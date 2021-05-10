Stem Holdings to Present at Canaccord Genuity's Annual Global Cannabis Virtual Conference on May 11th

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH CSE:STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home™ (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced that Adam Berk, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the 2021 Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Conference, on Tuesday, May 11th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Canaccord Genuity's Annual Global Cannabis Conference is an investor-focused virtual event that engages a global network of leading players in the cannabis industry. The conference will be held via webcast and a presentation link will be provided on the Company's website or at this link.

For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Stem Holdings, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications

About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. Stem's family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens™, TravisxJames™, and Yerba Buena™ flower and extracts; Cannavore™ edible confections; Doseology™, a CBD mass-market brand launching in 2021; as well as DaaS brands Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. Budee™ and Ganjarunner™ e-commerce platforms provide direct-to consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience).

