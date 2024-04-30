STEM Nonprofit Debuts Reading-Focused STEM Curriculum in Ten Baltimore City Schools

Learning Undefeated's traveling program emphasizes reading and literacy for Baltimore elementary students

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM nonprofit Learning Undefeated is launching a new program that builds both reading and engineering skills in a free program for Baltimore elementary and middle schools, thanks to support from the Weinberg Foundation.

As a new partner in the Baltimore Library Project, Learning Undefeated will serve 10 K-8 schools this year including the Maryland School for the Blind. Each school will receive a mobile laboratory visit featuring lessons based on classic and new children's storybooks, which blend reading with engineering design challenges.

"Curiosity and the love of discovery carry across all aspects of education, and drive innovation across science, engineering, technology and more," said Jennifer Colvin, Chief Innovation Officer, Learning Undefeated, "By becoming a partner of the Baltimore Library Project, this new program is blending literacy and reading with core STEM competencies to reach Baltimore students early, while they are building confidence and skills that will shape their lives and career choices."

The Baltimore Library Project is a multi-year, collaborative effort to build and transform Baltimore City Public School libraries in neighborhoods where many students face academic and economic challenges.

Learning Undefeated's new program promotes a holistic integration of reading and literacy with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Topics range from circuits to biomimicry, building a bottle rocket truck or an artificial pollinator in a lesson where students learn about the importance of bees in our ecosystem. Best known for immersive STEM education, Learning Undefeated's new cross disciplinary K-8 initiative emphasizes a wide variety of critical skills including reading and even budgeting for ages as young as five years old.

About Learning Undefeated

Learning Undefeated is driving race and gender equity in STEM through immersive and deep-impact learning experiences for students from historically marginalized communities. Learning Undefeated's custom-built mobile labs range from laboratory-grade spaces to immersive learning theaters, connecting students with meaningful STEM experiences and linking them to career pathways. The nonprofit has prepared more than 1.5 million K-12 students for STEM careers since 2003 through hands-on content exploration, game-based learning, educator training, talent development, mobile laboratory design and build consulting, curriculum development and disaster recovery education.

Learning Undefeated's has been recognized with national and international awards, including two Educators' Pick Best of STEM Awards in Social Impact: Promoting Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Life Sciences categories. Visit learningundefeated.org or follow us on social @LearningUNDFTD.

