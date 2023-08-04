STEM NOLA WINS ENGINEERING CH∆NGE® AWARD

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) has named STEM NOLA, a New Orleans-based Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education leader, its inaugural ENGINEERING CHΔNGE® Award winner. ABET accredits over 4,500 programs that graduate more than 175,000 students annually worldwide.

STEM NOLA, the founding affiliate of STEM Global Action, is a national leader in designing and delivering STEM-based activities, programs, and events to K-12 students, families, and communities. Founder and CEO, Dr. Calvin Mackie , established STEM NOLA in 2013, and his programs have delivered quality STEM programming to more than 125,000 children, 25,000 families, and 5,150 schools across 47 states and five countries. Early-grade educators have benefited from the organization's customized curriculum and professional development.

"STEM NOLA is honored to be a winner of the inaugural ENGINEERING CH∆NGE® Award to an organization," Dr. Mackie said. "We are committed to developing and implementing programs that teach children and parents about STEM and the opportunities for quality jobs and careers, especially for children raised in under-resourced communities. Our work makes a difference and puts children from marginalized communities on pathways to success."

In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action, a campaign and network that forms affiliates like STEM NOLA in communities worldwide. "There is a need and a hunger for STEM learning in many communities," Dr. Mackie said. "Traditional education does not provide it in many locations, especially under-resourced communities. STEM Global Action and our affiliates are helping to fill that gap."

Built on the premise of the ENGINEERING CHΔNGE® Podcast , the ENGINEERING CHΔNGE® Awards recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated success in applying intentional, iterative strategies to effect sustainable, impactful change toward equitable opportunities and outcomes for people from all backgrounds and identities.

Earlier this year, nominators submitted packages describing how nominees meet each of five ENGINEERING CH∆NGE® Awards criteria, along with reference letters from supporters. Packages were evaluated by a panel of judges at The PEER Group, who selected winners with the best overall scores in each category.

The ENGINEERING CH∆NGE® Awards Ceremony will be held at the Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, to be preceded by a reception. This will be the culminating event at CONVERGESM . The award includes a cash prize of $5,000 to the organizational winner, plus travel expenses to receive the awards in person at CONVERGESM. The community is invited to register and attend.

For more information about the ENGINEERING CH∆NGE® Awards, visit the CONVERGESM website .

ABOUT STEM GLOBAL ACTION

Dr. Calvin Mackie founded STEM NOLA in 2013. The New Orleans non-profit is committed to expanding STEM education, especially in communities of color. In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action, a campaign, and network pursuing STEM education for children, parents, and communities. His initiatives have impacted over 125,000 students, 25,000 families, and 5,150 schools across the U.S. and five countries. Dr. Mackie hosts a popular podcast, Let's Talk STEM, with Dr. Calvin Mackie. An archive of podcast episodes is HERE .

ABOUT STEM NOLA

STEM NOLA provides communities in New Orleans, LA, and across the country with hands-on fun and education programs that raise awareness of the many benefits of STEM. The non-profit utilizes community facilities - churches, schools, and community centers – to bring STEM education directly to K-12 students right in their neighborhoods, especially low-income areas and communities of color, which historically have been under-resourced. Learn more about STEM NOLA by visiting our website at www.stemnola.com .

Contact:

Michael K. Frisby

[email protected] / 202-625-4328

Emily Oliver

[email protected] / 504-313-8928

SOURCE SGA