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

, ISV Client Executive at Amazon Web Services (AWS). With over 25 years of experience working at a range of technology companies, joined AWS in 2018 working with clients who are building their software on AWS. She recently joined our Advisory Council to further her passion in community engagement in the metro area. Tori Draude , Founder and CEO of Varada Consulting. As a recent winner of the Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year, Tori brings over 21 years of IT industry experience supporting the federal government. She enthusiastically brings her expertise with human capital to the Advisory Council. She'll increase our understanding of engagement and sustainability within STEM education and careers.

"We are so proud to have these incredibly successful women join us to progress our mission. In 2021, their passion for STEM, creating change, and community outreach will allow us to increase our impact in the lives of girls and young women in our community," said Lisa Mayr, Chair of STEM for Her.

If you or your organization is interested in sponsoring STEM for Her's upcoming Virtual Trivia Benefit being held on Thursday, February 25 please visit our website at: https://www.stemforher.org/benefitsponsors/. Tickets for the event and raffle tickets can also be purchased at: https://www.stemforher.org/virtualgala2021/

About STEM for Her

STEM for Her, a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation, is focused on championing programs and initiatives that foster enthusiasm and empower girls and young women to pursue a career in STEM fields of study. The Foundation is focused on the Washington D.C. Metro area and offers programs to increase exposure to STEM, build confidence, provide role models and generally encourage girls to change the world by excelling in STEM-related careers. For more information, please visit www.stemforher.org.

SOURCE STEM for Her

Related Links

www.stemforher.org

