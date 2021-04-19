Stem Holdings Announces Participation at Investor Conferences on 4/20

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stem Holdings, Inc. DBA Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE:STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), based in Boca Raton, FL, the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home™ (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced that Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com and participate as a panelist at the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Event on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in recognition of the U.S.'s unofficial cannabis holiday, "4/20".

VirtualInvestorConferences.com Details:



DATE: Tuesday, April 20th TIME: 2:30pm ET LINK: https://bit.ly/31A39N3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Event Details:



DATE: Tuesday, April 20th TIME: 8:00pm ET LINK: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com TOPIC: The Global Cannabis Industry in 2021 PANELISTS: Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer, Stem Holdings; Dean Friday, Chief Executive Officer, Lyphe Group; George Scorsis, Executive Chairman, WeedMD; John Arbuthnot, Delta 9 Cannabis MODERATOR: David Lachtman, The Benchmark Company

The Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Event brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1:1 meetings and educational panels in the premier virtual event in MicroCap finance.



Learn more about the event at https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com.



About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. Stem's family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens™, TravisxJames™, and Yerba Buena™ flower and extracts; Cannavore™ edible confections; Doseology™, a CBD mass-market brand launching in 2021; as well as DaaS brands Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ e-commerce platforms provide direct-to consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience).

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.



