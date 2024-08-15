STEM MOBILE PRESENTS A FREE STEM SATURDAY FESTIVAL FOR KIDS K-12

Kids Will Learn About Lungs and The Respiratory System

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR MOBILE SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

9 AM TO 12:30 PM ET

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Created by STEM Global Action (SGA), STEM SATURDAY events feature in-person, community-based opportunities for students and parents to learn STEM together. Students participate in engaging, hands-on, inquiry-based activities where they can ask questions, conduct experiments, design and build solutions, and engage in three-dimensional learning at community sites. WE BRING STEM TO COMMUNITIES! Each session focuses on specific STEM-related themes. This event will provide comprehensive information about the human lungs and respiratory system. The participants will build and test mechanical lungs! And participants will explore actual sheep lungs! Our children will have opportunities to work with real-world STEM professionals and college volunteers who guide participants through the activities. Each child will receive a STEM kit that enhances the instruction. The event is presented by SGA's STEM Mobile initiative and supported by the City of Mobile, AL, Parks and Recreation. A federal award from the U.S. Department of the Treasury also sponsors this initiative . Together, we aim to inspire future innovators through engaging STEM experiences. Don't miss out on this educational and fun-filled day!

Parents and guardians, register your children at https://stemmobile.stemglobalaction.com

College Volunteers Wanted: Earn a $50 Stipend and Gain Valuable Experience. Register at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeSat_DLQeJLKiMoVtto67m5_Mkn4snqV8kijJSggev_DOxlQ/viewform



WHO:

SGA's STEM Mobile initiative



City of Mobile, AL , Parks and Recreation

WHERE:

Robert Hope Community Center

850 Edwards St., Mobile, AL 36610.





WHEN:

Saturday, August 17, 2024

9 AM to 12:30 PM ET

Media Contact:

Jim Pittman, 504-583-5862/ [email protected]

Michael K. Frisby, 202-625-4328/ [email protected]

SOURCE SGA